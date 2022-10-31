Read full article on original website
Christmas Town returns to Busch Gardens Williamsburg for 2022
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A holiday tradition is returning to Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Christmas Town is back!. The theme park will transform into one of the largest Christmas light displays in North America, celebrating the spirit of the season on select dates from November 11 through January 8, 2023. Park-goers...
Some Virginia Beach hotels already sold out ahead of Something in the Water 2023
Trying to book a hotel room in Virginia Beach for the 2023 Something in the Water festival? You might not want to wait too late, as some hotels are already showing they're booked.
WAVY News 10
Emergency water main repair on North Witchduck Rd. in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Part of North Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach will close Wednesday evening for an emergency water main repair. The outside lane of northbound North Witchduck Road will be closed between Weaver Drive and Lavender Lane beginning at 6 p.m. Residents in the area will...
13newsnow.com
Locals react to 'Something in the Water' returning to Virginia Beach in 2023
The festival is set for April 28-30, 2023. Passes will go on sale at noon on November 5.
nomadlawyer.org
Hampton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hampton, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hampton Virginia. Hampton, Virginia, is one of the oldest communities in North America. It was settled by Captain Christopher Newport in 1607 and incorporated as a town in 1705. This city is a wonderful vacation spot for history buffs and naturalists. For families, the...
Pharrell Williams Announces Something in the Water Festival Will Return To Virginia Beach
Pharrell Williams' festival will return to his hometown of Virginia Beach following a three year hiatus away from its original stomping grounds.
peninsulachronicle.com
Nao Trinidad Drops Anchor at Yorktown Waterfront
YORK- The Nao Trinidad sailed into Yorktown during the wee hours of the morning on Thursday, October 27. The 200-ton, 29-meter-long and eight-meter-wide tall ship is a square-rigged replica of the flagship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition that took place from 1519 to 1522, during the first circumnavigation of the globe.
Large groups on dirt bikes, ATVs create dangerous situations on local roads
Norfolk city leaders say isn't a new problem. It's been discussed with city council, police and the city manager.
Popular Virginia Beach restaurant temporarily closed because of 'current economic climate'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A popular Virginia Beach restaurant is closing its doors temporarily. This weekend, a lot of hungry people showed up at Mary’s Kitchen for a hot breakfast only to find a locked door. The owner of the Virginia Beach staple says the business is shut...
WATCH: Bobcat visits Hampton Roads backyard
A wildlife biologist for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources confirmed a bobcat sighting in a Suffolk neighborhood.
New stores opening at Williamsburg outlet mall
Just in time for an uptick in holiday shopping, the Williamsburg Premium Outlets has announced the addition of several new stores.
peninsulachronicle.com
S23 Holdings Breaks Ground On Corporate Headquarters Facility
NEWPORT NEWS—The City of Newport News Department of Development and S23 Holdings held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, November 1 at 1550 Terminal Ave. in Newport News to mark the start of construction for the new S23 Holdings Corporate Headquarters Building. S23 Holdings, LLC, a marine-repair and construction company,...
More frequent bus route 757 Express launches on Peninsula
Hampton Roads Transit has officially commissioned the long-awaited 757 Express, a more frequent bus route on Peninsula
peninsulachronicle.com
Starbucks Opening New Location In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-Another new Starbucks is opening on the Peninsula. On October 25, Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer announced that Starbucks Corporation recently leased 2,500 square feet of retail space at 955 J. Cylde Morris Blvd. in Newport News. The announcement was made five days after Hampton celebrated a new location for Starbucks...
coastalvirginiamag.com
Adopt a Plane at the Military Aviation Museum
The Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach is a premier aviation museum with one of the largest military aircraft collections in the world from the World War I and World War II era. The museum restores and flies these rare aircraft at the museum and at air shows across the United States.
peninsulachronicle.com
The James Apartments In Williamsburg Filling Up Quickly
WILLIAMSBURG – To realize how well-received the new The James on Merrimac Trail apartments have been, one needs to look at its occupancy. “There may be a couple of units (available),” said Richard Souter, a partner with developer WVS Companies out of Richmond. “But we’re basically fully occupied.”
peninsulachronicle.com
James City Board Of Supervisors Approves Two Road, Sidewalk Improvement Projects
JAMES CITY -New bike lanes, additional sidewalks, and improved stormwater drainage on Richmond Road in Toano were approved by the James City County Board of Supervisors, which awarded a $2.1 million construction contract at its business meeting on October 25. Additionally, the board approved a plan to add sidewalks on...
peninsulachronicle.com
The Wagsters Magic Theatre Introducing Christmas Show This Holiday Season
JAMES CITY-Brandon and Hannah Wagster are gearing up for their first holiday season since opening The Wagsters Magic Theatre in Williamsburg last summer. The husband-and-wife duo have accumulated a local fanbase while showcasing their illusions, sleight of hand tricks, and daring escapes over the past few months and are looking forward to introducing their Christmas show to loyal and new fans alike.
WAVY News 10
Community invited to a feeding Thanksgiving celebration in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Residents are invited to a feeding celebration being held in Newport News the week before Thanksgiving. The Andrew Shannon “Feeding 5000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration” will be held on Saturday, November 19, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Beach Grove Baptist Church, 361 BeechMont Drive, Newport News.
Lucky Powerball winner is $150,000 richer thanks to ticket bought in Virginia, jackpot grows to $1.2 billion
While several winners across Virginia cashed in on large prizes on Monday night's Powerball drawing, the nationwide jackpot remains untouched, and has grown to a staggering $1.2 billion.
