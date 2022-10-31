Read full article on original website
22 of the Best Film Schools Outside the U.S.
TheWrap Magazine: The American schools on our top 50 aren't the only place to get a first-rate education in movies, TV and media. Here's an unranked list of some great film schools around the world
disneydining.com
Filmmaker Tim Burton Says Johnny Depp is “Suburban White Trash”
Veteran filmmaker Tim Burton recently spoke about Johnny Depp, strangely comparing himself to Depp by saying that they are both “suburban white trash.”. Tim Burton is known for his, well, “interesting” take on filmmaking. His is a style that can only be described as “Burtonesque.” Far Out Magazine describes Burton’s style in this way:
Helen Hunt Now: An Update on the 'Twister' Actress's Life
Actress Helen Hunt is best known for starring in the NBC sitcom Mad About You, the cult-classic disaster film Twister, and of course, her Oscar-winning role in the film As Good as It Gets. However, following her rise to stardom, she appeared to retreat a bit from the spotlight. The actress has expressed multiple times not being interested in the press attention her As Good as It Gets co-star Jack Nicholson received.
Actor in cult favorite 'American Movie' dies at age 53
Musician Mike Schank, who was best known for his good guy role in the award-winning documentary film "American Movie," has died, according to a close friend
CAA Signs Filmmaker Daina Oniunas-Pusić (EXCLUSIVE)
Daina Oniunas-Pusić, director of “Rhonna & Donna” and the upcoming A24 movie “Tuesday” starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, has signed with CAA for representation in all areas. Best known for her award-winning 2016 comedy short “Rhonna & Donna,” Oniunas-Pusić is currently in post-production on her debut feature film “Tuesday” for A24, BBC Film, Cinereach and BFI. Written and directed by Oniunas-Pusić, the film was described in the initial announcement as a “mother-daughter fairytale,” starring Louis-Dreyfus, Arinzé Kene and Lola Petticrew (who plays Tuesday, the daughter of Louis-Dreyfus’ character). It is set to be released by A24 in early 2023. The London-based, Croatian-born filmmaker made...
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
Controversial American actor, director James Franco
"Pineapple Express" star James Franco is an Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winning actor. He has appeared in a variety of film genres including Comedy, Thriller, Fantasy, and more.
Mads Mikkelsen and Bryan Fuller Reunite for New Film ‘Dust Bunny’
It’s not the reunion that “Hannibal” fans have been waiting for, but it might be the next best thing: Series creator Bryan Fuller and star Mads Mikkelsen are making a movie together. Titled “Dust Bunny,” the film is written and directed by Fuller, who makes his feature directorial debut. Mikkelsen will star in the horror movie, which focuses on an 8-year-old girl who enlists the help of a neighbor to kill a monster under her bed that she believes ate her family. The project was announced November 1 during the first day of the American Film Market, with global sales company...
Chloë Grace Moretz Tricked Martin Scorsese Into Thinking She Was British
Chloë Grace Moretz has made the trepidatious leap from child actor to adult actor, and she's done so with incredible success. Though the performer got her start with bit parts and voicework in the mid-2000s (via IMDb), Moretz broke out when she landed the role of Hit-Girl, a foul-mouthed, murder-happy pre-teen who left a trail of bodies in her wake across both "Kick-Ass" and "Kick-Ass 2."
‘Accused’: Michael Chiklis, Margo Martindale Among Cast Featured In First Promo For Fox Anthology Drama Series
Fox has unveiled the first on-air promo for its upcoming anthology drama Accused, based on the International Emmy-winning British series. The project comes from 24 executive producers Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa and House creator/executive producer David Shore. The stellar cast includes Rachel Bilson, Whitney Cummings, Oscar nominee Abigail Breslin, Emmy winners Michael Chiklis, Margo Martindale, Molly Parker, Rhea Perlman, Malcolm-Jamal Warner along with Wendell Pierce, Jack Davenport and more. Based on the BBC’s crime anthology, where each episode opens in a courtroom on the accused without knowing their crime or how they ended up on trial, Accused is told from the defendant’s point of view. In the Fox version, which is keeping the...
