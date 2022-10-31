ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whittier, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
districtadministration.com

LGBTQ+ school leaders are focused on 3 issues beyond the political climate

Among LGBTQ+ school leaders, Principal Tri Nguyen says he’s fortunate to live in a more tolerant part of the country—the San Francisco Bay Area. But he’s still troubled by new laws in other states that block educators from teaching about LGBTQ issues and the resurgence in campaigns to ban inclusive books from school libraries, Nguyen says.
KRON4 News

San Francisco announces election results schedule

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Department of Elections announced Wednesday its schedule for posting next week’s election returns. There will be four reports of preliminary election returns on election night, which is next Tuesday, Nov. 8: “The first report, announcing results from most vote-by-mail ballots received before Election Day, will be issued at approximately 8:45 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley leaders condemn race-baiting election ads

Community groups and leaders in Santa Clara County are speaking out against attack ads using race-baiting tactics to pit one minority group against another. Groups including the Asian Law Alliance, San Jose/Silicon Valley NAACP, SOMOS Mayfair and Black Leadership Kitchen Cabinet rallied in front of San Jose City Hall Wednesday to condemn racist dog whistles... The post Silicon Valley leaders condemn race-baiting election ads appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Political veterans Kaplan, Tam face off for Alameda County supervisor seat

OAKLAND -- Two political veterans are facing off on Nov. 8 to fill the Alameda County Board of Supervisors seat held by Wilma Chan before her unexpected death last year. Alameda's former Vice Mayor Lena Tam is facing Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan. In a phone interview, Kaplan said homelessness will be her top priority if elected. Tam said her top three priorities are community safety, which includes public safety, homelessness and mental health care access.Kaplan said following homelessness, she will prioritize job training and student loan forgiveness for frontline essential jobs in medicine, mental health and infrastructure...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
hoodline.com

A flurry of concern emerges after Santa Clara County quietly appoints a new CEO

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors has voted to confirm a new county CEO, but the closed-door vote and the way it was announced is raising concerns — and has a lot of people upset. Earlier this month, the board voted 4 to 1 to appoint current Santa Clara County Attorney James Williams to the role of CEO. He will be replacing Jeff Smith, who has decided to retire after holding the position since 2009 — and Smith also revealed recently that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Mayors Team Up to Stop Sideshows

Dangerous sideshows in the Bay Area have now caught the attention of local leaders. In a recent sideshow in Santa Clara, hundreds of people at an intersection with a car doing donuts when someone starts shooting. The shots were fired deep into the sideshow in Santa Clara Saturday and continued...
SANTA CLARA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Powerball Fever has regular people; non-profits dreaming of big payday

Powerball fever has gripped the country and Bay Area. Due to several weeks of misses, Wednesday’s jackpot drawing sits at $1.2 billion. A steady stream of would-be billionaires came and went all day at Ernie’s Liquors in East San Jose. But one person in particular hoped a local beats the odds and wins big.
SAN JOSE, CA
KVCR NEWS

White Supremacy Contra Costa County

The term" white supremacy" in a planning report for a proposed Office Racial Equity and Social Justice in Contra Costa County sparked a heated debate at a Board of Supervisors meeting. From California Hub member station KLAW Mary Katherine O'Connor has more.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
svvoice.com

Reading Grand Jury Report Confirms Suspicion Of Bias

The Santa Clara City Council majority has cried foul on a grand jury report that accuses them of colluding with the 49ers. And with just cause. The report’s thesis is that the Council majority— council members Kevin Park, Anthony Becker, Karen Hardy, Raj Chahal and Vice Mayor Suds Jain —is acting as a mouthpiece for the team and blindly carrying out its wishes. Among the slew of things it condemns are council members not appearing on camera, taking tours of Levi’s Stadium, firing the city manager and city attorney and a legal settlement between the team and the City.
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFGate

Star high school athlete shot dead in Southern California

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A star high school football player was shot to death on a Southern California street and police were searching for his killer. Richard Reed Jr., 17, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday on a corner in Victorville, about an hour's drive northeast of Los Angeles in San Bernardino County, authorities said.
VICTORVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy