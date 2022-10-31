Read full article on original website
Related
Moses Lake gang member will spend 11 years in prison for distributing meth
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — On 15 separate occasions, a documented gang member out of Grant County sold methamphetamene, resulting in an 11-year prison sentence. The sentencing was announced by the Office of U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref for Eastern Washington. She confirmed that 24-year-old Mario Robert Crittenden pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Actual Methamphetamine in...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Woman Gets 25 Months For DUI, Fleeing From Police
A 25-year-old Wenatchee woman will serve 25 months in prison after pleading guilty to DUI and eluding charges in Wenatchee. But Danielle Renae Reyes still faces charges in East Wenatchee after she allegedly slammed her car into a police cruiser during a traffic stop the same day last month. Officers...
ifiberone.com
Repeat offender linked to eight robberies sentenced to eight years in prison
ELLENSBURG - This week, Ellensburg’s police department announced the sentencing of 32-year-old Robert Powers, a serial robber who’s been linked to 21 crimes. Powers was sentenced on Oct. 18 to 100 months in prison after further investigation linked him to eight robberies, 11 malicious mischiefs and two thefts.
Two Juveniles Arrested for Fatal Moses Lake Shooting
Following a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday morning, two juveniles are in custody for the crime, said the Grant County Sheriff's Department. 20-year-old fatally shot around 6 AM Sunday morning. Grant County Deputies were called to a location in the 3000 block of Road H NE, which is on the...
Did Wanted Suspect Leave a Bomb in Car for Cops Near Othello?
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, as of Wednesday afternoon around 1 PM, the Richland Bomb Squad is at a site north of Othello. ACSO says it appears the suspect left a 'bomb' in a car for authorities. According to the Sheriff's Department, they were at a location in...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Murder Suspect Allegedly Had Mass Quantity Of Drugs In Walla Walla
Walla Walla Police now say a man they arrested last month on a murder charge in Wenatchee was also in possession of a huge quantity of illicit drugs. Officers say a follow-up search of the residence where 27-year-old Javier Valdez was arrested in Walla Walla turned up more than 11,000 fentanyl pills along with large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine.
“Potential Explosive Device” Removed from Car near Othello
An update from the potential bomb incident north of Othello on Wednesday. Adams County Deputies evacuate several nearby homes when bomb found in car. Wednesday afternoon, around 1 PM, Adams County Deputies were about two miles north of Othello, in the 300 block of Reynolds Road, searching for a wanted suspect, identified as Nicholas Romero-Rivera.
nbcrightnow.com
Murder arrest leads to largest fentanyl pill bust in Walla Walla region
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Following the arrest of a 27-year-old man in Walla Walla, the Walla Walla Police Department conducted a search on a connected home, leading to a substantial drug bust with the most fentanyl pills seized in the region. The suspect was arrested in Walla Walla on...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kittitas County (Kittitas County, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Kittitas County. The crash happened on the Vantage Highway east. A 57-year-old man from Ellensburg was driving a Ford Explorer eastbound. A 16-year-old female from Ellensburg was driving a Ford Pickup at the same time. According to the authorities, the Explorer...
KHQ Right Now
Two teens arrested in the killing of a 20-year-old man in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Moses Lake Police department have taken two teens into custody for the killing of a 20-year-old man on Sunday. The two 16-year-old suspects are charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and theft of a firearm. As this was a targeting incident, there is no threat...
FOX 11 and 41
Franklin County find a missing woman near White Bluffs Thursday evening
Deputies with Franklin and Grant County were dispatched to White Bluffs looking for a missing woman in the area. The woman was found at 6:20 p.m. by Franklin County deputies. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Walla Walla task force finds largest fentanyl haul in region’s history
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — During the arrest of a homicide suspect wanted out of the Wenatchee area, Walla Walla detectives and a drug task force landed one of its largest narcotic busts including the most fentanyl pills ever recovered in one bust across the region’s history. According to an announcement from the Walla Walla Police Department, a search warrant was...
Benton, Franklin Counties Get Some of $5.2M Youth Homeless Funding
According to information released by the WA State Department of Commerce, Benton and Franklin Counties, as well as Walla Walla and Yakima, will get HUD money for youth homeless programs. $5.2 million grant from Housing and Urban Development. According to the DOC:. "Asotin, Benton, Franklin, Chelan, Douglas, Cowlitz, Kitsap, Thurston,...
Cleanup Begins at Burned Wilbur Ellis Plant Near Moses Lake
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says cleanup efforts have begun at the burned Wilbur Ellis fertilizer plant near Moses Lake. Even 8 days after the fire, there are still some smoldering hot spots. Grant County Fire District 5, and several contracted cleanup crews are beginning the long process of getting...
Impaired Driver Fails Turn in Front of Franklin County Deputy
An intoxicated driver arrested in Eltopia had a blood alcohol content of nearly twice the legal limit, say Deputies. DUI Driver fails to drive around a corner--right in front of a Deputy. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office reports late Thursday night a driver just happened to commit a very noticeable...
kpq.com
Sudden Snow Snarls Traffic, Creates Chaos Near Waterville
Old Man Winter made an early appearance near Waterville Wednesday morning, snarling traffic and causing chaos commuters and law enforcement. A sudden snowstorm led to a semi-truck jackknifing at the top of Pine Canyon on U.S. Highway 2 around 10:15. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says the semi was...
kpq.com
Major Improvements Are Coming To Roadway In Growing Lake Chelan Area
Major improvement are coming to a busy road in one of Chelan County's heavy tourist area. Totem Pole Road in Manson has been getting much busier over the past several years, but is still narrow with little-to-no shoulder area. County Commissioner Bob Bugert says the upgrades will support the increase...
Yakima Herald Republic
Private lands hunting program offers potential for more opportunities
ELLENSBURG — Dozens of elk hunters gathered at the Wild Horse Wind and Solar Facility near Ellensburg last Friday for a hearty breakfast before the start of Washington’s modern firearm general elk season. Just like thousands across the state, they’d acquired their license, put in preparations, and perhaps...
ifiberone.com
White supremacy group gathers on pedestrian bridge above I-90 in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - A group of white supremacists gathered on the pedestrian bridge above I-90 at Blue Heron Park in Moses Lake Saturday morning. The event was confirmed by local law enforcement; no crimes were committed. Information about the individuals or organization behind the gathering isn't known, but banners with...
ifiberone.com
Report: 60-room resort-style hotel planned for Douglas County would create 116 jobs
ORONDO - iFIBER ONE News partner, KPQ, is reporting that a 60-room resort-style hotel is expected to be constructed in Orondo soon. The hotel resort will be owned by Rocky Pond Estate Winery and Rocky Pond Hospitality owners David and Michelle Dufenhorst. Douglas County's hearings examiner will review the application...
NEWStalk 870
Pasco WA
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1