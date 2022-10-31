ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Taylor Swift Announced Her First Tour In Nearly Four Years

Swfities, this is not a drill: Taylor Swift is officially going on tour. On Nov. 1, the Midnights singer announced on Good Morning America she’ll embark on her The Eras Tour in Spring 2023. The series of concerts will mark Swift’s first tour since her 2018 Reputation tour.
ARIZONA STATE
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two Shows

Taylor Swift's new tour will bring her to Arlington in 2023.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. Country-pop star Taylor Swift just announced that she's playing two shows in Arlington as part of her Eras Tour in 2023. Dallas News reports that the 11-time Grammy Award winner has been dominating the Billboard Hot 100 and setting sales records and took to Instagram to announce her new tour that will make a stop at AT&T Stadium.
ARLINGTON, TX

