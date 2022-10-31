Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Lawmakers and state’s attorneys call for the repeal of the SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – The SAFE-T Act, which implements sweeping reforms to Illinois’ criminal justice system, continues to draw criticism from around the state. Illinois will be the first state in the country to abolish cash bail on Jan. 1. The 700-page bill not only eliminates cash bail, but increases police oversight and limits a judge's discretion on who they can hold in custody.
KFVS12
Illinois House Republicans renew calls for ethics reform following Madigan arraignment
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois House Republicans are renewing calls for ethics reform in Springfield after former House Speaker Michael Madigan and lobbyist Mike McClain were arraigned on superseding corruption charges Tuesday morning. Neither man appeared for the court hearing as they waived their right to appear for the arraignment and pled not guilty last week to the conspiracy charges related to a corruption scheme with AT&T Illinois.
wjbc.com
A pre-election labor rally Tuesday was a big Democratic shout of ‘Union Yes’
DECATUR – With the Workers’ Rights Amendment on next week’s ballot – promising to strengthen the power of union labor – Democrats turned out Tuesday for a pre-election rally at the IBEW hall in Decatur. Two lawmakers told family stories of how unions carried them.
Local election officials see encouraging early voting and vote-by-mail turnout
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Election Day is just around the corner and local officials are seeing positive early voter turnout. The Nov. 8 election is shaping up to be a big one, with the battle for Illinois governor and a number of important local races on the ballot. “We’ve got that 91st State Representative District […]
Springfield officer recognized after 24 guns seized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently recognized one of its officers for his role in a gun bust that recovered dozens of guns and thousands of bullets. Officials said Sergeant Michael Egan was securing a truck and trailer when he saw a gun in plain view. After obtaining a search warrant for […]
wmay.com
McCarty Launches Bid For Springfield City Treasurer
The race for Springfield city treasurer is getting even more crowded. City budget director Bill McCarty says he is running for the seat in next spring’s local elections. McCarty becomes the third announced candidate for the seat that’s currently held by Misty Buscher, who is running for mayor next year against McCarty’s current boss, incumbent Jim Langfelder. Deputy treasurer Colleen Redpath Feger and Springfield Park Board member Lisa Badger are also in the race.
1470 WMBD
Ann Callahan, mother of U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, passes away
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The mother of 17th District Congresswoman Cheri Bustos has died. Ann Callahan was 89 when, according to an obituary from the Congresswoman’s office, she passed away Sunday at her Springfield home. Bustos is one of Ann and Gene Callahan’s three children. Gene Callahan was longtime...
Herald & Review
Decatur man booked on gunrunning charges
DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man is now jailed on preliminary charges of gunrunning. The 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after a handgun found at a crime scene was traced back to him, police said. Detective Todd Koester, a member of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit...
KFVS12
Family photos, stories of veterans requested to be showcased at Illinois Capitol
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Senator Terri Bryant is working on a project to help pay tribute and to honor veterans in her district. Sen. Bryant is asking residents to submit photos and a story of their loved one who served in the U.S. military. The photos and stories...
fordcountychronicle.com
City investigating use of eminent domain to acquire eyesore property
PAXTON — The city is investigating whether it could use its eminent domain powers to acquire and redevelop an eyesore property containing a rundown single-family home at 404 S. Market St. in the city’s tax-increment financing (TIF) district. The city council voted 5-0 during its Oct. 26 adjourned...
wlds.com
$2 Million Worth of Cannabis Seized in I-72 Traffic Stop
An Arizona man is behind bars in Morgan County after a traffic stop led to the seizure of more than $2 million worth of cannabis. According to a report by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy initiated a traffic stop near mile marker 66 on Interstate 72 at approximately 2:15 Monday afternoon on a Ford Econoline box truck.
Herald & Review
Crime of the Week: Decatur police seek help in solving a shooting
DECATUR— The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a shooting, this week’s crime of the week. Decatur police officers responded to the call at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 25 in the 1500 block of Terrace Drive. According to the police report, police...
wgel.com
Domestic Violence & Battery Charges In Fayette County
William D. Sheets, age 40, of Vandalia, has been charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with two felony offenses. The Class 1 and Class 2 felonies allege aggravated domestic violence and aggravated battery. It is alleged Sheets strangled a female family member, and injured her by hitting her body with...
Herald & Review
Decatur memorial party ended in murder, police say
DECATUR — A memorial party last year after the death of a Decatur street gang member erupted in violence and Antwane L. McClelland Jr. was cut down in a hail of bullets, a court heard last week. Kaylen M. Smith, 26, is pleading not guilty to three alternate murder...
Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested in shooting investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a man is under arrest in connection to a shooting that happened last week. Officials said that Antwan Davis, 24, was arrested on Monday at his home in Springfield by Sheriff’s detectives and U.S. Marshals. He is being held at the Sangamon County […]
wlds.com
ISP: IDHS Employee in Rushville Facility Hospitalized After Being Exposed to An Unknown Substance in Mail Room
The Illinois State Police are investigating a suspicious package sent to an Illinois Department of Human Services facility in Rushville. The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 agents were contacted yesterday at 10:37AM by employees of the IDHS facility in Rushville after another employee was exposed to an unknown substance in the mail room.
Illinois Mountain Lion Arrested For Loitering, Sent To Indiana
I know. You're probably thinking that deporting an aimless mountain lion to Indiana is a little harsh. I'd be tempted to agree, but keep in mind Illinois gave this cat who wandered all the way here from Nebraska time to move on to other places, but it just didn't happen.
Herald & Review
Decatur school board to release illegal closed session minutes, recordings
DECATUR — The Decatur Board of Education will release the closed session recordings on Friday from meetings in which members improperly discussed the plan to build a new Dennis School in Lincoln Park. The action is in response to a Sept. 30 order from Attorney General Kwame Raoul after...
wmay.com
Illinois State Police Seek Leads In 2017 Death
Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of the 2017 death of a man found near a park in Scott County. Andrew Long was found lying in the street near Manchester Park in the town of Manchester on October 10th of 2017. He had suffered a serious head injury. Long was transported to a hospital, where he died more than a week later.
newschannel20.com
Police search for 11th and South Grand shooting suspects
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in a shooting that occurred at 11th and South Grand. We're told the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on October 23. Officials say the victim was in their vehicle traveling southbound on 11th when...
