Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Ranking the top 10 players in the Big Ten entering Week 10: JT Tuimoloau steals another spot for Ohio State
JT Tuimoloau stripped Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford of the ball once, and of his dignity repeatedly. The rest of Ohio State’s defense wasn’t getting much done Saturday afternoon in a hostile road environment, so the 6-4, 270-pound sophomore took matters into his own hands. The right-handed Clifford...
Will Ohio State football and Penn State play every year in a Big Ten with no divisions?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football and Penn State added another memorable game to their rivalry last weekend, with the Buckeyes needing a fourth-quarter rally to win at Beaver Stadium. With the Big Ten expected to eliminate divisions in a 16-team league beginning in 2024, OSU’s annual battles with...
saturdaytradition.com
Denzel Burke grateful for wake-up call vs. Penn State for OSU defense: 'We really needed that'
Denzel Burke was glad that the Ohio State defense had 31 points scored on them by Penn State in Week 9. He talked about it after practice on Wednesday. Through seven games, Burke has 16 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 4 pass deflections. Ohio State ended up winning against the Nittany Lions 44-31 thanks to a fourth quarter surge where it scored 28 points.
Eleven Warriors
Denzel Burke Says Ohio State Needed the Challenge of Playing Penn State to Prepare for Michigan, Buckeyes Recap Win over Nittany Lions
For three quarters, Penn State gave Ohio State everything it could handle. But the Buckeyes eventually pulled away from their Big Ten foe in the fourth, winning a road matchup 44-31 on Saturday. The win against Penn State is sure to give Ohio State players even more confidence moving forward...
saturdaytradition.com
Parker Washington speaks on pursuit of leadership role with Nittany Lions this season, praises Drew Allar's growth
Parker Washington has to be feeling good about where’s he at after his performance against Ohio State. While the team lost, he had a monster day. Washington had 11 catches for 179 yards receiving along with a 58-yard score. He stated that one of his goals this season was to become more vocal and a leader for Penn State. With a game like he had in Week 9, that shouldn’t be too hard.
saturdaytradition.com
Drew Allar's passing attempt numbers as true freshman show promise for young Penn State QB
Drew Allar has been getting talked about a lot in his first season at Penn State. A stat was posted on Twitter of the true freshman passing attempt numbers for many prominent QBs in college football. Names like C.J. Stroud, Quinn Ewers, and Hendon Hooker all did not have any...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State-Penn State broadcast dominates Week 9 TV ratings
A ton of people from around the country all tuned in to watch Ohio State-Penn State on Saturday. The Buckeyes pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 44-31. 8.27 million people were watching the game on Saturday. That made it Week 9’s most watched game on any network.
Ten Takeaways: Penn State week
Ten Takeaways from this week's media availability with the Hoosiers as the Indiana football team returns to Memorial Stadium for a home contest with the Penn State Nittany Lions. 1. Penn State at Indiana: The Details. The Hoosiers and Nittany Lions meet this Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Indiana comes in...
A No. 1 Wrestling Recruit Commits to Penn State
Joe Sealey, a world freestyle champion and top-ranked prospect, joins the Lions' 2024 recruiting class.
247Sports
College wrestling rankings: Penn State No. 1 in preseason Top 30 for 2022-23, per InterMat
College wrestling is back, now that the calendar has turned to November. Teams are set to take the mats with opening dual meets and early-season tournaments on the horizon. Penn State is No. 1 in the preseason top 30 rankings, according to InterMat. The Big Ten is the dominant conference, as Iowa and Ohio State are also in the top 5.
Veteran Penn State squad tips off season vs. Winthrop
With an experienced squad and plenty of reasons for optimism, Penn State hopes to start its season with a win
Digital Collegian
New assistant coach Maggie Lucas ‘knows what it takes to win’ with Penn State women’s basketball
Record-holder. Winner. Legend. All of these words can be used to describe one of Penn State’s new assistant coaches and former all-time great point guard Maggie Lucas. You can find the former Big Ten Player of the Year in almost every program record book, with her name cemented in school history.
Penn State changes rules for student section at Beaver Stadium after safety concerns
After last Saturday’s White Out game, attendees in the student section complained about the tight crowd entering the stadium, people filling the aisles, and feeling unsafe due to pushing and thrown objects. Because of this, Penn State Athletics announced on Twitter it’s making changes to how future games will...
Local clash between Struthers & West Branch to advance in the playoffs
West Branch is after their third straight outright league championship. Salem has different ideas.
WNEP-TV 16
The Unsolved: Cindy Song vanishes from State College
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — October 31, 2022, marks 21 years since a Penn State student vanished, a case that remains unsolved in Centre County. Thousands of students from all over the world find their home for four years on the campus of Penn State University Park in State College.
uncoveringpa.com
Exploring the Abandoned Coburn Tunnel in Centre County, PA
I’m always on the lookout for abandoned places in PA that I can explore, so I was excited with I discovered the Coburn Tunnel, an abandoned railroad tunnel in Centre County, PA. The Coburn Tunnel is located at a very narrow horseshoe bend in Penn’s Creek a few miles...
State College
Penns Valley Fiber Festival Has New Home for 2022
SPRING MILLS — The Penns Valley Fiber Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Spring Mills YMCA, which is a new location for the annual event. Admission and parking are free. Additionally, goodie bags will be given to the first 50 attendees.
Fire department called to Bellefonte school for unknown odor
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Bellefonte Area School District has announced that the high school will be operating on a flexible instruction day for Tuesday, Nov. 1. The announcement comes after local fire departments were called to the school after reports of an unknown odor in the building on Monday, Oct.31. According to their […]
Candidates seeking to take new 82nd House District seat in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County has a new open house district seat that covers most of the east and northeast parts of the county. The new 82nd District includes Benner and College Townships, Howard, Milesburg, and Snow Shoe Boroughs. The district also includes eastern parts of State College with the inclusion of parts […]
Explosive found in forgotten hole in Pa. neighborhood
First responders were called to a township in Centre County when contractors stumbled across dynamite that may have been left for over 40 years. WTAJ reported that volunteers with the Alpha Fire Company were called on Oct. 25 to a site on Majestic View Drive in Benner Township where a contractor was replacing an electric conduit.
