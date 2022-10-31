ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

realitytitbit.com

Scott Disick stealing the Kardashian spotlight - Woman in hotel room to spray tan

Let the Lord be with you, as Scott Disick would say (and his Instagram handle). Being around the Kardashian-Jenner family for more than a decade, he has hilariously stolen the spotlight on various occasions. Reality Titbit takes a trip back down memory lane to mark the special anniversary of the original reality show.
wonderwall.com

Kourtney Kardashian explains why she and husband Travis Barker still don't live together months after their wedding, plus more news

Kourtney Kardashian reveals why she hasn't moved in with husband Travis Barker. Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have yet to move in together, Kourtney revealed on a new episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast this week. "We're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids, and what life looks like now. For the most part we're getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house," she explained. "All the kids" includes the children Kourt shares with her ex, Scott Disick — Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7 — plus the kids Travis shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler — Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and Travis' stepdaughter, 23-year-old Atiana. Looking ahead, Kourtney says she and the Blink-182 drummer plan to share a place of their own, but for now, they're focused on making sure their children "feel really comfortable," which is easy enough since their homes are just one block apart. The reality star was also asked if Scott will return for Season 2 of "The Kardashians," after his Season 1 storyline focused on his sadness and feelings of loneliness when Kourtney and Travis tied the knot. "I literally don't know," Kourtney said. "I was upset they chose to take my fairytale and include that part of it," she added. "And then it just bothered me, like, these people, at wherever are like making the choice of what my story is." According to Kourtney, she gave notes on Scott's scenes in an effort to keep the focus on her love story with Travis, but those requests went unfulfilled.
In Touch Weekly

North West Playfully Corrects Mom Kim Kardashian for Saying They Baked Halloween Treats Together: ‘I Did’

No tricks, just treats! North West hilariously clapped back at her mom, Kim Kardashian, after she said they made their Halloween cupcakes together. “We made some Halloween cupcakes,” the Kardashians star, 41, was heard saying in a video she posted via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 18, which featured a tray of colorful, fake insect-adorned sweets.
E! News

North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok

Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
AOL Corp

Kim Kardashian Dresses Her Kids Up as Iconic '90s Musicians for Halloween -- See the Cute Pics!

Kim Kardashian's kids are already pretty iconic -- but their costumes for Halloween 2022 are next level!. Kim took to social media on Friday to share some adorable shots of her four "icons." North, 9, is sporting Aaliyah's memorable Tommy Hilfiger Jeans ensemble. Saint, 6, is buttoned up in Snoop Dogg's classic gray checkered shirt and braids. Chicago, 4, looks adorable as Sade in a denim shirt and pants, and Psalm, 3, is rocking Eazy-E's "Straight Outta Compton" style.
Page Six

Kim Kardashian shows off ‘creepy,’ over-the-top Halloween decorations

Kim Kardashian has the spookiest house on the block. The 42-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her over-the-top Halloween decorations — without straying from her typical “tonal” color palette, of course. “Alright, I wanted to show you guys my Halloween decorations for...
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Twins With Daughter True Thompson in Purr-fect Look

Watch: Khloe Kardashian TWINS With True in Purr-fect Costume. Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson are feline fine in their matching ensembles. The reality star twinned with her daughter True, 4,—who she shares with ex Tristian Thompson—in velvet grey catsuits, ears and drawn on whiskers for Halloween. "Ladies and gentlemen…. Grey Kitty," Khloe captioned the Nov. 2 Instagram post. "What True wants, True gets. I know…. I know…. A cat?! For Halloween. Ground breaking."
Daily Mail

Who wore it better? Now Kourtney Kardashian dresses as Bride of Frankenstein just days after Kylie Jenner... because the sisters 'didn't discuss costumes in advance'

Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner should have chatted about their costume plans prior to Halloween. Kardashian, 43, shared a clip of stylists helping her into a Bride of Frankenstein's beehive wig on Monday to mark the holiday. Underneath the videos, the Poosh founder wrote, 'When you and your sister don’t...

