Abilene, KS

KSN News

Shocker basketball starts at Koch Arena with a win

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — College basketball is back, with many teams beginning their regular seasons on Monday night. Wichita State University (WSU) Shocker fans had the opportunity to see the team play Wednesday night in an exhibition matchup with cross-town opponent Newman University. After a slow start, leading by just eight points at the half, […]
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

🏀 Tiger women hang with Kansas State

MANHATTAN - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team overcame a slow start to battle toe to to with Kansas State in an exhibition game Monday night at Bramlage Coliseum, but the Wildcats used a 13-2 run to open the fourth quarter to propel them to a 74-63 win. The Tigers were within one to start the quarter but missed their first five shots and turned the ball over five times.
HAYS, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Barbara Baker Engelhardt

Barbara Baker Engelhardt, 94, of Abilene Kansas, passed away on October 14th in Colorado Spr…
ABILENE, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Lois McCulley

Lois McCulley, 83 of Abilene passed away October 29, 2022 at Enterprise Estates Nursing Home…
ABILENE, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Obituary: Betty L. Noel

Betty L. Noel passed away October 26, 2022 in Graham, TX. Betty was born May 18, 1930, to Koert Blackketter and Nellie (Studebaker) Blackketter near Leedey, OK. She obtained her nursing degree from Huntington Memorial Hospital, Pasadena, CA and graduated with a BSN from USC in 1952. She worked as a nursing supervisor at Abilene Memorial Hospital. She became a board-certified Nurse Practitioner in 1981, serving in Chapman, KS. She retired in 1997 from Salina Regional Health Center (Asbury) in Salina, KS. She received many accolades from patients and colleagues for the stellar care she provided, especially in the Emergency Department, her favorite.
ABILENE, KS
KSN News

Earthquakes recorded in Chase and Marion counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two earthquakes were recorded in Chase and Marion counties Wednesday morning. The first happened at 10:21 a.m., according to the Kansas Geological Survey, and measured at a preliminary magnitude of 3. It was centered northeast of Marion off Bluestem Road and 230th Street near the Marion/Chase County line. The second earthquake […]
CHASE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Much needed rain still headed this way soon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Stronger winds are on the way for much of the state on Wednesday as a strong low pressure system begins to kick out of the west. Initially, we will have strong winds, high fire danger, very warm temperatures, but it could all end with a good chance for rain Thursday night and early Friday.
KANSAS STATE
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Old traditions, fresh faces: new neighbor arrives on Vine Street just in time for Halloween

As many people from Abilene know, Vine Street is akin to Abilene’s version of Aggieville — at least on Halloween night. For years it has been a staple of the community camaraderie and good candy for the kids to scavenge through their bags on Halloween. Vine Street will add some new faces on the block for Halloween this year. Amy Eller is a new home-owner here in Abilene traveling from Oregon and she has her sights set on doing Halloween the Vine Street way as Abilenians are accustomed to.
ABILENE, KS
Salina Post

Salina Presbyterian Manor breaks ground on $15M housing project

Future tenants and Salina Presbyterian Manor's leadership team broke ground Tuesday morning as construction officially began on a $15 million housing project at the Manor. "We had a need from our current waiting list to expand our villas—the single family residences," said Bruce Shogren, president and CEO of Presbyterian Manors of Mid America (PMMA). "We've been working on it but COVID slowed us down a little bit. We started up our marketing and we have a first phase of 22 units, of which 11 are already reserved."
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Fort Riley Blvd. reopened after crews clear 3-vehicle rollover crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley Blvd. was closed in Manhattan for about an hour as crews cleared the scene of a 3-vehicle rollover crash that sent one person to the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash report indicates that around 8:40 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, emergency crews were...
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Council Grove man airlifted to Wichita hospital after crash northeast of Emporia

Lyon County deputies say a Council Grove man was airlifted to Wichita for medical treatment after a crash in northeast Lyon County on Monday. Deputy James Baker says the crash near Kansas Highway 99 and Road 250 was reported at 9:30 am. The wreck happened when 75-year-old Martin Gilbert, who was driving a fully-loaded grain truck southbound on K-99, went off the highway for unlisted reasons. Gilbert lost control and the semi rolled at least once.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Halloween drive-by shooting in College Hill

Senior Services of Wichita said its Roving Pantry Program needs to raise $50,000 by Dec. 15 to sustain services through 2023. Nov. 1 is the day that Kansas counties must begin offering advanced in-person voting. Lily Wu looks into the election process and how your vote gets counted. Impact of...
WICHITA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Walnut River Brewing Company’s November Release: Rising Hope

Walnut River Brewing Company is excited to announce its November release: Rising Hope. “As a parent myself, I can’t imagine the heartache others must go through watching their child struggle with cancer,” says Rick Goehring, Co-Owner and Head Brewer. “Winning that battle is the only thing SEE that matters in their eyes, so getting the chance to help these families do that is a great honor.”
EL DORADO, KS

