Hypebae
Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week
Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
Bella Hadid has dress spray-painted on before walking runway at Paris Fashion Week
Supermodel Bella Hadid had a dress spray-painted onto her before walking the runway Friday at a Paris Fashion Week show for luxury label Coperni.
papermag.com
See All the Fall 2022 Fashion Campaigns Here
All of the season's latest men's and women's fashion ads in one place, from Prada to Moschino to Fendi. KNWLS enlists Julia Fox for their Fall 2022 campaign, captured through Elizaveta Porodina's painterly lens. “Julia is an icon of our time who embodies our values; strong, unapologetic, and authentic. Collaborating...
If You Thought Miu Miu’s Mini Skirts Were Revealing, Wait ‘Til You See Their Underwear-As-Outerwear Trend On Bella Hadid
When it comes to fashion week—it’s all about Bella Hadid. The supermodel has been walking every Fashion Week runway across the globe from New York to Paris. Everything she’s worn has been show-stopping—like the barely-there crop top she wore on the c...
Malia Obama pairs a preppy dress with some stylish Marc Jacobs boots
Malia Obama was photographed getting some food in Los Angeles, wearing the perfect classy work outfit. The 24-year-old screenwriter was wearing a stylish outfit that highlighted her white Marc Jacobs boots. RELATED: Malia Obama and her boyfriend Dawit Eklund wear matching outfits Malia...
Move Aside Miniskirts—It’s All About the Denim Maxi
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Miniskirts have dominated our style consciousness for several seasons, but designers have started to make a welcome move away from hitched hemlines. If images of a denim-clad Britney Spears or Jennifer Aniston come to mind at the mention of a denim maxi-skirt, you’re on the wrong track. This season is about chic, form-fitting styles that are made to flatter anybody and everybody—from 5ft to 6ft and beyond.
Kendall Jenner Brings Back the ‘Dad Jacket’ Trend in Denim & Western Inspired Boots
Kendall Jenner was spotted leaving a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles alongside her friend and fellow model Hailey Bieber on Oct. 20. Ever on the go, Jenner dressed casually in chic fall essentials and boots. On top, the Estée Lauder brand ambassador donned a light grey tank top which she wore underneath a cozy brown leather bomber jacket. Jenner is famous for wearing ‘dad jackets’ – usually an oversize leather bomber jacket with an ’80s aesthetic – during the cold weather. For fall 2022, Jenner wouldn’t do differently. For bottoms, the former Victoria’s Secret model styled another fall staple, slipping into black...
The 22 best clogs for fall, according to fashion experts
There are few shoe choices that are as divisive as clogs. Like the Birkenstocks and Ugg boots that came before them, the similarly controversial shoe trend is back for fall 2022 in all its comfort and glory. Find the best clogs to shop for fall and beyond, according to stylists and other fashion experts.
Bella Hadid Drapes in Red with Dramatic Hooded Dress & Glossy Pointed-Toe Pumps at the Emerge Gala Dinner
Bella Hadid was a lady in red for the Emerge Gala Dinner and Live Charity Auction hosted by Naomi Campbell. The event, which was held yesterday at the QF Ceremonial Court in Doha, Qatar, saw the Dutch-Palestinian supermodel clad in an archival Alaïa gown. The Swarovski ambassador wore a crimson-red garment featuring dramatic draping that created a cascading effect down the model’s form. The full-coverage garment was also fitted with a risky side slit that further diversified the silhouette while offering Hadid a range of movement. The archival work was also adorned with a large hood that hid the star’s hair neatly...
Top Trends From Luxury Bridal Fashion Week Fall 2023
Wedding-day fashion is steeped in tradition, but as New York’s Luxury Bridal Fashion Week revealed, today’s bride is just as free to assert her individual style on her big day as in daily life. The collections yielded a breadth of styles to meet the demands of an array of bridal personalities — whether she wants to keep it low-key with a bias-cut slip for an intimate backyard ceremony, or max out on glamour for a large-scale formal event with a fairy-tale ballgown. As WWD previously reported, the arm emerged as a key focal point for the fall wedding season with Elizabethean...
New York Fashion Week Got Its Buzz Back, Launchmetrics Data Shows
New York Fashion Week got its mojo back, the media impact of the recent September edition vaulting 145 percent, according to tabulations by Launchmetrics. All four main fashion weeks garnered more media impact value for the spring 2023 season than the fall 2022 shows six months ago thanks to theatrical runway spectacles, savvy use of celebrities and influencers, and large audiences from the Asia Pacific region.More from WWDArtists Send Messages With Customized Lady Dior HandbagsFront Row at Miu Miu RTW Spring 2023Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023 Releasing its spring 2023 insights on Wednesday, Launchmetrics said fashion month generated $938.4 million in media...
voguebusiness.com
Sidebars, limiteds and digital gowns: How fashion can win on Roblox
This article on fashion in Roblox is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. In September, on the heels of...
