The Kardashian-Jenner Family Wins Halloween 2022: See Photos of Their Costumes!
The Kardashian-Jenner family never misses an opportunity to celebrate a holiday, especially Halloween. The family often goes above and beyond with their spooky decor, but they also take their costumes to another level as well. Youngest sister Kylie Jenner was the first to get into the Halloween spirit this year...
Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'
Travis Barker loves every part of wife Kourtney Kardashian. On Thursday evening, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a trio of snapshots to his Instagram grid including one that showed Kardashian, 43, relaxing in a bubble bath. Two additional snapshots featured close-ups of the Poosh founder's feet: one under the bath's...
Scott Disick stealing the Kardashian spotlight - Woman in hotel room to spray tan
Let the Lord be with you, as Scott Disick would say (and his Instagram handle). Being around the Kardashian-Jenner family for more than a decade, he has hilariously stolen the spotlight on various occasions. Reality Titbit takes a trip back down memory lane to mark the special anniversary of the original reality show.
Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She Hasn’t Seen Her ‘Kardashians’ Episode, Details ‘Really Great’ Kourtney Collab
Not keeping up! Gwyneth Paltrow made a guest appearance during season 1 of The Kardashians — but she’s never watched her episode. “I haven’t seen that one yet,” the Oscar winner, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 19, while promoting her collaboration with Copper Fit. “But my daughter and I have watched some of [the show].”
Kourtney Kardashian Was ‘Drunk as a Skunk’ When She Married Travis Barker in Las Vegas
Kourtney Kardashian details the night she drunkenly married Travis Barker in Las Vegas after the 2022 Grammy Awards.
Travis Barker Undresses Kourtney Kardashian in Tribute Marking Their 1-Year Engagement Anniversary
The passion is still there! Travis Barker shared a super sexy photo of him undressing wife Kourtney Kardashian to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the date they got engaged. The drummer, 46, posted a black and white photo to his Instagram on Monday, October 17, showing the pair in a...
Kourtney Kardashian Fans Can’t Believe How Fast Penelope Disick Has Grown Up
Here's a look at Kourtney Kardashian's fans' reactions to the growth of Penelope Disick in the public eye over the years.
Kourtney Kardashian explains why she and husband Travis Barker still don't live together months after their wedding, plus more news
Kourtney Kardashian reveals why she hasn't moved in with husband Travis Barker. Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have yet to move in together, Kourtney revealed on a new episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast this week. "We're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids, and what life looks like now. For the most part we're getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house," she explained. "All the kids" includes the children Kourt shares with her ex, Scott Disick — Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7 — plus the kids Travis shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler — Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and Travis' stepdaughter, 23-year-old Atiana. Looking ahead, Kourtney says she and the Blink-182 drummer plan to share a place of their own, but for now, they're focused on making sure their children "feel really comfortable," which is easy enough since their homes are just one block apart. The reality star was also asked if Scott will return for Season 2 of "The Kardashians," after his Season 1 storyline focused on his sadness and feelings of loneliness when Kourtney and Travis tied the knot. "I literally don't know," Kourtney said. "I was upset they chose to take my fairytale and include that part of it," she added. "And then it just bothered me, like, these people, at wherever are like making the choice of what my story is." According to Kourtney, she gave notes on Scott's scenes in an effort to keep the focus on her love story with Travis, but those requests went unfulfilled.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Serve Goth Glam as They Match in ‘Black Tie’ for Landon’s Birthday
Fashionably romantic! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker served up goth glam vibes for Landon Barker’s 19th birthday. Kardashian, 43, shared a carousel of images from the celebration via Instagram on Monday, October 10, explaining to her followers in the caption that Barker’s son wanted them to wear “black tie.”
Kourtney Kardashian Embraces The 'No Pants' Trend In An Oversized Balenciaga T-Shirt While Stepping Out With Travis Barker
There is no shortage of drama in the Kardashian family. From Kim Kardashian’s dramatic transformation, to Khloe’s recent health scare. And, of course, Kylie Jenner posting shocking Instagram looks, and Kendall Jenner wowing on fashion week runways. The chilliest sister of them all? Probably Kourtney Kardashian. The oldest...
