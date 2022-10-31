ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Repository

Alliance Schools sought peer feedback, undergoes academic review

ALLIANCE − Students likely noticed some curious guests with clipboards in their classrooms Wednesday. The guests were educators from other school districts. Alliance City School District underwent a statewide academic review to get feedback and suggestions, in partnership with Ohio Mid-Sized Urban Districts Leadership Collaborative, Inc., which includes 21 Ohio school districts. ...
ALLIANCE, OH

