Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Andy Murray: Post-Wimbledon woes due to lack of work ethic
Andy Murray says he needs to "work harder" and "take responsibility" after suffering a late collapse in the first round of the Paris Masters on Monday. After serving for the match against retiring 37-year-old Gilles Simon, the British No. 4 crashed out 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in two hours and 50 minutes in what is the final tournament of Simon's career.
Yardbarker
"I prefer not to be the Monster of Tennis" - Djokovic on making opponents scared with good record
Novak Djokovic is coming to French capital as the sixth highest-seeded player but he will be certainly the biggest threat for majority players at the 2022 Paris Masters. The 35-years-old is the defending champion in Paris and he's also the guy, who is the biggest favourite at the 2022 Paris Masters. He's known for often succeeding on big stages against his biggest competitors and he will try to follow up on that success also in France if he faces Rafael Nadal in semifinals or Carlos Alcaraz in final.
ESPN
Novak Djokovic, Andrey Rublev advance at Paris Masters
PARIS -- Defending champion Novak Djokovic started his chase for a record-extending 39th Masters title by beating Maxime Cressy of the United States 7-6 (1), 6-4 in the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday. In the first meeting between the two, Cressy saved three break points in the...
lastwordonsports.com
After The Big Three, Three Generations Fight It Out In Men’s Tennis
Now that Roger Federer has finally retired from men’s tennis and the era of The Big Three (Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic) is officially over, what’s next for men’s tennis? Well, after an extraordinary weekend of indoor tennis in Vienna and Basel that has set the scene perfectly for the final Masters event of the year in Paris, all the signs are that The Big Three will be replaced by a remarkable battle between three different generations, in which Major-winners (and Major-contenders) who are divided in age by almost two decades will duke it out for the sport’s greatest prizes. And although this era will necessarily be much shorter-lived than that of The Big Three, it should still be spectacular.
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
tennisuptodate.com
Caroline Garcia breezes past Coco Gauff in US Open rematch, notches opening win at WTA Finals
World No.6 Caroline Garcia was firing on all cylinders on Tuesday night, as she dispatched of Coco Gauff to secure her first win at the 2022 WTA Finals. Garcia looked as focused as she'd ever been, racing past the World No.4 in a 6-4 6-3 victory. Both ladies were meeting for the second time in as many months, with Garcia recording another victory after prevailing in their US Open quarterfinal encounter in September.
Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula in sync with tennis, not TikTok
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula were born a decade apart, which does not matter so much when it comes to playing tennis together but definitely creates a barrier when the subject is TikTok. “We don’t really notice the age difference until certain conversations come...
ESPN
Nadal focused more on being No. 1 dad than world No. 1 player
PARIS -- Rafael Nadal is a different man. He's losing sleep over his newborn baby and not so much the No. 1 ranking. Even with all of his absences, Nadal has a shot at finishing the season as the world No. 1. He has racked up 5,820 points, trailing only the top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who has 6,650. But Nadal made clear on Tuesday what his priorities were when he was peppered with questions about fighting for the year-end No. 1 spot.
ESPN
Felix Auger-Aliassime rallies in Paris; Rafael Nadal stumbles
PARIS -- Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. The eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6) to...
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams shows support for Borna Coric during his Vienna Open epic against Hurkacz
Taking to social media, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams recently showed support for her friend Borna Coric after his victory over Hubert Hurkacz at the 2022 Erste Bank Open Vienna. Following his win over the Pole in the quarterfinals, Borna Coric posted an image of himself on the courts...
Venus Williams reflects on career in post two months after Serena plays final match at US Open
Venus Williams posted to Instagram on the 28th anniversary of her professional tennis debut, sparking conversation around her future in competitive tennis.
tennisuptodate.com
"Some of the results have been aided by Novak not being able to play in Australia this year" - Murray believes Next Gen rise aided by Djokovic absenc
2022 saw several young players make huge steps in their young careers and Andy Murray thinks it had to do with the absence of Novak Djokovic. Djokovic missed a huge chunk of the year unable to play in Australia or North America. The Serbian missed the Sunshine Double earlier in the year and the two other Masters events as well as the Australian Open and US Open.
ESPN
Venus Williams' reflective post raises speculation about tennis future
An Instagram post by Venus Williams reflecting on the 28th anniversary of her professional tennis debut raised speculation that her legendary career could be nearing an end. "On this day 28 years ago I made my debut to professional tennis," Williams wrote in the caption alongside two photos of her as a 14-year-old at the 1994 Bank of the West Classic, the site of her first WTA match. "I never imagined 28 years later what [Serena Williams] and I would experience in this sport. I can recount the wins and the losses, but in the end it was always about the pursuit of my best self. Every day, win lose or draw. I can look back with no regrets. It's all been worth it."
Comments / 0