ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texoma's Homepage

Instagram issue locks users out of accounts

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1brZiA_0itKjLZe00

NEW YORK (AP) — Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning.

Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.

The number of people complaining of being locked out of their accounts began to spike around 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

Twitter to start charging $20 per month for verified users: report

It was unclear whether the problem was an internal issue or whether the social media site had been hacked.

“We are aware that some Instagram users in different parts of the world are having issues accessing their Instagram accounts,” said a spokesperson for Meta. “We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Users flooded social media platforms about the issue and Instagram acknowledged the problem on Twitter at 10:14 a.m. Eastern. In a couple of hours, the tweet had received more than 14,000 comments and was retweeted more than 40,000 times.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Celebs eye Twitter exit after Musk takeover

A slew of Hollywood stars are considering pressing Ctrl-Alt-Delete on Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform. The controversial Tesla CEO was named the sole director of Twitter on Monday after completing his $44 billion acquisition of the company last week. Musk has suggested he plans to lift lifelong bans and transform Twitter’s content […]
Texoma's Homepage

Mister Williams gets prison sentence

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was given 10 years probation for running over his wife’s father with her van in 2018 has had the probation revoked for additional arrests and charges. Mister Williams, 27, was convicted for four of the charges today, November 3, 2022. He was charged with four counts of child […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Plea deals offered to Wood murder defendants

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — With one murder defendant now in prison serving a 50-year sentence, plea deals are now on the table for the remaining three. The Wichita County District Attorney has sent the plea offers to attorneys for William Bell, Payton Collier and Ashley Esselborn for their charges of the horrific beating murder of […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Iowa Park VFD cut driver from rollover crash on FM 367

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover wreck near F.M. 367 and Horseshoe Lake Road. Around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, several first responders got a report of a rollover. Several Wichita County deputies were on scene to control traffic. According to a Facebook post from Wichita […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Storms expected to bring rain to Texoma this week

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma won’t see much change in its region at the beginning of the week but will see a change and a more fall-like feel towards the end of the week. The beginning of this week starting on October 31, 2022, will be fairly calm as well as have mostly clear to […]
Texoma's Homepage

One hospitalized after stabbing in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was sent to the hospital after multiple units responded to a stabbing. Around 8:43 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, Wichita Falls police and AMR responded to the intersection of 900 block of Humphreys Street about reports of an assault with a weapon. Investigators say a male was stabbed […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Cause of Brian’s Tire and Repair fire under investigation

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — A long-time business in Vernon goes up in flames and thick, black smoke Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, 2022. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at Brian’s Tire and Repair Service on U.S. 287 East. 16 Vernon firefighters fought the blaze with an aerial snorkel and foam. The separate office building was […]
VERNON, TX
Texoma's Homepage

3-year-old’s death being investigated by WFPD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating the death of a child Thursday morning. According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to an incident at 6:28 a.m. on November 3, 2022, in the 1400 block of North Rosewood. It was reported that CPR was being performed on a three-year-old. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Motorcyclist injured in late-night crash

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra man was hospitalized after he reportedly crashed his motorcycle Wednesday night. According to Texas Department of Public Safety public information officer, Sgt. Dan Buesing, on Wednesday, Nov 2, emergency crews responded to State Highway 240 for a crash. Buesing said the victim was riding his 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle when […]
ELECTRA, TX
Texoma's Homepage

1-year-old tests positive for drugs, mother arrested

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother has been charged with endangering her child when a drug test showed the victim tested positive for illegal drugs. According to the arrest affidavit, in June 2022, an investigator from Child Protective Service contacted the Wichita Falls Police Department about a 1-year-old child that test positive for […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy