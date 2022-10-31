Read full article on original website
Fox47News
Here's who is returning as Detroit Red Wings celebrate 1997 & 1998 Stanley Cups this week
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup wins this week, and dozens of former players and legends will return for the celebration. According to the Detroit Red Wings, they will celebrate the 1997 Stanley Cup Championship team on...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ (Way Too Early) Trade Pieces for 2022-23
By playing their eighth game of the 2022-23 season (a 2-1 win against the Minnesota Wild), the Detroit Red Wings are officially 10 percent of the way through the season. With a record of 4-2-2, things are looking up for the team from “Hockeytown”, especially when considering all the bodies that are outside of the lineup for various reasons.
NHL
MATCHUP PREVIEW | By the Numbers: Seattle at Calgary
The Kraken head to Calgary to face the Flames, a team that has won five of their seven games and currently sits at third in the Pacific Division. This is a new-look Calgary team that saw Johnny Gaudreau move on to Columbus, and Matthew Tkachuk head to Florida in exchange for Mackenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau. There are many assets within this Calgary team, to be sure; But there are also opportunities for the Kraken to use their strengths and fight for two points against a divisional rival.
FOX Sports
Penguins take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Sabres
Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-3-0, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -131, Sabres +111; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins, on a five-game losing streak, play the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 17-18-6 in home games...
Deadspin
The Buffalo Sabres are… fun? Is that what this says here? That can’t be right
You know you’ve gotten things unfathomably wrong for an unfathomably long time when you are held up as an example of why teams in any sport shouldn’t rebuild. That was always the call when a GM was threatening to tear it down from paranoid fans and media alike. “Look at the Buffalo Sabres! They’ve been rebuilding for a decade!” They were that lot near your house where simply nothing ever went in and if anything did it lasted a few months before closing while you were sure it was a front for something.
NHL
5 Things: Flyers @ Maple Leafs
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-2) are in Ontario on Wednesday to play Sheldon Keefe's Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-2). Game time at Scotiabank Arena is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7. This...
NHL
Global Series family affair for Avalanche forward Lehkonen
Dad, who is Finnish TV analyst, enjoying having son playing Blue Jackets in home country. After the final horn sounded, and the Stanley Cup had been handed to Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog, friends and family swarmed the ice to share in the celebration. But not Ismo. At least not right away.
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Panthers
The San Jose Sharks face the Florida Panthers at SAP Center on November 3 at 7:30 p.m. PT. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game notes:. Head Coach David Quinn is 1 win from 100 NHL wins. Erik Karlsson scored his first...
NHL
Bruins, Penguins Unveil Team Logos For 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic
NEW YORK (Nov. 1, 2022) - The National Hockey League, Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins today unveiled the team logos for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. The Bruins and Penguins will face off in the outdoor game at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday, Jan. 2, at 2 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports).
NHL
BLOG: Mrazek Ready to Make Return Soon Following Injury
The Blackhawks netminder made his first appearance at morning skate on Tuesday after being sidelined by a groin injury. Petr Mrazek dropped both of his padded knees to the ice halfway during the second period of the Blackhawks' home opener. Spreading his legs wide into the butterfly, the long-time netminder performs the move several hundred times a game without much thought. When Mrazek came up however and felt a searing pain in his inner thigh, he instantly knew what had happened.
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Islanders
BLUES With the calendar flipped to November, the Blues are hoping to put their recent struggles behind them and turn the tide on the early days of their season. Their 5-1 loss vs. the Los Angeles Kings at Enterprise Center on Monday was a difficult one, leading to GM Doug Armstrong speaking to the team and then the media on Tuesday at Centene Community Ice Center.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (5-4-2) at Wild (5-4-1) | 5 p.m.
Seattle (3.45) is 10th in the NHL for goals per game average with 19 different Kraken scoring in the first 10 games. Next up on road trip is Wild, ranked 11th in goals per game. 3:08 AM. Time: 5 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One:...
NHL
Two Leagues, 'Same Page'
AHL Firebirds and NHL Kraken are both off to above .500 starts as coaching staffs share a common approach to developing players for current and future Seattle roster. As the Firebirds prepare for their inaugural season in the American Hockey League, their coaching staff is looking not just to build a successful team, but a squad that aligns with the identity of the Kraken.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Oct. 31 vs. Los Angeles
Two lineup changes will be made for the St. Louis Blues when they host the Los Angeles Kings at Enterprise Center on Monday (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). Logan Brown will re-enter the lineup in place of Nathan Walker, and Calle Rosen will play in place of Niko Mikkola on defense.
NHL
RECAP: Red Wings fall, 8-3, to Sabres
The Sabres led, 1-0, after the first period, but Olli Maatta opened the middle frame by tying the game. Buffalo responded with three straight goals, then David Perron cut the Red Wings' deficit in half just before the second intermission. Captain Dylan Larkin's shorthanded tally early in the third brought Detroit within one, 4-3, but the Sabres pulled away later in the period with three unanswered goals.
NHL
RELEASE: Century Collective, Top-Tier Corporate Partner Program, Launched
Team announces six premier partners as inaugural members of program that elevates business networking, community impact and more. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced a new top-tier corporate partnership program - the "Century Collective" - that provides long-term, high-commitment partners with enhanced benefits, access and impact. As the team nears the 100th anniversary of its founding, this elite group of partners are fueling not only the next 100 years of Blackhawks hockey but also the future of our sport.
NHL
PROSPECTS: IceHogs' Sweep Over the Weekend, Basse Remains Undefeated
Take a look at the top prospect performances in the Blackhawks' system in the last week of action. In a very spooky edition rounding up the Blackhawks' prospects, let's check on the players and how they performed over the Halloween weekend. IceHogs on Fire. The Rockford IceHogs dressed up as...
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Steven Fogarty from Iowa
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Steven Fogarty from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) under emergency conditions. Fogarty, 29 (4/19/93), has recorded three points (1-2=3), four penalty minutes (PIM) and a...
NHL
Armstrong meets with team to discuss recent slide
Blues General Manager tells Blues that competitive level must rise in season's early stages. After the St. Louis Blues collected losses in five consecutive games for the first time under the tenure of Head Coach Craig Berube, Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong held a closed-door meeting with his team. "(It...
NHL
October 2022 Recap: Healthy Living Month
On October 7, the Sharks kicked off the season in Prague as part of the Global Series games against the Nashville Predators, then headed back to SAP Center for an exciting home opener on October 14. To kick off the 22-23 season, fans were welcomed to a Street Rally prior to the game featuring a live performance by Crash Adams. At the game, fans received an Opening Night fanny pack and the Sharks Foundation sold Mystery Pucks with a special design in honor of the Global Series games. The next evening the Sharks honored former general manager and previous Sharks Captain, Doug Wilson, with a pre-game ceremony celebrating his 19-year legacy with the team and raising a special Wilson tribute banner to the rafters. During warm-ups, players from both the Sharks and Blackhawks, Wilson's former team, wore #24 jerseys in recognition of the hockey legend. These jerseys were then auctioned off to raise more than $20,000 for the Sharks Foundation!
