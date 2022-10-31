CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After an offensive outpouring against the Falcons last week the Bengals struggled to get going against the Browns on Monday Night Football. The Bengals were marching downfield on their first possession, but the drive came to an end when Myles Garrett tipped Joe Burrow’s pass and it was picked off by Browns cornerback A.J. Green. The Bengals had a fumble and four punts on five of their next six possessions.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO