Read full article on original website
Related
Elite Daily
Taylor Swift Announced Her First Tour In Nearly Four Years
Swfities, this is not a drill: Taylor Swift is officially going on tour. On Nov. 1, the Midnights singer announced on Good Morning America she’ll embark on her The Eras Tour in Spring 2023. The series of concerts will mark Swift’s first tour since her 2018 Reputation tour.
Taylor Swift announces 27-date US stadium tour for 2023
Fresh off one of her biggest album launches of her career, Taylor Swift announced a new U.S. stadium tour starting in 2023, with international dates to follow.
ETOnline.com
Zac Brown Band Cancels Concert After Crew Members Are Denied Entry at Canada Border
The Zac Brown Band clearly subscribes to the motto "leave no man behind," which explains why the band canceled a concert in Vancouver after some of its crew members were denied entry at the Canada border. The band released a statement explaining why it was forced to cancel its concert...
Elle King Announces 2023 A-Freakin-Men Tour as She Readies Her First Country Album
Elle King will hit the road in early 2023 to debut her twangy new musical chapter. The trek, called the A-Freakin'-Men Tour, launches Feb. 14, just a couple of weeks after King is set to release her first-ever country project, Come Get Your Wife. Her tour takes its name from...
Hayley Williams & Phoebe Bridgers React To Taylor Swift's Tour Announcement
Taylor Swift is heading on tour next year, and she's bringing some alt-leaning acts along with her. When she made her Eras Tour announcement on Tuesday (November 1), the pop star also revealed who would be playing support, and that impressive list includes Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and OWENN.
How to Get Taylor Swift Eras Tour Tickets Early, Plus Dates, Opening Acts and More Details
Taylor Swift is going on tour! Following the success of Midnights, the Taylor Swift Eras Tour will take the singer on the road for the first time since 2018, when she toured in support of Reputation. Find out everything to know about the Taylor Swift Eras Tour, including where to get Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets and more.
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in Line
Taylor Swift is launching her spring "Eras" tour in Arizona, coming to Glendale, AZ to a likely sold-out State Farm Stadium in Glendale on March 18, 2023. The tickets are going on sale online on Nov. 18 on Ticketmaster. There is also a way to cut in line to get the tickets.
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two Shows
Taylor Swift's new tour will bring her to Arlington in 2023.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. Country-pop star Taylor Swift just announced that she's playing two shows in Arlington as part of her Eras Tour in 2023. Dallas News reports that the 11-time Grammy Award winner has been dominating the Billboard Hot 100 and setting sales records and took to Instagram to announce her new tour that will make a stop at AT&T Stadium.
Vecna’s lair up for sale: ‘Stranger Things’ Creel House hits market for $1.5M
ROME, Ga. (WXIN) – You don’t have to live in the “Upside Down” to call the Creel house home. The house featured as the home in the fourth season of “Stranger Things” baddie Vecna is on the market in Rome, Georgia, for $1.5 million.
Comments / 0