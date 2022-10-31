ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Chicken patties recalled over hard plastic pieces

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
FARMERSVILLE, La. ( WXIN ) – Nearly 150,000 pounds of frozen chicken patties are being recalled because they may be contaminated with hard clear pieces of plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says the recall involves Foster Farms chicken patties that were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Washington to be sent to Costco stores.

    Recalled chicken patties (Photo//USDA)
    Recalled chicken patties (Photo//USDA)
    Label for recalled chicken patties (Photo//USDA)

The recall started after Foster Farms got complaints reporting hard clear plastic embedded in the product. So far, there have been no confirmed reports of injury associated with the recall. However, the FSIS believes the hard plastic pieces could be sharp and possibly cause an injury.

The following parties that were produced on Aug. 11 are subject to recall:

Eighty-ounce plastic bag packages containing 20 pieces of “Chicken Patties Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with best by date “08/11/23,” establishment number “P-33901,” and lot code “3*2223**” in inkjet print on the back edge of the packaging as well as “7527899724” under the barcode.

Anyone with the recalled chicken patties should throw them out or return them. Anyone with questions can call the Foster Farms Consumer Hotline at 1-800-338-8051 or email info@fosterfarms.com .

