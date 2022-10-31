As many people from Abilene know, Vine Street is akin to Abilene’s version of Aggieville — at least on Halloween night. For years it has been a staple of the community camaraderie and good candy for the kids to scavenge through their bags on Halloween. Vine Street will add some new faces on the block for Halloween this year. Amy Eller is a new home-owner here in Abilene traveling from Oregon and she has her sights set on doing Halloween the Vine Street way as Abilenians are accustomed to.

ABILENE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO