Walla Walla Police now say a man they arrested last month on a murder charge in Wenatchee was also in possession of a huge quantity of illicit drugs. Officers say a follow-up search of the residence where 27-year-old Javier Valdez was arrested in Walla Walla turned up more than 11,000 fentanyl pills along with large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine.

WALLA WALLA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO