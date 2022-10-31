ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Warriors exercise team option on James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QwAZ2_0itKIxhz00

Anthony Slater: The Warriors are picking up the fourth year option on James Wiseman and the third year options on Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody before today’s deadline, I’m told.

Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors pick up options on James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody

https://t.co/cQp0yP32TQ pic.twitter.com/AwrjlyrkdB2:43 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i3GyF_0itKIxhz00

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Warriors pick up options for James Wiseman, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga mercurynews.com/2022/10/31/war…1:35 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

The Warriors are picking up James Wiseman’s fourth-year option, as well as Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody’s third-year options, sources confirmed to ESPN. – 1:19 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Can confirm the Warriors are picking up the fourth year option on James Wiseman and the third year options on Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. @Anthony Slater was first. – 1:02 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

The Warriors are picking up the fourth year option on James Wiseman and the third year options on Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody before today’s deadline, I’m told. – 12:56 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Remaining outstanding 2023-24 rookie scale team options before tomorrow’s (October 31) deadline:

J. Kuminga – GSW

M. Moody – GSW

J. Wiseman – GSW

The following players will reportedly not have their 23-24 options picked up:

U. Azubuike – UTA

L. Bolmaro – UTA

RJ Hampton – ORL – 8:20 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Hami just made a tremendous cut, tried to end Wiseman and was called for an offensive foul. – 7:53 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Pistons were openly disrespecting Wiseman’s defense and now he’s becoming more assertive. Somebody got in his ear during last timeout. – 7:52 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Eleven first half minutes for Jonathan Kuminga. Mixed results. Fumbled away an open layup, had a few miscues, but finished half strong. Cutting layup, saved a rebound to Curry for a wing 3. Kerr went 11 deep in rotation. Anthony Lamb got minutes. Warriors down eight in Detroit. – 7:12 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Both Looney and Wiseman have had a tough time with Stew today. He’s been really, really good this first half. – 7:08 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors spread the wealth in the first quarter

Poole: 10 points

Curry & Wiggins: 7 points each

Jerome: 6 points

Draymond, Looney, JaMychal and Wiseman: 2 points each – 6:43 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Early Kuminga minutes – 6:30 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Isaiah Stewart just hit a jump hook over Wiseman and did the too-small gesture. There’s a friendly competition there. Both were top two players in their class. – 6:25 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors lose in overtime in Charlotte. They’re 3-3. Didn’t bring it in first half, gave up a four-point lead in final 54 seconds of regulation. Curry/Klay a combined 4/20 from 3. Draymond Green looks great. Kuminga/Wiseman only 8 combined minutes. Poole late ankle tweak. – 9:40 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Moses Moody subbing in for Jordan Poole who’s heading back to the locker room after struggling to put weight on his right ankle. – 9:35 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Kuminga is back on the bench to start the second quarter. – 7:36 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Jonathan Kuminga checks in for James Wiseman after he picks up three fouls in five minutes.

Hornets up 31-21 with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter. – 7:31 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Two first-quarter fouls for James Wiseman, in comes Jonathan Kuminga – 7:31 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

James Wiseman has 3 fouls in his first 5 minutes on the court. Because of that, it’s Jonathan Kuminga time. – 7:31 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

‘Not happy’ about playing time, Jonathan Kuminga working to stay ready mercurynews.com/2022/10/28/not…6:04 PM

Dalton Johnson: Steve Kerr texted James Wiseman last night saying “another game tomorrow” after he played only 5 minutes and didn’t come back in after 3 fouls in the first quarter -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / October 30, 2022

James Wiseman: “When I first got injured, I was crying so hard I couldn’t even get to my mom’s apartment,” Wiseman recalls. “My mom had to carry me to her apartment. I was just crushed. Having a lot of nights where I was crying a lot, like a lot of times where I had thoughts like …” he trails off for a minute, eyes glancing through rain-flecked, floor-to-ceiling windows high up in a quiet room on the top floor of Chase Center. Outside, a dense cover of fog has rolled in with the morning, like clockwork, swallowing up the long freighters lolling in the Bay. -via Uproxx / October 30, 2022

“It was difficult,” Wiseman remembers. “Even personally, like trying to go use the restroom, or get up, it was super difficult.” -via Uproxx / October 30, 2022

Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga positionally: “He’s a 4 right now. He still has a lot of growth ahead of him skill wise. In the future I could see him playing 3 or 4. But right now, for this team, with the lineups we need spacing, which puts him at the 4.” pic.twitter.com/QLU7nvVUrp -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / October 29, 2022

Anthony Slater: Steph Curry’s message to Jonathan Kuminga after a DNP tonight: “We’ve all been there.” Full soundbite on Kuminga’s situation pic.twitter.com/SS085pTNh4 -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / October 28, 2022

Moses Moody knows what it will take for the Golden State Warriors’ young second unit to establish an on-court identity. Good thing he, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and company can work from an example set by the Warriors’ dynastic core. “Game reps and just more film study, more practice reps. We’re just working on it, trying to figure it out,” Moses Moody said on Tuesday of Golden State’s bench struggles. “The starters and all that, they had their time, probably years ago, when they was going through it and figuring it out, and now they are where they are now. We’re just starting from the bottom, and now we’ll see where we’ll get.” -via Clutch Points / October 25, 2022

Anthony Slater: Moses Moody is out tonight. Warriors calling it right calf soreness. Happened on one of his crashing drives the other night. Not considered serious. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / October 14, 2022

He can talk all day about Moody and Kuminga and Poole. He’s already taken a liking to DiVincenzo. “He’s really good. I have this funny thing with White players,” he said. “It’s like, ‘Yo, it ain’t too many of y’all that are really good.’ But he’s good. I’m like, ‘You’re one of the White guys that actually belong at a high level.’ It’s White guys that belong, but he’s really good.” -via The Athletic / October 4, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Draymond pinpoints bigger issue to Dubs' fouling problem

The Warriors through seven games are in a different world than where they and eveybody else expected them to be. After back-to-back losses to the Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons, two teams thought of as being near the bottom of the NBA, the Warriors come into their Tuesday night contest against the Heat in Miami with a 3-4 record.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond, Kerr plead for consistency after JP carrying calls

Jordan Poole was called for more carry violations than the entire Miami Heat team in the Warriors’ 116-109 loss on Tuesday night at FTX Arena. The 23-year-old guard had a rough night, finishing with nine points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field and 1-of-7 from behind the arc. He also committed five turnovers, three of those being carry violations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Nets planning to hire Ime Udoka hours after parting with Steve Nash

After announcing they have parted ways with Nash on Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets are reportedly moving to hire suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka as their head coach, multiple outlets reported. Nash is out as Nets coach after a disappointing start and more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. The Nets announced...
BOSTON, NY
iheart.com

Brooklyn Nets, Steve Nash Part Ways

The Brooklyn Nets and head coach Steve Nash have reportedly "agreed to part ways," the Athletic Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania reported on Tuesday (November 1). Nash confirmed his departure from the team in an official statement shared shortly after the report. "A very heartfelt thanks to [Nets owners] Joe...
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Nets announce major Steve Nash decision

The Brooklyn Nets have gotten off to a terrible start to the season, and they will be playing for a new head coach going forward. Steve Nash and the Brooklyn Nets announced on Tuesday that they have mutually decided to part ways. Nash issued a statement thanking the team and saying he will continue to root for them to turn things around this season.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

NBA scouts skeptical of Warriors youngsters JK, Wiseman

Entering the 2022-23 NBA season, third-year center James Wiseman and second-year players Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody were expected to be a big piece of the Warriors' puzzle. There appeared to be plenty of opportunity for the Warriors youngsters to log heavy minutes and learn lessons on the job after...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why Zaza doesn't think Warriors need Howard to mentor Wiseman

Dwight Howard’s public plea to join the Warriors this season has made the rounds on social media ever since the eight-time All-Star big man made the comments on a recent episode of “Club Shay Shay.”. They recently reached the ears of former Warriors center and current Warriors basketball...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

LaVine has 20 in 4th, Bulls beat Nets in 1st game after Nash

NEW YORK -- — Zach LaVine scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 108-99 victory over Brooklyn on Tuesday night in the Nets’ first game after a coaching change. The Nets announced Steve Nash was out earlier in the...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn reaches deal with new athletic director

The Auburn Tigers have reportedly found their new athletic director for the foreseeable future. Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reported on Monday that Auburn has selected Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen to head its athletic department. Cohen is slated to resign from his current post with the Bulldogs and could be named as Auburn’s new athletic director the same day.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

167K+
Followers
223K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy