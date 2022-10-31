Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk is under federal investigations, Twitter says in court filing
WILMINGTON, Del., Oct 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk is being investigated by federal authorities over his conduct in his $44 billion takeover deal for Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), the social media company said in a court filing released on Thursday.
Musk Is Taking Twitter Private — But Tesla Is Still Fighting Musk's Last 'Going Private' Saga
Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout odyssey is on investors' minds as the Friday court deadline for the $44-billion deal draws closer. Musk almost broke the internet when he announced his plans to take Twitter TWTR private in April. But the magnate is still facing several lawsuits from a 2018 tweet in which he announced plans to take Tesla TSLA private at $420 a share.
abovethelaw.com
Wachtell Associates Tasked With Explaining Memes To Partners In Twitter v. Musk Legal Battle
We already know how this story ends — Elon Musk purchased Twitter — but the meandering path to the finalized deal was quite the journey. An article in the Financial Times does a post mortem on the deal. Now, for those who followed along in real time, lots of it is familiar: building marijuana references into the deal, his nearly immediate buyer’s remorse and backing out of the deal, the devastating complaint Twitter quickly filed against Musk, the Delaware court battle that cut repeatedly against Musk, before agreeing — again — to buy Twitter for the full price.
cryptopotato.com
Musk to Assume CEO Role of Twitter and Recover Permanently Banned Accounts: Report
Sources say Elon Musk may be welcoming back formerly banned accounts at Twitter – including Donald Trump’s. Having officially bought Twitter, Elon Musk will immediately appoint himself as Chief Executive Officer of the now-private social media giant. Besides clearing out its top executives, the new leader reportedly plans...
Gizmodo
Elon Musk to Lay Off About 3,700 Twitter Employees on Friday: Report
Elon Musk plans to fire roughly half of Twitter’s workforce as a cost-cutting measure on Friday, according to a new report from Bloomberg News. Musk had denied reports that he was going to lay off 75% of workers last week when he first visited Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters, trying to sooth the social media company’s anxious workers. But laying off 50% of staff, which equals about 3,700 people, is still a deep cut.
US News and World Report
Twitter Will Not Reinstate Banned Users Without 'Clear Process,' Musk Says
(Reuters) - Banned accounts will not be allowed back onto Twitter until the social media platform has "a clear process for doing so," Elon Musk tweeted in the early hours on Wednesday, giving more clarity about the potential return of Twitter's most famous banned user, former U.S. President Donald Trump.
CNET
Snapchat's $35 Million Privacy Settlement: There's Just 5 Days Left to Claim Money
Snapchat's parent company, Snap, has agreed to a $35 million settlement to resolve claims it stored users' biometric data without permission. But the deadline to file a claim is right around the corner. A class-action lawsuit alleges Snap didn't ask for written consent before collecting and storing facial recognition data...
Trump sues N.Y. attorney general Letitia James to block release of records
In an effort to shield records of the trust that holds his private businesses, former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit in Florida state court on Wednesday against New York Attorney General Letitia James.
lawstreetmedia.com
9th Circuit Affirms Dismissal of Reno’s Franchise Fee Suit Against Netflix and Hulu
The Ninth Circuit affirmed the findings of a Nevada federal judge last week, concluding that the City of Reno had no right to assess defendants Netflix and Hulu franchise fees for the video streaming services they provide. The published opinion dismissed the Nevada Video Service Law (VSL) claim after finding that the law does not provide a private right of action. Notably, an Illinois federal court found similarly in a recent lawsuit brought under that state’s video service law.
