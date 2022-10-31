The race for Springfield city treasurer is getting even more crowded. City budget director Bill McCarty says he is running for the seat in next spring’s local elections. McCarty becomes the third announced candidate for the seat that’s currently held by Misty Buscher, who is running for mayor next year against McCarty’s current boss, incumbent Jim Langfelder. Deputy treasurer Colleen Redpath Feger and Springfield Park Board member Lisa Badger are also in the race.

