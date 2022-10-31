ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

nomadlawyer.org

Hampton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hampton, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hampton Virginia. Hampton, Virginia, is one of the oldest communities in North America. It was settled by Captain Christopher Newport in 1607 and incorporated as a town in 1705. This city is a wonderful vacation spot for history buffs and naturalists. For families, the...
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Nao Trinidad Drops Anchor at Yorktown Waterfront

YORK- The Nao Trinidad sailed into Yorktown during the wee hours of the morning on Thursday, October 27. The 200-ton, 29-meter-long and eight-meter-wide tall ship is a square-rigged replica of the flagship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition that took place from 1519 to 1522, during the first circumnavigation of the globe.
YORKTOWN, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

S23 Holdings Breaks Ground On Corporate Headquarters Facility

NEWPORT NEWS—The City of Newport News Department of Development and S23 Holdings held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, November 1 at 1550 Terminal Ave. in Newport News to mark the start of construction for the new S23 Holdings Corporate Headquarters Building. S23 Holdings, LLC, a marine-repair and construction company,...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Starbucks Opening New Location In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-Another new Starbucks is opening on the Peninsula. On October 25, Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer announced that Starbucks Corporation recently leased 2,500 square feet of retail space at 955 J. Cylde Morris Blvd. in Newport News. The announcement was made five days after Hampton celebrated a new location for Starbucks...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
coastalvirginiamag.com

Adopt a Plane at the Military Aviation Museum

The Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach is a premier aviation museum with one of the largest military aircraft collections in the world from the World War I and World War II era. The museum restores and flies these rare aircraft at the museum and at air shows across the United States.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

The James Apartments In Williamsburg Filling Up Quickly

WILLIAMSBURG – To realize how well-received the new The James on Merrimac Trail apartments have been, one needs to look at its occupancy. “There may be a couple of units (available),” said Richard Souter, a partner with developer WVS Companies out of Richmond. “But we’re basically fully occupied.”
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

James City Board Of Supervisors Approves Two Road, Sidewalk Improvement Projects

JAMES CITY -New bike lanes, additional sidewalks, and improved stormwater drainage on Richmond Road in Toano were approved by the James City County Board of Supervisors, which awarded a $2.1 million construction contract at its business meeting on October 25. Additionally, the board approved a plan to add sidewalks on...
TOANO, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

The Wagsters Magic Theatre Introducing Christmas Show This Holiday Season

JAMES CITY-Brandon and Hannah Wagster are gearing up for their first holiday season since opening The Wagsters Magic Theatre in Williamsburg last summer. The husband-and-wife duo have accumulated a local fanbase while showcasing their illusions, sleight of hand tricks, and daring escapes over the past few months and are looking forward to introducing their Christmas show to loyal and new fans alike.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Community invited to a feeding Thanksgiving celebration in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Residents are invited to a feeding celebration being held in Newport News the week before Thanksgiving. The Andrew Shannon “Feeding 5000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration” will be held on Saturday, November 19, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Beach Grove Baptist Church, 361 BeechMont Drive, Newport News.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

