State College, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

saturdaytradition.com

Denzel Burke grateful for wake-up call vs. Penn State for OSU defense: 'We really needed that'

Denzel Burke was glad that the Ohio State defense had 31 points scored on them by Penn State in Week 9. He talked about it after practice on Wednesday. Through seven games, Burke has 16 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 4 pass deflections. Ohio State ended up winning against the Nittany Lions 44-31 thanks to a fourth quarter surge where it scored 28 points.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Parker Washington speaks on pursuit of leadership role with Nittany Lions this season, praises Drew Allar's growth

Parker Washington has to be feeling good about where’s he at after his performance against Ohio State. While the team lost, he had a monster day. Washington had 11 catches for 179 yards receiving along with a 58-yard score. He stated that one of his goals this season was to become more vocal and a leader for Penn State. With a game like he had in Week 9, that shouldn’t be too hard.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State-Penn State broadcast dominates Week 9 TV ratings

A ton of people from around the country all tuned in to watch Ohio State-Penn State on Saturday. The Buckeyes pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 44-31. 8.27 million people were watching the game on Saturday. That made it Week 9’s most watched game on any network.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Ten Takeaways: Penn State week

Ten Takeaways from this week's media availability with the Hoosiers as the Indiana football team returns to Memorial Stadium for a home contest with the Penn State Nittany Lions. 1. Penn State at Indiana: The Details. The Hoosiers and Nittany Lions meet this Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Indiana comes in...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WNEP-TV 16

The Unsolved: Cindy Song vanishes from State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — October 31, 2022, marks 21 years since a Penn State student vanished, a case that remains unsolved in Centre County. Thousands of students from all over the world find their home for four years on the campus of Penn State University Park in State College.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Exploring the Abandoned Coburn Tunnel in Centre County, PA

I’m always on the lookout for abandoned places in PA that I can explore, so I was excited with I discovered the Coburn Tunnel, an abandoned railroad tunnel in Centre County, PA. The Coburn Tunnel is located at a very narrow horseshoe bend in Penn’s Creek a few miles...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Penns Valley Fiber Festival Has New Home for 2022

SPRING MILLS — The Penns Valley Fiber Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Spring Mills YMCA, which is a new location for the annual event. Admission and parking are free. Additionally, goodie bags will be given to the first 50 attendees.
SPRING MILLS, PA
WTAJ

Fire department called to Bellefonte school for unknown odor

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Bellefonte Area School District has announced that the high school will be operating on a flexible instruction day for Tuesday, Nov. 1. The announcement comes after local fire departments were called to the school after reports of an unknown odor in the building on Monday, Oct.31. According to their […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
PennLive.com

Explosive found in forgotten hole in Pa. neighborhood

First responders were called to a township in Centre County when contractors stumbled across dynamite that may have been left for over 40 years. WTAJ reported that volunteers with the Alpha Fire Company were called on Oct. 25 to a site on Majestic View Drive in Benner Township where a contractor was replacing an electric conduit.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

