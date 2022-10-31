ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Moses Lake gang member will spend 11 years in prison for distributing meth

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — On 15 separate occasions, a documented gang member out of Grant County sold methamphetamene, resulting in an 11-year prison sentence. The sentencing was announced by the Office of U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref for Eastern Washington. She confirmed that 24-year-old Mario Robert Crittenden pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Actual Methamphetamine in...
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Woman Gets 25 Months For DUI, Fleeing From Police

A 25-year-old Wenatchee woman will serve 25 months in prison after pleading guilty to DUI and eluding charges in Wenatchee. But Danielle Renae Reyes still faces charges in East Wenatchee after she allegedly slammed her car into a police cruiser during a traffic stop the same day last month. Officers...
WENATCHEE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Two Juveniles Arrested for Fatal Moses Lake Shooting

Following a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday morning, two juveniles are in custody for the crime, said the Grant County Sheriff's Department. 20-year-old fatally shot around 6 AM Sunday morning. Grant County Deputies were called to a location in the 3000 block of Road H NE, which is on the...
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Murder Suspect Allegedly Had Mass Quantity Of Drugs In Walla Walla

Walla Walla Police now say a man they arrested last month on a murder charge in Wenatchee was also in possession of a huge quantity of illicit drugs. Officers say a follow-up search of the residence where 27-year-old Javier Valdez was arrested in Walla Walla turned up more than 11,000 fentanyl pills along with large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine.
WALLA WALLA, WA
NEWStalk 870

“Potential Explosive Device” Removed from Car near Othello

An update from the potential bomb incident north of Othello on Wednesday. Adams County Deputies evacuate several nearby homes when bomb found in car. Wednesday afternoon, around 1 PM, Adams County Deputies were about two miles north of Othello, in the 300 block of Reynolds Road, searching for a wanted suspect, identified as Nicholas Romero-Rivera.
OTHELLO, WA
KHQ Right Now

Two teens arrested in the killing of a 20-year-old man in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Moses Lake Police department have taken two teens into custody for the killing of a 20-year-old man on Sunday. The two 16-year-old suspects are charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and theft of a firearm. As this was a targeting incident, there is no threat...
MOSES LAKE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Walla Walla task force finds largest fentanyl haul in region’s history

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — During the arrest of a homicide suspect wanted out of the Wenatchee area, Walla Walla detectives and a drug task force landed one of its largest narcotic busts including the most fentanyl pills ever recovered in one bust across the region’s history. According to an announcement from the Walla Walla Police Department, a search warrant was...
WALLA WALLA, WA
kpq.com

Sudden Snow Snarls Traffic, Creates Chaos Near Waterville

Old Man Winter made an early appearance near Waterville Wednesday morning, snarling traffic and causing chaos commuters and law enforcement. A sudden snowstorm led to a semi-truck jackknifing at the top of Pine Canyon on U.S. Highway 2 around 10:15. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says the semi was...
WATERVILLE, WA
kpq.com

Major Improvements Are Coming To Roadway In Growing Lake Chelan Area

Major improvement are coming to a busy road in one of Chelan County's heavy tourist area. Totem Pole Road in Manson has been getting much busier over the past several years, but is still narrow with little-to-no shoulder area. County Commissioner Bob Bugert says the upgrades will support the increase...
MANSON, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Private lands hunting program offers potential for more opportunities

ELLENSBURG — Dozens of elk hunters gathered at the Wild Horse Wind and Solar Facility near Ellensburg last Friday for a hearty breakfast before the start of Washington’s modern firearm general elk season. Just like thousands across the state, they’d acquired their license, put in preparations, and perhaps...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
