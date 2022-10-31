ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJBF

Twitter to start charging $20 per month for verified users: report

By Ines Kagubare, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2agJ20_0itKfqvL00

( The Hill ) — In one of his first moves at Twitter, Elon Musk is moving to charge users $20 per month to be verified on the social media platform, The Verge reported .

The reported move to charge for blue checkmarks drew widespread criticism among users.

Twitter employees have until Nov. 7 to launch the new subscription feature, or they will be fired, Musk reportedly told the staff on Sunday.

Users who are already verified will have 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue checkmarks.

Musk tweeted on Sunday that “the whole verification process is being revamped right now.”

The billionaire mogul officially took over Twitter on Thursday night after a contentious legal battle over his $44 billion bid to buy the social media platform.

Shortly after taking control of the company, Musk fired Twitter’s top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal.

The Washington Post previously reported that Musk planned to cut nearly 75 percent of Twitter’s workforce after acquiring the platform, though he has denied that figure.

Musk has also indicated that he wants to pull back some content moderation policies, and researchers say hate speech and disinformation have already increased in recent days.

Musk also plans to allow former President Trump back on the platform as he seeks to end lifetime Twitter bans .

Trump was banned from Twitter last year after tweets he posted on the platform that incited violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment on the matter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Grovetown man accused of trying to lure 16-year-old to his car with gun

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Grovetown man was taken into custody after being accused of trying to lure a teenage girl into his car with a gun. According to the incident report, the teenage girl told authorities with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office that a male stranger, who has been identified by authorities as […]
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

Twitter official: Some content enforcement work frozen after Musk acquisition

A top Twitter official confirmed that some content enforcement work on the platform has been frozen following Elon Musk’s purchase of the company, which was finalized late last week.  Yoel Roth, the head of safety and integrity for Twitter, tweeted on Tuesday in response to a Bloomberg story that reported many staffers for the website […]
SlashGear

Not Only Twitter, Donald Trump Could Soon Be Unbanned From Facebook And Instagram As Well

Elon Musk's recent takeover of Twitter has left people wondering if bans issued by the previous regime will stand. Arguably, the highest profile ban in Twitter history was that of Donald Trump — but Twitter isn't the only social media platform the former president can no longer use. The businessman-turned-politician is also banned from Facebook and Instagram. After being banned from pretty much every major platform, Trump went on to found his own social media site.
The Verge

Elon Musk will let you pay $8 to be a verified ‘lord’ on Twitter

Elon Musk has announced that a new version of Twitter Blue will include some sort of verification accessible for $8 per month in the US, with the price “adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.” He announced the shake-up of the premium service by saying that “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit.”
CNET

Twitter-Elon Musk Timeline: Blue Subscription Could Increase to $8 per Month

Twitter's new owner and CEO, Elon Musk, is putting his stamp on the influential social network. Immediately after Musk bought Twitter on Oct. 27, the billionaire wasted no time making changes to the platform. From firing executives to proposing a new content moderation council, a lot has unfolded with Musk at the helm.
WJBF

Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office investigating Johnston shooting, one person in custody

UPDATE, 6:03 P.M. – According to Johnston Police Department Chief John Perry, one person is custody for Attempted Murder. EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Johnston Police Department Chief John Perry tells WJBF that Johnston Police are working multiple scenes in cooperation with Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office connected to a shooting investigation.. Earlier this morning, law […]
JOHNSTON, SC
WJBF

WJBF

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy