Union Grove Middle School honors veterans
Union Grove Middle School honored veterans with a program Friday morning, Nov. 4. Capt. Whit Mahan, a pilot with the Tennessee Air National Guard's 134th Air Refueling Wing, was the guest speaker for the program, which honored faculty and family members who have served in the U.S. military. William Blount High School ROTC cadets and Boy Scouts from Troops 800 and 88 joined the middle school's band and chorus for the program, and WBHS band director Noah Tuten played "Taps."