Scott Disick Appears on Season 2 of ‘The Kardashians’ After Kourtney Kardashian Said She Had ‘No Idea’ About His Role
He’s back! Scott Disick popped up on the Thursday, October 13, episode of The Kardashians — despite ex Kourtney Kardashian saying she had “no idea” if he would be making a future appearance. “I literally don’t know,” the Poosh founder, 43, said on an episode of...
North West Playfully Corrects Mom Kim Kardashian for Saying They Baked Halloween Treats Together: ‘I Did’
No tricks, just treats! North West hilariously clapped back at her mom, Kim Kardashian, after she said they made their Halloween cupcakes together. “We made some Halloween cupcakes,” the Kardashians star, 41, was heard saying in a video she posted via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 18, which featured a tray of colorful, fake insect-adorned sweets.
North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
North West Hilariously Claps Back at Mom Kim Kardashian Over Who ‘Made’ Halloween Cupcakes
No tricks, just treats! North West hilariously clapped back at her mom, Kim Kardashian, after she said they made their Halloween cupcakes together. “We made some Halloween cupcakes,” the Kardashians star, 41, was heard saying in a...
Kim Kardashian Dresses Her Kids Up as Iconic '90s Musicians for Halloween -- See the Cute Pics!
Kim Kardashian's kids are already pretty iconic -- but their costumes for Halloween 2022 are next level!. Kim took to social media on Friday to share some adorable shots of her four "icons." North, 9, is sporting Aaliyah's memorable Tommy Hilfiger Jeans ensemble. Saint, 6, is buttoned up in Snoop Dogg's classic gray checkered shirt and braids. Chicago, 4, looks adorable as Sade in a denim shirt and pants, and Psalm, 3, is rocking Eazy-E's "Straight Outta Compton" style.
Khloe Kardashian Is Staying ‘Tight-Lipped’ About Son’s Name: ‘No One Is Sharing’
Keeping quiet. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson haven’t revealed their son’s name yet — and even some of their friends aren’t privy to the little boy’s moniker. “No one is sharing the name of the baby and a lot of acquaintances do not know,”...
Kris Jenner Shares Adorable Family Costume Throwbacks Ahead of Halloween—See the Photos
We all know the famous Kardashian-Jenner squad kills it every year at Halloween, and apparently, it's been that way ever since they were little. Matriarch Kris Jenner shared a series of throwback photos to Instagram ahead of the upcoming holiday, proving that her kiddos have been nailing their Halloween costumes since their childhood days.
Kim Kardashian shows off ‘creepy,’ over-the-top Halloween decorations
Kim Kardashian has the spookiest house on the block. The 42-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her over-the-top Halloween decorations — without straying from her typical “tonal” color palette, of course. “Alright, I wanted to show you guys my Halloween decorations for...
Khloe Kardashian Twins With Daughter True Thompson in Purr-fect Look
Watch: Khloe Kardashian TWINS With True in Purr-fect Costume. Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson are feline fine in their matching ensembles. The reality star twinned with her daughter True, 4,—who she shares with ex Tristian Thompson—in velvet grey catsuits, ears and drawn on whiskers for Halloween. "Ladies and gentlemen…. Grey Kitty," Khloe captioned the Nov. 2 Instagram post. "What True wants, True gets. I know…. I know…. A cat?! For Halloween. Ground breaking."
Who wore it better? Now Kourtney Kardashian dresses as Bride of Frankenstein just days after Kylie Jenner... because the sisters 'didn't discuss costumes in advance'
Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner should have chatted about their costume plans prior to Halloween. Kardashian, 43, shared a clip of stylists helping her into a Bride of Frankenstein's beehive wig on Monday to mark the holiday. Underneath the videos, the Poosh founder wrote, 'When you and your sister don’t...
