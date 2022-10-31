ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Twitter to start charging $20 per month for verified users: report

By Ines Kagubare, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

( The Hill ) — In one of his first moves at Twitter, Elon Musk is moving to charge users $20 per month to be verified on the social media platform, The Verge reported .

The reported move to charge for blue checkmarks drew widespread criticism among users.

Twitter employees have until Nov. 7 to launch the new subscription feature, or they will be fired, Musk reportedly told the staff on Sunday.

Users who are already verified will have 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue checkmarks.

Musk tweeted on Sunday that “the whole verification process is being revamped right now.”

The billionaire mogul officially took over Twitter on Thursday night after a contentious legal battle over his $44 billion bid to buy the social media platform.

Shortly after taking control of the company, Musk fired Twitter’s top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal.

The Washington Post previously reported that Musk planned to cut nearly 75 percent of Twitter’s workforce after acquiring the platform, though he has denied that figure.

Musk has also indicated that he wants to pull back some content moderation policies, and researchers say hate speech and disinformation have already increased in recent days.

Musk also plans to allow former President Trump back on the platform as he seeks to end lifetime Twitter bans .

Trump was banned from Twitter last year after tweets he posted on the platform that incited violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment on the matter.

Related
The Hill

Racist, antisemitic tweets quickly spread after Musk Twitter takeover

Racist and antisemitic tweets quickly spread on Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover of the company on Thursday, The Washington Post reported on Friday. Musk closed the deal on his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter on Thursday night and reportedly fired CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and other top Twitter executives.
papermag.com

Elon Musk to Make Verified Twitter Users Pay for Blue Checks

Elon Musk's first big directive as Twitter CEO is making verified users pay to stay verified. In the first week following his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform, Musk has allegedly given employees an ultimatum: launch a paid model for Twitter verification by November 7 — or pack up and go. Two sources familiar with the matter told Platformer that executives spent the weekend "discussing the move and making plans related to the project."
Markets Insider

A year ago, Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to 'bring the metaverse to life.' His net worth has since collapsed from $118 billion to $37 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg announced a year ago that Facebook had rebranded to become Meta. The rebrand reflected Meta's decision to invest heavily in its metaverse business. Meta stock, which accounts for most of Zuckerberg's wealth, has since crashed. It's almost a year since Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to reflect...
teslarati.com

Elon Musk instructs Twitter to reboot Vine later this year: report

Elon Musk has reportedly instructed Twitter engineers to work on reviving the once-popular but now-discontinued video-sharing platform, Vine. The initiative comes amidst Musk’s recent Twitter poll, which asked users if Vine deserves a comeback. During its heyday, Vine was one of the internet’s most popular video-sharing sites. It was...
CNET

Twitter-Elon Musk Timeline: Blue Subscription Could Increase to $8 per Month

Twitter's new owner and CEO, Elon Musk, is putting his stamp on the influential social network. Immediately after Musk bought Twitter on Oct. 27, the billionaire wasted no time making changes to the platform. From firing executives to proposing a new content moderation council, a lot has unfolded with Musk at the helm.
WGRZ TV

No, Meta has not announced plans to start charging people for Facebook accounts

In late October, Facebook’s parent company, Meta, reported their quarterly earnings and said they were experiencing a decline in revenue and profit, amid a slump in advertising dollars. The company’s struggles led headlines, and users on the website began to claim Facebook would soon charge a fee to use its services.
