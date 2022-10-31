We already know how this story ends — Elon Musk purchased Twitter — but the meandering path to the finalized deal was quite the journey. An article in the Financial Times does a post mortem on the deal. Now, for those who followed along in real time, lots of it is familiar: building marijuana references into the deal, his nearly immediate buyer’s remorse and backing out of the deal, the devastating complaint Twitter quickly filed against Musk, the Delaware court battle that cut repeatedly against Musk, before agreeing — again — to buy Twitter for the full price.

1 DAY AGO