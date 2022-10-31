ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Florida state department investigating voter fraud allegations in Orlando

The new Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security investigated a voter fraud allegation in Orange County and has referred the matter to law enforcement for possible prosecution in the alleged ballot harvesting scheme. The Florida Department of State confirmed to the Washington Examiner that the OECS conducted a "preliminary...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orange County to challenge ruling on rent control ordinance

Despite a Florida appeals court ruling the against ordinance, Orange County voters will still see a proposed rent control measure on their ballot this November. The would-be regulation was narrowly approved as a ballot measure by the Orange County commission earlier this year. It proposes a rent cap based on the year's most recent percentage changes in the Consumer Price Index, which measures the change in the cost of goods and services over time. [content-1]
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Health officials issue rabies alert for part of Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Orange County announced on Monday that it issued a rabies alert for the 32808 ZIP code in Orange County. The alert is for 60 days and is in response to a cat that tested positive on Oct. 28, according to a press release issued by the health agency.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Good Samaritan Village resident left homeless

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Four years ago, Debra Begin moved into Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee. She tried for seven years to get admittance and the dream she shared with her late husband finally came true. What You Need To Know. 66-year-old Debra Begin and her husband's Good Samaritan Village...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Postal carrier attacks on the rise nationwide: Here’s what most robbers are after

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Robbed, violently attacked, even shot at in broad daylight, all while delivering mail. Postal carrier attacks are on the rise nationwide, including two in Orange County just last month. 9 Investigates learned the majority of the robbers are after the same thing: the “arrow key” that opens blue drop boxes, cluster boxes in subdivisions and other multiunit mailboxes.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Former Oviedo teacher sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A former Oviedo teacher who tried to solicit a 15-year-old for sex online will spend the next 10 years in federal prison. Dennis Lee Line, 53, was sentenced by a federal judge on Wednesday after he was found guilty by a jury on Aug. 11.
OVIEDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Investigators looking into whether 2 elaborate jewelry heists in Central Florida were related

CLERMONT, Fla. — Investigators are looking into whether two elaborate jewelry heists, both committed in Central Florida this year, were related. Police said burglars stole more than $750,000 worth of merchandise from a jewelry store in Clermont in January. Police said the investigation into that case was inactive until a similar case, in which $400,000 worth of jewelry was stolen, happened last week in Longwood.
CLERMONT, FL
WESH

Why storm waste cleanup in Volusia County is slow going

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian debris removal is ongoing around Volusia County. Realistically though, in some areas, it could run for many more weeks because of the sheer volume. Crews are spread out citywide seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Daytona Beach, contractors...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

