FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
Spotted! The woolly bear caterpillars are backJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Did you get your Illinois tax rebate check in the mail yet? Here's where to check the statusJennifer GeerIllinois State
Related
Hundreds of apartments now available at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people have so much fun shopping, you would think they live at the mall.But now people can actually call the Fox Valley Mall home.This afternoon - more than 300 new apartments are officially open in Aurora.Lumen of Fox Valley is a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.There's also a swimming pool with a deck and grilling stations.It was built where the sears store used to be.
Toothless in Chicago: Top 10 Towns Where Most, Fewest Seniors Have Lost All Their Teeth — and What It Tells Us
Your smile can say a lot about your overall health. According to the most recent statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, one in every six adults 65 or older has lost all of his or her teeth. It’s twice as likely to happen to senior citizens who suffer from emphysema, heart disease or who have a history of strokes.
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Your Official “Holiday Family Fun Guide”
We understand how important holidays can be, so we’ve gathered these wonderful events and attractions of places to go and things to do to add to your ‘must do’ celebrations. Enjoy!. Santa’s Workshop has moved from the North Pole to West Chicago! Sonny Acres Farm is open...
Halloween crowds in Hyde Park reach pre-pandemic levels, but no arrests for third year in a row
Harper Avenue returned to its pre-pandemic Halloween popularity Monday evening, Oct. 31 as several thousand people trick-or-treated along its 5700 and 5800 blocks. Dinosaur costumes seemed to be the rage as several candy-container-carrying T-Rexes wandered up and down the street, periodically stopping to pose with ladybugs, Spidermen, elevators, girls with a pearl earring and others.
These Are The Best Neighborhoods For Trick-Or-Treating In Chicagoland
It feels like the Halloween spirit has been pervading the Chicago area for weeks now. The annual event is finally here from haunted houses to pumpkin light shows and the spookiest decorations! Have we all sorted out our costumes? Stocked up on candy? Here’s what you need to know about trick-or-treat hours for tonight. Officially, kids can start collecting candy from 3 to 7 PM. There’s a whole bunch of city-sponsored events happening today from 3:30 to 5:30 PM. Attend a Spooky Season celebration at the Woodson Regional Library for a night of fun, food, and games from 3 to 7 PM. Address: 9525 South Halsted Street, Chicago, IL, 60628 Head to a Halloween party at Fuller Park from 4 to 6 PM for a festive night of candy giveaways, arts and crafts, and face painting. Address: 331 West 45th StreetChicago, IL, 60609
Provocateur artist pastes ‘White Only’ signs around Hyde Park advertising gallery, alarming some residents
Jarring flyers bearing the words “White Only,” a noose and a QR code are advertising Chicago artist Hyero Veney’s upcoming "Yts Only" Bucktown art show, and are not postings by white supremacists. In an interview and on the exhibition’s website, Hyero, a Black artist who goes by...
Chicago magazine
A Groovy Slideshow of Chicago’s Mod-est Neighborhood
Pill Hill got its name because, in the 1960s, doctors who worked at nearby South Chicago Hospital began settling on the Stony Island Ridge. They were attracted by a new development of mid-century modern houses, built to keep middle-class residents on the South Side. Pill Hill is no longer a...
Chicago's iconic Damen Silos finally purchased
CHICAGO - A buyer has been announced for Chicago’s iconic Damen Silos. The 23-point four-acre property is a collection of grain elevators that the state has owned since 1928. They were featured in a recent "Transformers" movie. The buyer operates a fleet for waste hauling and off-site storage. The...
As Halloween Nears, Here Are Trick-or-Treat Times for Dozens of Chicago Suburbs
One of the most-loved spooky season traditions is just hours way - trick-or-treating. Children dressed in Halloween costumes will flood neighborhoods across Chicago and the suburbs, going house to house hoping for some sweet treats. From Grayslake to Wheaton and plenty of suburbs in between, here's a list of when...
