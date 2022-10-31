ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Kimmel Stops The Show With A Prison Wish For Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump is like “spam come to life” for the increasingly bizarre conspiracy theories the former president has been spreading at his rallies. “Some idiot tells him something, and he runs with it,” Kimmel said. “He just keeps repeating it ― and none of that would excuse intentionally stealing and leaving classified documents laying around your golf course.”
Donald Trump Receives Stark Warning From Ex-Aide About Twitter Return

Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah said Friday that she expects Donald Trump to return to Twitter any day now following Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform. But Farah explained on ABC’s “The View,” on which she has been a panelist since August, why she believes Trump...
Donald Trump planned and directed the whole damn thing — why is anybody still defending him?

The Jan. 6 committee's final public hearing before the midterm election ended with a bang, not a whimper. At the conclusion of the hearing the committee's nine members voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump to testify. After their two-and-a-half hour presentation, it's hard to imagine how they ever could have contemplated doing otherwise. They presented a meticulously documented case which showed that Trump had a premeditated plan of many months to deny losing the election, plotted a coup to overturn the results if he did, incited a violent insurrection when that was thwarted, and then refused for hours to respond to the violence as he watched it unfold on television. Whether he will respond to the subpoena remains to be seen, but either way it's another black mark on his uniquely corrupt and dishonest political career.
We already knew Trump's Secret Service grift was bad. We just didn't know how bad.

Throughout his White House tenure, President Donald Trump and his family repeatedly directed taxpayer funds toward his hospitality business. But until now, we didn’t know just how bad it really was. By repeatedly charging the Secret Service as much as five times the allowable government rate to protect his family at Trump properties, Trump twisted the Secret Service’s protective mission into a personal cash cow — all while apparently lying about it to taxpayers.
How Rich Is Lara Trump?

Lara Trump, 40, is best known for being the wife of Eric Trump and daughter-in-law of former President Donald J. Trump.  However, she has made a strong presence on her own in front of the...
The meteoric rise of CNN's Kaitlan Collins

Kaitlan Collins became CNN's youngest-ever chief White House correspondent last year, at age 28. Now she's taking on an even more prominent role: co-anchoring a morning news show with strategic importance for the network's future. How fast was Collins's rise? Just eight years ago, she was blogging about Miley Cyrus's...
Rachel Maddow was panned for praising Tucker Carlson. Now she has a different take

Rachel Maddow’s effusive praise of Tucker Carlson for a Vanity Fair article in August stunned many fans and observers of the longtime MSNBC cable host and heroine of liberal media.When she was asked again last week by New York Times podcast host Ezra Klein about the Fox News host’s transformation from bowtie-wearing “party boy libertarian” to white nationalist, conspiracy theorist, Ms Maddow offered a slightly different take. “I don’t think he has shifted over the years,” she said. “I mean, I think he’s gotten older and I think people change as they get older in terms of their inclinations,” she...
Fox News CEO had strong doubts about Trump's election-fraud claims, NYT report says. The network pushed them anyway.

Fox News' CEO privately doubted Donald Trump's election fraud claims, The NYT reported. The network pushed Trump's baseless claims the 2020 was stolen from him through fraud. It faces a multibillion dollar lawsuit over the claims from election machines company Dominion. Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott privately doubted Donald Trump's...
Trump's Truth Social rant called "sharply self-incriminating": Now it's up to DOJ

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As former President Donald Trump faced an onslaught of criticism and ridicule over his "rambling" 14-page response Friday to a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, calls for action by the Department of Justice continued to mount.
Fascist Influencer Wants Donald Trump to Direct Mobs Through a Smartphone App

Vox has a new article on Curtis Yarvin, a software engineer and far-right blogger who’s made friends with powerful supporters of former president Donald Trump, and it’s filled with horrifying ideas on how Trump should wield power if he ever takes back the White House. But there’s one idea that seems like it’s stolen from the absolute worst corners of Silicon Valley: Yarvin wants Trump to have an app that his followers can use to get directions about where to go and what to do.
