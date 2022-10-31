Read full article on original website
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers celebrate as “broken” Dynamax feature removed
Pokemon fans are looking forward to Scarlet and Violet dropping a controversial feature from Pokemon Sword and Shield that divided fans. Most modern Pokemon games have a gimmick that tends to be abandoned when the next major release happens. In the past, these have included popular features like Mega-Evolution, Z Moves, and the more recent and less popular Dynamax – a special move that lets Pokemon grow into enormous versions of themselves.
Knights Arena partners with Riot Games to run North American Valorant Challengers and Game Changers
Riot Games has announced that it has partnered with Knights Arena, the event operational arm of esports organization Pittsburgh Knights, to run the North American Valorant Challengers League and Game Changers tournaments. Knights have been a staple in Valorant almost since the game launched. The esports organization has run many...
Finalmouse teases gaming keyboard with built-in display
Finalmouse, known for its titular gaming mice, is designing a gaming keyboard with built-in display, with more details coming December 17, according to the company. Finalmouse is primarily known for its gaming mice, which are often hyped to high heaven and immediately sold out. Their TenZ collab gaming mouse sold through $7m in sales in a single day. However, it appears that lofty claims of being the best gaming mouse have since been debunked.
Bad News Eagles are restoring CSGO to its purest form. Again.
Bad News Eagles are once again in the top 16 of a Major after cruising through the Challengers Stage of IEM Rio. Theirs is the type of story that is growing ever so rare in the CS:GO scene. “They are not part of the circuit, they are not there with...
Further Valorant UI changes planned as players request revert
Riot changed up Valorant’s main menu interface in patch 5.08, modernizing it. However, players weren’t satisfied with the update after removing all the one-click access to tabs. The developers are heeding that feedback, with changes planned for Valorant patch 5.10. Valorant’s UI received a significant overhaul in October...
Wild Rift patch 3.4c notes: Warwick release, first ever Malphite nerf
Included in this update is the release of Warwick, the Uncaged Wrath of Zaun, alongside the very first Malphite buff in Wild Rift. Here are the full Wild Rift patch notes for 3.4c. The new Wild Rift update has released. As a whole, it’s on the smaller end of the...
Valorant PBE to test changes to Cypher and Fade
Riot Games is looking to test changes to two Agents on the Valorant PBE, according to the game’s community lead Jeff Landa. As Valorant deepens its roster of Agents, some have been sinking to the bottom of the pick rate ladder and others have risen to the top. Cypher is an Agent in Valorant that has seen his pick rate taper off as time has gone on and is one of the agents that will see changes in the PBE.
Ramattra revealed as Overwatch 2’s new Tank hero at OWL Grand Finals
The next Overwatch 2 hero has finally been revealed as none other than Ramattra, the mysterious Omnic character who fans might remember from the Storm Rising Archives mission. Overwatch League fans were in for a major treat during the Grand Finals with the game’s next hero finally being revealed and in a shocking twist, it isn’t Mauga, as some leaks had suggested.
Overwatch 2 devs confirm big changes to DPS role passive coming soon
Overwatch 2’s new DPS passive is going to be getting a major rework already and the changes will be here sooner than you think. The developers of Overwatch 2 are doing some fine-tuning to the DPS role passive in a future update planned for the game’s second season.
Treyarch confirm Modern Warfare 2 ranked play for 2023
Treyarch, the development studio behind all of the Black Ops games and the ranked play system utilized in Vanguard, has announced that they’re developing ranked play for Modern Warfare 2, and given a timeline for its launch too. Ranked play is a staple of almost all competitive shooters in...
Ramattra confirmed as next Tank hero in Overwatch 2: Release date, abilities, more
Ramattra may be a familiar name to experienced Overwatch 2 players but the Null Sector leader is now stepping into the spotlight for all to see, as the character joins in Season 2 as the game’s latest Tank. From early intel on the Omnic’s abilities to a rundown on their lore, here’s what we know.
Catalyst’s ferrofluid is breaking Wraith’s abilities in Apex Legends
A frustrating bug with Catalyst’s ferrofluid is breaking Wraith’s Tactical in Apex Legends, making her a major counter to the Interdimensional Skirmisher. Season 15 of Apex Legends arrived on November 1 and the community is enjoying the Broken Moon map, gifting feature, and fresh sticker cosmetics. Despite this,...
Chawy opens up on dealing with “toxic” TSM fans
In an interview with ONE Esports, TSM head coach Wong ‘Chawy’ Xing Lei talked about his experience during the team’s tumultuous season and dealing with toxic fans. Chawy joined TSM on December 9, 2021, along with the Chinese duo of Wei ‘Shenyi’ Zi-Jie and Zhu ‘Keaiduo’ Xiong. The trio was supposed to usher in a new era for TSM as they looked to return to the upper echelon of North American League of Legends.
FNS says there is “no bad blood” from OpTic Valorant split
Pujan ‘FNS’ Mehta has insisted that there is no bad blood between the former OpTic Valorant players over the team splitting up after the organization did not get a partnership spot in Riot Games’ Americas league. The OpTic Gaming roster was the best team over the course...
QTCinderella signs with Misfits as creator just days after leaving TSM
QTCinderella has announced that she’s signed with Misfits Gaming Group, just days after leaving TSM, and will be using their new creator fund to help grow her events. Over the last few years, QTCinderella has amassed over 800k followers on Twitch alone — quickly making her one of the most followed female creators on the platform.
Overwatch 2 player thanks random Genji after kind gesture
An Overwatch 2 player has shared the heartwarming story of their encounter with a Genji player during a recent match. The public often regards the Overwatch community as one filled with toxicity, a label placed on it by regular players and non-fans alike. Many would argue this represents a fair...
Pokemon Go trainers split after recent map changes affect spawns
The community of Pokemon Go players is left split after recent map changes have affected in-game spawn points in different ways for players. On October 20, 2022, Niantic revealed that they had plans to update the in-game map for the first time in nearly three years. The update would affect...
Apex Legends Wintertide Collection Event: Winter Express, Wraith Mythic skin, more
Although it hasn’t been officially announced yet, Apex Legends’ next collection event, Wintertide has been revealed early in-game. Here’s everything we know about the event so far, including the return of Winter Express and Wraith’s Mythic skin. Season 15 of Apex Legends has only just started,...
Pokemon Go leak reveals “coin Pokemon” from Scarlet & Violet Pokedex
A major Pokemon Go leak has revealed a new Gen 9 ‘mon ahead of its official Scarlet & Violet debut, and it isn’t the first time players have caught a glimpse of this mystery Pokemon. On October 6, a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet was released...
How to watch Charli vs Dixie Season 2 on Snapchat
Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are set to star in the second season of their Snapchat show ‘Charli vs. Dixie’ which will start on November 5 — here’s everything to know about how to watch the sisters go head to head. 18-year-old Charli D’Amelio and 21-year-old...