Lizzo ‘Twerks’ and Models Her New ‘Pet Me’ Yitty Collection in Cozy Maxi Dresses and Fuzzy Onesies
Lizzo showed off some pieces from Yitty’s new collection entitled Pet Me on her Instagram. The new collection features a wide range of items made of a plush faux-fuzzy fabric including maxi dresses and cozy onesies. The “Good As Hell” songstress cuddled up and modeled multiple jumpsuits along with maxi dresses and robes, all while barefoot. The cozy line is available now on the Yitty website, just in time for the holidays. The star’s first few outfits consisted of a hoodie and matching comfy flared sweatpants in red, gray, black and pink with heart shaped pockets on the butt. The flutist twerked and...
Vogue
Kitten Heels Are Back – Really This Time
Remember those kitten heels you hated so much as a teenager? Well we have news: they’re trending again in 2022 and now you won’t want to take them off. Low-heeled footwear has been slowly popping up in fashion shows and insiders’ wardrobes for years, but the trend has truly exploded this year, making an appearance on the runways at labels like The Row and Khaite. Moreover, the fact that most of our favourite stores have opted to add this type of shoe to their catalogues makes it clear: it is one of the key silhouettes for autumn 2022.
Fendi Baguette Bag Celebrated in ‘Hand in Hand’ Book
MILAN — Celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the Baguette bag are still going strong at Fendi. After the buzzy fashion show dedicated to the milestone and staged in New York during fashion week, the brand is to release a book paying tribute to its Hand in Hand initiative. First launched in 2020, the project is aimed at spotlighting Italian craftsmanship by tapping local artisans to reinvent the iconic bag that Fendi’s artistic director for accessories and menswear Silvia Venturini Fendi designed in 1997.
Collection
The Seville-born designer Ernesto Naranjo often pays tribute to 20th-century female artists through his collections. For his spring 2023 proposal, Lynda Benglis and Judy Chicago inspired the carefully developed ideas and colors that gave shape to his designs. “They are artists who have been overshadowed by male peers, so I wanted to celebrate them. I am inspired as much by their artistic work as by their personalities,” said the designer.
Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Back in Time
Fashion loves a deep reflection into past decades — and sometimes even past centuries. For spring 2023, fashion designers referenced everyone from Y2K starlets to the nobility of Velazquez’s Las Meninas. The spring season’s referential look included hoop skirts, cage crinolines and pannier construction revealing a sense of romanticism and drama perfectly fitted for the times.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: Back in Time6 Top Trends From Luxury Bridal Fashion Week Fall 2023Spring 2023 Trends: Shine Panniers originated in the Spanish court dress of the 17th century, and were immortalized through the many novelty portraits of Baroque painter Diego Velazquez. They were women’s...
Kourtney Kardashian Poses in Crocodile Trench Coat with 6-Inch Stiletto Boots for Boohoo Collection Photoshoot
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kourtney Kardashian took sleek style to a new level in her latest Instagram post. The reality superstar and entrepreneur gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at a photoshoot for her Boohoo collection.
Fall Fashion: The 12 Best Sales on Women’s Sweaters & Cardigans
Sweater weather! The fall equinox arrived last month, which means it’s time to stock up on fall essentials. No matter what your weather looks like, there’s no harm in shopping for seasonal must-haves, and we’re here to help make the search easier and more affordable. Below, find a list of a dozen of the best sales on women’s sweaters and cardigans starting at just $20. For more fall essentials, read our roundups of cozy UGG boots, puff coats and parkas. Buy: Dokotoo Women Winter Fall Solid Turtleneck Balloon Sleeve Sweater $39.95 A chunky, cable knit sweater that will help you take on the...
Hedi Heads West, Jacquemus Stays in Paris, Lanvin Taps Raquel Zimmermann
BACK TO THE WEST: Hedi Slimane is a tad late unveiling Celine’s spring 2023 collection, but he will be early — way early — with the one he’s designing for the following season. WWD has learned that Slimane and Celine are plotting a fashion show in Los Angeles, California, on Dec. 8 to unveil the fall 2023 collection — more than two months before fashion weeks for that season kick off in New York, London, Milan and Paris.More from WWDFront Row at Jacquemus Fall 2021Jacquemus Fall 2021The 10 Top Searched Oscars Red Carpet Stars Meanwhile, the spring 2023 collection will be showcased...
