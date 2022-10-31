Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Marvel's Wonder Man show lands DC star as its lead – and he's a great fit
Marvel has reportedly signed up Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to lead its Wonder Man TV series. According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Abdul-Mateen II has swapped DC for Marvel, with the Aquaman and Watchmen star landing the top job for the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Disney Plus show. Curiously,...
EA to develop three Marvel games, beginning with Iron Man
Oct 31 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA.O) will launch an Iron Man game and at least two other action-adventure titles revolving around characters from the Marvel universe, under a deal announced by the videogame publisher on Monday.
ComicBook
EA Says Marvel Deal Was a Result of Success With Star Wars Games
EA has claimed that the success it had with its Star Wars games has resulted in the recent deal with Marvel Games. IPs are all the craze these days. Very few major developers and publishers actively invest in huge new AAA IPs, everything is an adaptation, remake, reboot, or sequel to something else. Although not ideal, people don't seem to mind because they're selling incredibly well and the reviews tend to be positive for a lot of these major games. That's also not to say that there are no new IPs, but they're few and far between in comparison to the huge franchises out there.
Electronic Arts Has Signed A Three-Game Agreement With Marvel, A Division Of Disney
The experienced video game publisher, Electronic Arts, and the comic book publisher, Marvel, have reached an agreement that grants Electronic Arts permission to create video games that are based on Marvel’s stable comic book characters. Iron Man will be the first Marvel game that EA will develop as part...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
Popculture
Harrison Ford Reportedly Lands Major Marvel Role to Replace Late Actor
Harrison Ford was reportedly chosen to play Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Marvel movies Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by the late Oscar-winner William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Hurt died on March 13 at age 71 after a long battle with prostate cancer.
wegotthiscovered.com
The spiteful Marvel movie made with the sole intention of never being released won’t stop ruffling feathers
WandaVision director Matt Shakman has a fairly easy task in front of him when it comes to making the best Fantastic Four movie yet, but only because the bar has been set very low. Tim Story’s 2005 blockbuster and its sequel Rise of the Silver Surfer were about as bland...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset
Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
Henry Cavill Exits ‘The Witcher,’ Replaced by Liam Hemsworth in Season 4
Henry Cavill has exited “The Witcher,” and the role of Geralt of Rivia will be played by Liam Hemsworth beginning in Season 4. Cavill will still appear in Season 3 of the Netflix series, which is already completed and is expected to stream next summer. The shocking news was announced on the show’s official social media accounts on Saturday, with both actors releasing statements explaining that the change was amicable. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill said. “In...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony webs up yet another Spidey villain movie as an MCU bad guy confirms they’re still alive
Hold back, heroes, it’s the villains’ time to shine. The biggest Marvel news of the day this Friday concerns not the MCU, but its less-loved younger brother who resents their older sibling for inheriting all the good looks and charisma — namely, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which has just added another new movie to its docket. Elsewhere, one of the most effective foes the Avengers ever faced has assured us their character is still alive, even though we never thought they weren’t.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kevin Feige teases the return of the Avengers in ‘The Kang Dynasty’ and ‘Secret Wars’
Even though Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has a director, screenwriter, villain, and release date in place, we’ve got a whole lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe content to get through before Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are assembled again. As much as fans love to theorize and predict what’s going to...
Wild Iron Man Deepfake Sees Tom Cruise Take On Robert Downey Jr.’s Marvel Role
It’s famously known that back in the early days of the MCU, before Robert Downey Jr. took on the role of Tony Stark, Tom Cruise was offered and turned down the role of Iron Man. Now, many years, and rumors later, a deepfake has been created that imagines the Top Gun star in the lead role that went on to define RDJ’s career.
‘Kraven The Hunter’ Movie: The Plot, Cast, & Expected Release Date
Spider-Man‘s adversary Kraven the Hunter is getting his own movie thanks to Marvel and Sony Pictures. The upcoming superhero movie, Kraven the Hunter, is based on the Marvel Comics character who is one of Spider-Man’s most notorious villains. The film has already wrapped filming and fans are so excited to see Kraven played on the big screen by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32.
digitalspy.com
Aquaman star joins MCU for new Disney+ series
Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has switched over from DC to Marvel as he's just been announced as the new lead for Wonder Man. Wonder Man is an upcoming MCU Disney+ series that is being developed by Hawkeye producer Andrew Guest and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton.
Sony Taps Venom Screenwriter Kelly Marcel To Direct Venom 3
"Venom 3" has found the perfect director. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe was bringing in unprecedented box office receipts, Sony took a look at its slew of Marvel/Spider-Man-associated characters and decided to forge its own path in the ever-evolving landscape of comic book films. This led to the birth of 2018's "Venom," the first film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (formerly called the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, or SPUMC). Featuring Tom Hardy in the titular role, the film was largely divorced from Kevin Feige and Disney's MCU. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the film was ultimately panned by critics, holding a 30% Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences, however, adored Hardy's lobster-eating Eddie Brock, helping propel the film's global cume to over $850 million (via The Numbers).
Marvel producer reveals why Black Panther 2 only has one post-credits scene
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is breaking from Marvel tradition
Iron Man relaunches in December, and he's bringing a host of classic armors with him
Invincible Iron Man #1 brings in writer Gerry Duggan and artist Juan Fregeri
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Studio admits a Disney Plus series is way behind schedule as the rebirth of an MCU OG is teased
Happy hump day, True Believers! As has been a continuing theme of late, this Wednesday’s Marvel news is all to do with looking to the future, which isn’t surprising given that we’re at the tail-end of Phase Four and on the cusp of Phase Five. Unfortunately, not all the updates are positive, as an intriguing-sounding Disney Plus show isn’t as far along in development as it should be. On the plus side, an original MCU favorite is about to undergo a “rebirth…”
hypebeast.com
EA and Marvel Team Up for Multi-Title Collaboration
Electronic Arts and Marvel Entertainment are venturing into games together with their announcement of their multi-title partnership. The new long-term endeavor is set to produce at least three action-adventure games for both consoles and PC. Set in the Marvel universe, each new game will feature its own storyline. The first game on the roster is an Iron Man game from the developer, Motive Studios. Although details of the title have not yet emerged, the game is set to include a single-player, third-person setup that explores the full life of Tony Stark a.k.a. Iron Man.
ComicBook
Miles Morales Tangles With a Classic Spider-Man Villain in New Marvel Preview
It's Miles Morales vs. Scorpion in a preview of Marvel's new Miles Morales: Spider-Man series. Miles Morales is beginning an all-new adventure under the stewardship of writer Cody Ziglar (Spider-Punk) and Marvel Stormbreaker artist Federico Vicentini (X Lives of Wolverine), who are taking over for the departing Saladin Ahmed after his multi-year run on the title. Miles Morales: Spider-Man is getting a flashy #1 issue along with Miles Morales returning to his classic Spider-Man costume. As the old saying goes, the more things change, the more they stay the same. This holds true for a Spider-Man fighting scorpion in the first preview of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1.