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
‘Nomadland’ Filmmaker Chloé Zhao Signs With CAA (Exclusive)
Chloé Zhao, the filmmaker whose drama Nomadland swept the Academy Awards in 2021 and who in the process became the first woman of color to win the best director Oscar, has signed with CAA. Zhao, who also frequently acts as writer, editor and producer on her films, has been agentless for the last several years. She continues to be repped by Ilene Feldman Management and Simon Faber at Pangea, and is additionally repped by attorney Linda Lichter at Lichter Grossman.More from The Hollywood ReporterBresha Webb Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)Kantemir Balagov to Direct 'Butterfly Jam' for Square Peg, AR Content (Exclusive)Lance Reddick...
‘The Independent’ Review: John Cena, Jodie Turner-Smith and Brian Cox in Tepid Political Thriller
You can’t fault Peacock for its timing, dropping The Independent just a week before the all-important 2022 midterm elections. Nor can you quibble with the thriller’s grounding in our contemporary political reality, in which an inexperienced celebrity candidate can vault from long shot to frontrunner simply by offering a seemingly viable exit from America’s entrenched two-party stasis, with one side fueling the country’s rage while the other “sits on its hands and whines about it.” Whether election-fatigued audiences will have an appetite for this slick but superficial depiction of moral elasticity in politics and beleaguered truth in journalism remains an...
AFM Hot List: New Films With Angelina Jolie, Dave Bautista, Vicky Krieps, Seth Rogen and More Set to Tempt Buyers in Santa Monica
The box office is lousy, inflation is up and with a recession looming, economic prospects look poor. But judging by the breadth and depth of offerings at this year’s American Film Market, the indie movie business is still in rude health. Strong sales in Cannes and decent business in Toronto are giving producers and sales companies hope that AFM 2022 could be the post-pandemic restart that the industry desperately needs. Global buyers descending on Santa Monica this week certainly won’t be lacking for choice, with a selection of projects big and small, mainstream and niche, to entice them to pull out...
Streaming: Top Gun: Maverick and the best of Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise saved cinemas this summer, or so we’ve been told. In many ways, Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick, a surprisingly belated, metallically handsome and often enthralling sequel to Cruise’s 1986 flyboy romp Top Gun, is such a throwback item that it feels almost wrong to watch it digitally, (as you can now on premium VOD platforms or free to Paramount+ subscribers from 22 December). You half expect a limited-edition VHS in time for Christmas. And though the film’s flimsy story hangs on Cruise’s navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell having grown from young rebel to, er, maverick mentor, it’s primarily an attempt to stall the star’s ageing in the minds of the audience. He’s Peter Pan; he just needs a machine to fly.
Studiocanal Signs ‘Cuties’ Director Maïmouna Doucouré To Write, Direct Josephine Baker Bio-Pic
Studiocanal has announced it is in development on a biopic feature film devoted to the life of iconic U.S.-born, French artist Josephine Baker. Maïmouna Doucouré, who is best known for the French-language coming-of-age tale Cuties, is attached to write and direct. Studiocanal is producing with Doucoure’s longtime producers at Bien Ou Bien Productions in co-production with CPB Films. The project is in development with the support of Josephine Baker’s sons Jean-Claude Bouillon Baker, Brian Bouillon Baker and the Rainbow tribe. They said in a joint statement: “Josephine Baker. The universal artist, woman and mother. We are honoured to partner with Studiocanal and...
How Hollywood Can Make Movies While Sharing Profits With All the Creators | PRO Insight
”We need to rethink the business model, which means changing the way we do business,“ Kino CEO Daril Fannin writes. Hollywood is dead. At least that’s the language lately around the movie industry telling us the Golden Age of film is over. Too many superhero movies, too many reboots, remakes, reimaginings of movies made 20 years ago. A phrase I hear often is that there just aren’t any new ideas anymore. While I find that hard to believe, people who do have those new ideas aren’t finding a seat at the table. We all know the world has changed, and Hollywood is just another industry still learning to navigate new terrain. The Golden Age of Hollywood may be over, but I believe another, new, better kind of age is just ahead.
