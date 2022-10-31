Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Another moose sighting surprises people in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Game and Fish believe the latest moose to be sighted in New Mexico is the same one that’s been spotted before. People in Mora were surprised this week to see a moose hanging around the area. The moose has also been spotted in the area between Mora and Las Vegas.
KOAT 7
Rare moose sighting in New Mexico
MORA, N.M. — A young bull moose was spotted near Mora, according to New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. The group suspects it could be the same moose spotted on Taos Pueblo last month. There have only been roughly half a dozen moose spottings in New Mexico in...
KOAT 7
Day of the Dead celebrations in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Día de Muertos is a colorful Mexican tradition. It's a day to remember and commemorate death. “It's a celebration that takes something that could sometimes be kind of scary and turns it into something beautiful and festive,” said Rob Martinez, the New Mexico state historian.
Friday’s Top Stories November 3: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers Residents unhappy with new developments planned for Tower Pond Park New Mexico cremation-alternative business expanding overseas Clovis community debates about proposed abortion ordinance What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10 New Mexico legal resources available through state website Nets […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 4 – November 10. Nov. 4 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art Walk is a recurring event that takes place monthly on the 1st Friday. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. located in Downtown Albuquerque. Attendees can view independent arts, artists, and other local businesses. It is free to attend.
Tuesday’s Top Stories Hiker rescued in foothills “extremely thankful” for volunteers who helped her Ex-Artesia employee charged with brass theft Medical workers frustrated with licensing department delays Crash leads to homicide investigation County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex Navajo Nation official facing repercussions for Vegas photo Rapper Takeoff shot, killed in Houston: TMZ […]
KRQE News 13
Snow levels drop to valley floors across northern New Mexico tonight
A storm is moving across New Mexico today. Expect light snow across parts of northern New Mexico through Friday morning and much colder temperatures. A storm system is bringing rain and snow to parts of New Mexico tonight, but the winds have died down. Through Friday morning, rain will switch over to snow across western and northern New Mexico. Snow will develop overnight in the lower elevations of northern New Mexico and the east mountains where light snowfall accumulation is possible. There is a chance for isolated, light snow Friday morning in Albuquerque, but no travel problems are expected.
KRQE News 13
Tickets available for River of Lights 2022
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mark of the holiday season, tickets are now on sale for the New Mexico BioPark Society’s 25th Annual River of Lights. This year’s event runs from November 26 through December 30 at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden. It is closed on December 24 and 25.
KRQE News 13
Newest burger joint ‘Wowza Burger’ in Albuquerque
This new spot is taking burgers to the next level. Wowza Burger is the newest culinary spot here in Albuquerque. They are serving up pizza, salads, and more. Wowza started as a pop-up burger stand in the San Francisco Bay Area, wife of Chef Chacon said Wowza….That burger was amazing! And the restaurant was born. Chef Chacon has brought together California and New Mexico for these burgers. You can try out the ‘Double Double’ which is a skyscraper of a burger.
rrobserver.com
A tale of two container parks: Second planned Rio Rancho food and retail hall to break ground
In the past 10 years, Albuquerque has gained almost half a dozen food halls, covering territory from Midtown to Downtown. There haven’t been similar developments west of the Rio Grande. But now, there are two Rio Rancho food and retail hall projects in the works: Margarita Hill, which was announced earlier this year, and THE BLOCK, which breaks ground Wednesday.
Albuquerque Walmart shows off recent improvements
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Walmart near Carlisle and Menaul in Albuquerque is offering customers an improved shopping experience. The Walmart hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning to show off the newly remodeled store. Improvements at the store include new signs throughout the store, expanded online delivery and pickup and more registers. Walmart also awarded a […]
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe mom says she found Tide Pods in kids’ candy
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Halloween night turned truly scary for one Santa Fe family after the mom says her three-year-old son ate a Tide Pod given out in his candy bag. The fun night quickly turned frightening. Giselle Rascon said she took her kids trick-or-treating in the Cielo...
earnthenecklace.com
Crystal Gutierrez Leaving KRQE News 13: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
Crystal Gutierrez has been delivering the news to Albuquerque residents and is a source of inspiration as a mom and journalist. But now, the veteran journalist is stepping back from her broadcasting home for over a decade. Crystal Gutierrez is leaving KRQE News 13 in 2022 for a new opportunity. News 13 viewers naturally want to know where she is going and if she will return to the news desk soon. They especially want to know if she is saying goodbye to Albuquerque, too. Although it may be too soon to say it’s a retirement, here’s what Crystal Gutierrez said about leaving KRQE-TV.
Residents unhappy with new developments planned for Tower Pond Park
The project is expected to cost $3 million dollars, and construction wouldn't begin for another two years.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque police search for suspects in 3 separate murders
Police are looking for Maria Acosta, Anthony McCrady, and Michael Kelly. Law enforcement said they need the public’s help in finding the listed suspects. Albuquerque police search for suspects in 3 separate …. Police are looking for Maria Acosta, Anthony McCrady, and Michael Kelly. Law enforcement said they need...
rrobserver.com
Woman steals alternator from O’Reilly’s on Southern
A woman allegedly stole an alternator from O’Reilly’s Auto Parts on Southern Blvd. Dispatch received a call on Sept. 7 from O’Reilly’s Auto Parts staff. According to the criminal complaint filed by Rio Rancho Police Department, the woman was in line to pay and when got to the counter, she put down a hundred dollar bill and ran away with the alternator. The alternator’s price was $319.99.
KOAT 7
Homeless woman and Albuquerque property owner meet to discuss homeless crisis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Just three weeks ago, we met Doug Peterson at a downtown street corner. He is one of Albuquerque’s largest property owners. “Most of our properties that we own around Albuquerque, we have to clear people out every day who are trespassing,” Peterson said. While...
KOAT 7
New retail development coming to Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Developers are breaking ground on a new retail development in Rio Rancho. 'The Block' is a new development that will be located on the northwest side of the Plaza at Enchanted Hills shopping center in Rio Rancho. The Block will have a mix of retail...
Millions in funding goes toward Albuquerque neighborhood
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico is contributing more than $2 million in an effort to restore one of Albuquerque’s oldest neighborhoods. City and state leaders announced the investment Tuesday into the Barelas Mainstreet project. The money will go toward improvements to streetscapes, landscapes and pedestrian infrastructure along the 4th St. corridor. Officials […]
getnews.info
Why Does Albuquerque, NM Have So Many Cracked Screens on Phones
Albuquerque, NM residents are more likely to replace their phones after screen damage. Albuquerque, NM readers are likely viewing this story on a device with a cracked screen – 28% of survey respondents said their phone was cracked while taking the survey. That’s a bit higher than the national average, which is 18%. Of female respondents, 53% say they drop their phones at least once a week versus 32% of men.
