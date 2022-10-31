Read full article on original website
Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump is like “spam come to life” for the increasingly bizarre conspiracy theories the former president has been spreading at his rallies. “Some idiot tells him something, and he runs with it,” Kimmel said. “He just keeps repeating it ― and none of that would excuse intentionally stealing and leaving classified documents laying around your golf course.”
Twitter’s newly ousted top lawyer, Vijaya Gadde, made the calls to ban former President Donald Trump from the platform and to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story. Gadde lost her job, alongside CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal, during Thursday’s Freebird Massacre after billionaire Elon Musk took ownership of the social media giant.
Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah said Friday that she expects Donald Trump to return to Twitter any day now following Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform. But Farah explained on ABC’s “The View,” on which she has been a panelist since August, why she believes Trump...
Donald Trump, a man not necessarily known for his clarity of thought or choice of words, took to Truth Social on Sunday morning to post a bizarre question to his followers. “Who is going to enter the Trump Quicksand?” the former president began. “Many have tried, leaving permanently damaged,...
Donald Trump has made his disapproval of Maggie Haberman’s upcoming book known, as he has called some of the claims made by the Pulitzer Prize-winning author, “disgusting.”. One of the claims Haberman made in her book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America,...
Donald Trump had a busy Tuesday morning on his social media platform “retruthing” posts from followers at times literally lionising him, channelling biblical terminology, and displaying cult-like devotion. Featuring the kinds of trite imagery and slogans, the former president occasionally chipped in with comments and thanks for his...
Republican political operative Roger Stone is seen in new documentary footage threatening to support Donald Trump’s second impeachment and saying the former president would lose if he tried to run again in 2024. “I’m done with this president,” Trump’s longest-serving political adviser says on a phone call in the...
The Jan. 6 committee's final public hearing before the midterm election ended with a bang, not a whimper. At the conclusion of the hearing the committee's nine members voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify. After their two-and-a-half hour presentation, it's hard to imagine how they ever could have contemplated doing otherwise. They presented a meticulously documented case which showed that Trump had a premeditated plan of many months to deny losing the election, plotted a coup to overturn the results if he did, incited a violent insurrection when that was thwarted, and then refused for hours to respond to the violence as he watched it unfold on television. Whether he will respond to the subpoena remains to be seen, but either way it's another black mark on his uniquely corrupt and dishonest political career.
The co-founder of Trump's Truth Social has come forward as a whistleblower alleging financial misconduct.
Donald Trump has been heard on tape boasting about his “airtight” non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) with former aides and various other subjects in excerpts from a new audiobook. Journalist Bob Woodward, one of the reporters behind the Watergate revealations in the 1970s, is publishing an audiobook that includes recordings...
Throughout his White House tenure, President Donald Trump and his family repeatedly directed taxpayer funds toward his hospitality business. But until now, we didn’t know just how bad it really was. By repeatedly charging the Secret Service as much as five times the allowable government rate to protect his family at Trump properties, Trump twisted the Secret Service’s protective mission into a personal cash cow — all while apparently lying about it to taxpayers.
Arizona GOP candidate Kari Lake jokes about Paul Pelosi attack. Donald Trump Jr, the self-described “general in meme wars”, had a rare about-face as he deleted social media posts that openly mocked the attack on Paul Pelsoi. On Sunday evening, just two days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s...
Lara Trump, 40, is best known for being the wife of Eric Trump and daughter-in-law of former President Donald J. Trump. However, she has made a strong presence on her own in front of the...
Pillow fluffing CEO Mike Lindell has an active fantasy life. Just four weeks before the midterms, and he’s still out there promising that he’ll be restoring Trump to the Oval Office in one week’s time. “When I get back tomorrow, I’m going to be calling every single...
Kaitlan Collins became CNN's youngest-ever chief White House correspondent last year, at age 28. Now she's taking on an even more prominent role: co-anchoring a morning news show with strategic importance for the network's future. How fast was Collins's rise? Just eight years ago, she was blogging about Miley Cyrus's...
Rachel Maddow’s effusive praise of Tucker Carlson for a Vanity Fair article in August stunned many fans and observers of the longtime MSNBC cable host and heroine of liberal media.When she was asked again last week by New York Times podcast host Ezra Klein about the Fox News host’s transformation from bowtie-wearing “party boy libertarian” to white nationalist, conspiracy theorist, Ms Maddow offered a slightly different take. “I don’t think he has shifted over the years,” she said. “I mean, I think he’s gotten older and I think people change as they get older in terms of their inclinations,” she...
Elon Musk's takeover means Donald Trump could now return to Twitter. Some advertisers plan to pause their spending if that happens, The Wall Street Journal reported. Trump was banned after using Twitter to help fuel the January 6 Capitol riots last year. After paying $44 billion to close the deal...
Fox News' CEO privately doubted Donald Trump's election fraud claims, The NYT reported. The network pushed Trump's baseless claims the 2020 was stolen from him through fraud. It faces a multibillion dollar lawsuit over the claims from election machines company Dominion. Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott privately doubted Donald Trump's...
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As former President Donald Trump faced an onslaught of criticism and ridicule over his "rambling" 14-page response Friday to a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, calls for action by the Department of Justice continued to mount.
Vox has a new article on Curtis Yarvin, a software engineer and far-right blogger who’s made friends with powerful supporters of former president Donald Trump, and it’s filled with horrifying ideas on how Trump should wield power if he ever takes back the White House. But there’s one idea that seems like it’s stolen from the absolute worst corners of Silicon Valley: Yarvin wants Trump to have an app that his followers can use to get directions about where to go and what to do.
