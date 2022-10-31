Read full article on original website
Florida state department investigating voter fraud allegations in Orlando
The new Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security investigated a voter fraud allegation in Orange County and has referred the matter to law enforcement for possible prosecution in the alleged ballot harvesting scheme. The Florida Department of State confirmed to the Washington Examiner that the OECS conducted a "preliminary...
Why Florida voters will decide whether to keep supreme court justices in the November election
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida voters will find more judges on the ballot when they go to vote in November. Among the candidates for governor, congress and maybe school board, voters will find several entries asking if supreme court justices or appeals court judges should be retained. [RESULTS 2022: VOTER...
Orange County to challenge ruling on rent control ordinance
Despite a Florida appeals court ruling the against ordinance, Orange County voters will still see a proposed rent control measure on their ballot this November. The would-be regulation was narrowly approved as a ballot measure by the Orange County commission earlier this year. It proposes a rent cap based on the year's most recent percentage changes in the Consumer Price Index, which measures the change in the cost of goods and services over time. [content-1]
Election officials report voter intimidation at polling places in Volusia and Seminole counties
Central Florida elections officials say there’s a problem with election misinformation and voter intimidation. The supervisors of elections also want people to know that their vote is secure and that they should consider voting early. At a press conference Tuesday, Volusia County supervisor Lisa Lewis said it’s all well...
2 Central Florida counties report increase in domestic violence calls this year
ORLANDO, Fla. — New statistics show that more people are reaching out for domestic violence help in two Central Florida counties. Calls for service are up 10% in Volusia County over this same time last year, and the number is even higher in Orange County where domestic violence calls are up 13%.
Florida Elections Supervisors Concerned About Low Early Voting Turnout
Central Florida elections supervisors talk up early voting option with numbers way down from 2018.
Lake County OKs hundreds of homes, rooftop restaurant in controversial project
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A development project that would increase the number of homes in Howey-in-the-Hills by 65% cleared a big hurdle Tuesday. Lake County commissioners on Nov. 1...
Orlando Democrat Is “Excited” That Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Election Force Is Looking Into Longtime Cheating Allegations
Democrats have complained plenty about Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election “police.” Yet one Democrat from Orlando is thrilled the state’s Office of Election Crimes and Security is trying to ensure the integrity of Florida’s elections. The Washington Times reported on Saturday that Cynthia Harris,
Central Florida Decides: 2022 early voting turnout lower than 2018 totals
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With one week left before election day, election officials say voter turnout has been far lower than at the same point in the previous midterm elections. So far in 2022, the number of people casting their ballot early is far lower than at this same...
Hundreds of bikers surrounded vehicles in Orange, Seminole counties
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Hundreds of reckless motorcyclists took over some streets in Orange and Seminole County on Sunday. The group was so large, all Seminole deputies could do, was separate regular drivers, to keep them safe. "It was beyond shocking. It was nerve-racking at first." It was a swarm of...
Health officials issue rabies alert for part of Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Orange County announced on Monday that it issued a rabies alert for the 32808 ZIP code in Orange County. The alert is for 60 days and is in response to a cat that tested positive on Oct. 28, according to a press release issued by the health agency.
Voter Integrity Town Hall in the Villages to shine light on local elections
A Voter Integrity Town Hall set in The Villages will shine a light on local elections. The event will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center. The event will feature guest speakers the Lake County Elections Integrity Voter Protection Coalition. The meeting is open to all residents.
Turning burglars to "grated cheese" gets a reality check in Florida
It’s time for another update on irresponsible gun news in Florida. Today’s update stars Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, whose laser-like focus on TV camera lights has continued to highlight his tough-guy act. ...
Good Samaritan Village resident left homeless
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Four years ago, Debra Begin moved into Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee. She tried for seven years to get admittance and the dream she shared with her late husband finally came true. What You Need To Know. 66-year-old Debra Begin and her husband's Good Samaritan Village...
Postal carrier attacks on the rise nationwide: Here’s what most robbers are after
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Robbed, violently attacked, even shot at in broad daylight, all while delivering mail. Postal carrier attacks are on the rise nationwide, including two in Orange County just last month. 9 Investigates learned the majority of the robbers are after the same thing: the “arrow key” that opens blue drop boxes, cluster boxes in subdivisions and other multiunit mailboxes.
Former Oviedo teacher sentenced to 10 years in federal prison
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A former Oviedo teacher who tried to solicit a 15-year-old for sex online will spend the next 10 years in federal prison. Dennis Lee Line, 53, was sentenced by a federal judge on Wednesday after he was found guilty by a jury on Aug. 11.
Investigators looking into whether 2 elaborate jewelry heists in Central Florida were related
CLERMONT, Fla. — Investigators are looking into whether two elaborate jewelry heists, both committed in Central Florida this year, were related. Police said burglars stole more than $750,000 worth of merchandise from a jewelry store in Clermont in January. Police said the investigation into that case was inactive until a similar case, in which $400,000 worth of jewelry was stolen, happened last week in Longwood.
2 shot in shooting on Texas Avenue in Orlando, authorities say
Deputies are investigating a shooting in the area of Texas Avenue and Oak Ridge Road in Orlando Wednesday afternoon. Orange County Fire Rescue confirmed they responded to the area shortly before 2 p.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds.
Seminole County sees low turnout of early voters, supervisor of elections says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – If you ask Seminole County’s Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson, early voter turnout has been, well, dismal. “I’m definitely seeing a low turnout. Voters are happy but there is usually more activity at the early voting sites, and it is not there,” Anderson said.
Why storm waste cleanup in Volusia County is slow going
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian debris removal is ongoing around Volusia County. Realistically though, in some areas, it could run for many more weeks because of the sheer volume. Crews are spread out citywide seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Daytona Beach, contractors...
