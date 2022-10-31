ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincy Jungle

Pair of Bengals seen as potential trade targets, according to NFL insider

The NFL trade deadline has arrived. With some teams looking to make some big moves, the Cincinnati Bengals may have some backups that contending teams are interested in, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. The two players mentioned by Breer are offensive tackle Isaiah Prince and safety/kickoff returner Brandon...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Bengals analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) —The offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals and the son of previous Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has died. He was 38. Corri Zimmer White, his younger sister, confirmed the death on her Instagram account on Tuesday. Adam Zimmer died on Monday, she said. No cause was cited. “The kindest, sweetest, family-loving, sports-obsessed soul there […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals in the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline: Needs, rumors and more

The 2022 NFL trade deadline is finally here. Will it feature the Cincinnati Bengals?. For a refresher, the trade deadline is Tuesday, November 1st at 4:00 pm ET. Trades can still be processed after the deadline, but they must be agreed upon prior to the clock hitting 4 pm (shoutout to AJ McCarron and the Cleveland Browns).
CINCINNATI, OH
brownsnation.com

3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals

The Cleveland Browns scored a decisive Week 8 win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. The final score was 32-13. Here are three things we learned (or relearned) from this Week 8 victory. 1. The Browns Can Hold A Lead. We...
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Seahawks leapfrog Giants into top 10; Bengals and Raiders plummet

The winds of change continue to howl on the NFL Power Rankings as we near the midpoint of the 2022 season. Well, not at the top. The Bills, Eagles and Chiefs remain locked in their respective positions for the fourth consecutive week. This power troika remains the cream of the proverbial crop, with a considerable gap separating the Big Three from the rest of the league.
Cleveland.com

Grade Joe Burrow’s performance in Halloween loss vs. the Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After an offensive outpouring against the Falcons last week the Bengals struggled to get going against the Browns on Monday Night Football. The Bengals were marching downfield on their first possession, but the drive came to an end when Myles Garrett tipped Joe Burrow’s pass and it was picked off by Browns cornerback A.J. Green. The Bengals had a fumble and four punts on five of their next six possessions.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Joe Burrow gets asked about missing Ja'Marr Chase after Bengals' 32-13 loss to Browns on Monday Night Football

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow felt the absence of his wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in the teams’ 32-13 loss against the Browns on Monday Night Football. Burrow has yet to beat Cleveland in his NFL career, dropping to 0-4 in four starts against Cincinnati's AFC North rival. However, a tough loss without his go-to target in Chase is not being used as an excuse from the quarterback.
CINCINNATI, OH
First Coast News

Jaguars trade for suspended Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars may have found their number one receiver Calvin Ridley, the team announced Tuesday. This past March, Ridley was suspended for the current season after it was found that he bet on NFL games during the 2021 season. “We are excited to welcome Calvin Ridley...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Tennessean

Where Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill and Jeffery Simmons were listed on Tennessee Titans injury report

Running back Derrick Henry, quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons were the most notable players listed on the Tennessee Titans' first injury report of the week, released Wednesday. Tannehill (ankle) and Henry (foot) were limited participants in practice and Simmons (ankle) did not practice. Along with Simmons, three...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Raiders-Jaguars, pick

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) look to stop a five-game losing streak when they play host to the Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) in an NFL intraconference game Sunday. The Jaguars lead the all-time series 5-4, winning the most recent contest (20-16 in 2019). Here's everything you need from a betting perspective...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

