Shocker basketball starts at Koch Arena with a win
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — College basketball is back, with many teams beginning their regular seasons on Monday night. Wichita State University (WSU) Shocker fans had the opportunity to see the team play Wednesday night in an exhibition matchup with cross-town opponent Newman University. After a slow start, leading by just eight points at the half, […]
Morning Brew: Kansas State stars Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah were two players few schools wanted
In today's Morning Brew, Kansas State stars Deuce Vaughn and Felix Anudike-Uzomah were two players few Power Five schools wanted.
🏀 Tiger women hang with Kansas State
MANHATTAN - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team overcame a slow start to battle toe to to with Kansas State in an exhibition game Monday night at Bramlage Coliseum, but the Wildcats used a 13-2 run to open the fourth quarter to propel them to a 74-63 win. The Tigers were within one to start the quarter but missed their first five shots and turned the ball over five times.
Kansas State Wildcats land football recruit who was previously committed to Colorado
Kansas State has added a new football player to its 2023 recruiting class
Former Jayhawk basketball player dies from crash injuries
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin died Monday, Oct. 31, in Wichita, according to Kansas Athletics. He was 20 years old. Muscadin was the passenger in a vehicle on Dec. 31, 2021, that was southbound on the Kansas Turnpike when it went off the road, rolled multiple times, and came to […]
Wichita is home to top pro pickleball players
Pickleball is becoming quite popular in Wichita, and many of the best players in the sport reside in Wichita.
Former WSU Shocker hits 1,000th home run in World Series history
In Game 3 of the World Series, former Wichita State University third baseman Alec Bohm hit a home run into left field for the Philadelphia Phillies, marking the first in his postseason career.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Barbara Baker Engelhardt
Barbara Baker Engelhardt, 94, of Abilene Kansas, passed away on October 14th in Colorado Spr…
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Lois McCulley
Lois McCulley, 83 of Abilene passed away October 29, 2022 at Enterprise Estates Nursing Home…
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Obituary: Betty L. Noel
Betty L. Noel passed away October 26, 2022 in Graham, TX. Betty was born May 18, 1930, to Koert Blackketter and Nellie (Studebaker) Blackketter near Leedey, OK. She obtained her nursing degree from Huntington Memorial Hospital, Pasadena, CA and graduated with a BSN from USC in 1952. She worked as a nursing supervisor at Abilene Memorial Hospital. She became a board-certified Nurse Practitioner in 1981, serving in Chapman, KS. She retired in 1997 from Salina Regional Health Center (Asbury) in Salina, KS. She received many accolades from patients and colleagues for the stellar care she provided, especially in the Emergency Department, her favorite.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm and windy, severe storm threat returns
Warm and windy is the name of the game on Wednesday. Most of us will make another run at upper 70s during the afternoon. Winds could gust up to 35-45 mph in spots, especially to the west. Because of the lack of rain and windy conditions, much of western Kansas...
Earthquakes recorded in Chase and Marion counties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two earthquakes were recorded in Chase and Marion counties Wednesday morning. The first happened at 10:21 a.m., according to the Kansas Geological Survey, and measured at a preliminary magnitude of 3. It was centered northeast of Marion off Bluestem Road and 230th Street near the Marion/Chase County line. The second earthquake […]
KWCH.com
Much needed rain still headed this way soon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Stronger winds are on the way for much of the state on Wednesday as a strong low pressure system begins to kick out of the west. Initially, we will have strong winds, high fire danger, very warm temperatures, but it could all end with a good chance for rain Thursday night and early Friday.
Old traditions, fresh faces: new neighbor arrives on Vine Street just in time for Halloween
As many people from Abilene know, Vine Street is akin to Abilene’s version of Aggieville — at least on Halloween night. For years it has been a staple of the community camaraderie and good candy for the kids to scavenge through their bags on Halloween. Vine Street will add some new faces on the block for Halloween this year. Amy Eller is a new home-owner here in Abilene traveling from Oregon and she has her sights set on doing Halloween the Vine Street way as Abilenians are accustomed to.
Salina Presbyterian Manor breaks ground on $15M housing project
Future tenants and Salina Presbyterian Manor's leadership team broke ground Tuesday morning as construction officially began on a $15 million housing project at the Manor. "We had a need from our current waiting list to expand our villas—the single family residences," said Bruce Shogren, president and CEO of Presbyterian Manors of Mid America (PMMA). "We've been working on it but COVID slowed us down a little bit. We started up our marketing and we have a first phase of 22 units, of which 11 are already reserved."
WIBW
Fort Riley Blvd. reopened after crews clear 3-vehicle rollover crash
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley Blvd. was closed in Manhattan for about an hour as crews cleared the scene of a 3-vehicle rollover crash that sent one person to the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash report indicates that around 8:40 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, emergency crews were...
Southbound I-135 to close Saturday in north Wichita
Drivers heading south on Interstate 135 on Saturday will have to take a detour north of Wichita.
KVOE
Council Grove man airlifted to Wichita hospital after crash northeast of Emporia
Lyon County deputies say a Council Grove man was airlifted to Wichita for medical treatment after a crash in northeast Lyon County on Monday. Deputy James Baker says the crash near Kansas Highway 99 and Road 250 was reported at 9:30 am. The wreck happened when 75-year-old Martin Gilbert, who was driving a fully-loaded grain truck southbound on K-99, went off the highway for unlisted reasons. Gilbert lost control and the semi rolled at least once.
KWCH.com
Halloween drive-by shooting in College Hill
Senior Services of Wichita said its Roving Pantry Program needs to raise $50,000 by Dec. 15 to sustain services through 2023. Nov. 1 is the day that Kansas counties must begin offering advanced in-person voting. Lily Wu looks into the election process and how your vote gets counted. Impact of...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Walnut River Brewing Company’s November Release: Rising Hope
Walnut River Brewing Company is excited to announce its November release: Rising Hope. “As a parent myself, I can’t imagine the heartache others must go through watching their child struggle with cancer,” says Rick Goehring, Co-Owner and Head Brewer. “Winning that battle is the only thing SEE that matters in their eyes, so getting the chance to help these families do that is a great honor.”
