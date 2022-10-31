ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

James Franklin reveals plans for QB competition at Penn State

James Franklin stated that Penn State is going with the QB that will give the team the best chance to win on Saturday. He was asked about who QB1 will be at Wednesday’s press conference. It will either be Sean Clifford or Drew Allar suiting up for the Nittany...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Mickey Joseph confirms position change coming for Nebraska DL

Mickey Joseph had something new to reveal at the weekly presser on Tuesday. Jailen Weaver is having his position changed. Weaver will now be playing on the OL for the Huskers. It was actually Weaver who came to Joseph with the idea to change positions. Joseph confirmed the switch and stated that Weaver is going to be playing tackle.
LINCOLN, NE
Mickey Joseph trolls reporter over Malachi Coleman question: 'You need to come to the class that I have to go to'

Mickey Joseph had some fun with a reporter during Nebraska’s weekly press conference. This comes after he had a slip-up when talking about Husker commit Malachi Coleman. Joseph was not allowed to talk about Coleman’s commitment, according to the NCAA’s rule. Joseph mentioned that Coleman was coming to Nebraska in a recent press conference.
LINCOLN, NE
Iowa lands commitment from in-state TE for 2023 recruiting class

Will the next great tight end for Iowa come from the walk-on ranks? That remains to be seen, but the Hawkeyes are getting another in-state prospect as a preferred walk-on. The player is Jalyn Thompson, a 6-foot-4 and 220 lb. tight end out of Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines, Iowa. In his note on social media, Thompson said attending Iowa and “becoming a Hawkeye was a dream” growing up.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
College Football Playoff Rankings: Fans, media react to Michigan being ranked outside top 4

The 1st College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2022 season are finally here. We now know how the CFP Committee views each contending team to this point. The top 4 include Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson in that order. Notably, Michigan was left out of the top 4 in favor of Clemson. These rankings are sure to change by next Tuesday, as either Tennessee or Georgia will exit Week 10 with a loss.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan State football loses commitment from 2023 3-star QB

Michigan State no longer has a commitment from one of the QBs in the 2023 class. Bo Edmundson announced via his social media that he is no longer committed to the program. Edmundson is a 3-star QB per the 247Sports Composite. Penn State, Purdue, and Wisconsin have also shown interest and have offered him. Edmundson comes in at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds.
EAST LANSING, MI
Kirk Herbstreit releases top performing players from Week 9, 1 B1G star featured

Kirk Herbstreit put out his top performers on Monday like he does every week. There was a B1G player that got mentioned on his list. It’s no surprise that Herbie is one of the people who is also high on J.T. Tuimoloau after his performance from Week 9. Tuimoloau was a dominant force of the defensive side of the ball for the Buckeyes.
TENNESSEE STATE
Ryan Day, Ohio State players share amazing reaction to JT Tuimoloau's final Week 9 stats

Ryan Day wasn’t done talking about the game that J.T. Tuimoloau had on Saturday. He praised Tuimoloau during a meeting on Monday. Day started by just listing off Tuimoloau’s stat line. Tuimoloau had 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown in a very impressive showing.
ESPN's FPI reveals who will win between Iowa and Purdue in Week 10

Iowa and Purdue are going to be meeting on the gridiron in Week 10. It will be a Charlie Jones reunion on Saturday. Jones has been on fire since leaving the Iowa program via the transfer portal. He leads all Purdue wideouts with 840 yards receiving and 9 touchdowns. Purdue is 5-3 through eight games.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Ohio State football: Why Buckeyes fans should be rooting for Georgia

The initial CFP rankings should make one things crystal-clear for Ohio State fans. While the Buckeyes would love to be No. 1, the best thing for OSU’s Playoff chances is for Georgia to beat Tennessee handily and run the SEC table. Yes, that does seem counter-intuitive. The Bulldogs are...
COLUMBUS, OH
Paul Finebaum, Heather Dinich explain why Michigan 'is in trouble' following initial CFP Rankings

Paul Finebaum and Heather Dinich explained why Michigan could have trouble reaching the College Football Playoff in December. The problem will likely be out of Michigan’s control on the field. In the initial Playoff rankings that were released on Tuesday, Michigan was ranked No. 5. Based on the early rankings, the selection committee did not view Michigan as a Playoff team.
ANN ARBOR, MI