Family Secrets mobster moved to halfway house after serving time for murder linked to Chicago Outfit
Chicago mobster Paul Schiro has been moved to a halfway house after serving time for the 1986 murder of Arizona businessman Emil Vaci, whom Outfit bosses had feared was cooperating with law enforcement in a casino death case.
thecutoffnews.com
Famous party venues from Chicago history
Even in its short history, Chicago's myriad historic venues have played host to some of the greatest nights out. From swanky supper clubs to wine-drenched soirées, Giggster takes a look back on the city's 185 years of refined hedonism. Originally published on giggster.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wgnradio.com
Crust Fund Pizza and Manny’s Deli collaborate for a cause
What happens when an 80 year-old Chicago food institution and a nonprofit pizza pop-up team up?. You get two glorious pizza collaborations from Manny’s Deli and Crust Fund Pizza, benefitting the Illinois Restaurant Association…in glorious tavern-style form!. John Carruthers is the proprietor of Crust Fund Pizza and joined...
WGNtv.com
The List: Pat’s grocery store etiquette
CHICAGO – Whenever you are going there, whether to do some heavy-duty shopping or just to pick up a quick snack, there are ways you are supposed to act at a grocery store. Pat Tomasulo thought of this when creating “The List” for Tuesday’s WGN Morning News as he came up with some rules of etiquette for when you head out shopping.
oakpark.com
Helpless in Oak Park
Last Tuesday afternoon, my wife and I parked our only car in front of Old Navy behind Lake and Harlem. Much to our puzzlement, our car could not be found when we returned 10 minutes later. It had been “stolen” — illegally towed some 5 miles away to Melrose Park and held for ransom. We immediately contacted the responsible party whose representative was unrelenting and stated that the only way to retrieve our car was to come to their auto prison and pay a fee of $218.50. We felt utterly helpless.
50 Fantastic Things To Do in Chicago This November
Halloween has passed us by and the big holiday season is revving up for a festive time in Chicago. After Covid-19 mitigation measures hindered our holiday fun the last couple of years, this year feels like the first time we’ll be able to enjoy everything with maximum enthusiasm once again. Our favorite festive activities are coming back bigger and better paving the way for an extra special November in Chicago. Whether it’s watching the greenery turn different shades of orange, celebrating Thanksgiving at an outdoor patio, or enjoying one of Chicago’s excellent light shows, here are our top November activities to do in and around Chicago! First of all, if there is one date to have in your diary it is the day Millenium Park begins to embrace the Christmas spirit. Yes, some will still complain that November is too early to be celebrating Christmas but when Chicago’s “official” Christmas tree appears few can do little but be imbued with festive cheer.
2 Hyundais at center of Chicago police investigations in Belmont-Cragin; teen shot nearby
One of them was found shot full of holes at a Belmont-Cragin corner, as detectives continue to sort out several crimes in the area involving Hyundais and Kias.
Forest Park Review
Foundry FP cited for letting customers drink outside, failure to control crowds
The Foundry FP event space, 7503 Madison St., was cited for allegedly allowing customers to take alcoholic drinks outside and failing to control rowdy crowds after an Oct. 22 private party. Mayor Rory Hoskins, who serves as Forest Park’s liquor commissioner, will hold a hearing on Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. at the village hall to decide what penalties, if any, he’s going to impose – but until then, the Foundry can’t serve alcoholic drinks.
fox32chicago.com
2 children struck by vehicle on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Two children were struck by a vehicle in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood. At about 4 p.m., a 43-year-old man driving a Chevy Silverado northbound in the 2100 block of North Tripp was approaching Dickens, and struck a 2-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl, police said. The victims were transported...
As many as 14 shot in Garfield Park drive-by on Halloween night, Chicago police say
Chicago police said as many as 14 people were shot in a Halloween night drive-by in Garfield Park.
Calls for justice in East Garfield Park where 14 people were shot
The shooting happened around 9:30 on Halloween night at the corner of California and Polk.
