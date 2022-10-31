ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Chelsea Manning's memoir reflects on tormented childhood, gender and value of freedom of information

By Robin Young Karyn Miller-Medzon
WBUR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WBUR

Cognoscenti at 10: Holding the ordinary and unfathomable

In January 2020, we thought the biggest news story of the year would be the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump. Clearly, the universe had other ideas. This essay is our third of four to mark a decade of Cog, and it covers, basically, 2020 — which in fairness did feel like it was about 10 years long.
WBUR

Russian flag removed from Kherson, Ukraine

The Russian flag has apparently been removed from the main administrative building in Kherson, Ukraine. And Russia announced Wednesday it is rejoining the agreement that guarantees the safe passage of ships carrying vital grain from Ukraine. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes speaks with NPR's Nathan Rott in Kyiv.
WBUR

Lawyers arguing cases at SCOTUS are overwhelmingly white and male

This week's cases on affirmative action at the Supreme Court are just two of this term that take on race. The court navigates this issue with more diversity than ever, including the first Black female justice. But the Washington Post has found that the lawyers arguing cases in front of the Justices are still mostly white and male.
WASHINGTON STATE
WBUR

We need not accept the sordid world Trump left us

The Republican candidate within striking distance of representing New Hampshire in the United States Senate contends that schools are providing litter boxes in classrooms to accommodate students who identify as cats. The GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate in Georgia claims he never met the woman who says he paid...
GEORGIA STATE
WBUR

U.S. considers holding Haitian migrants at Guantanamo Bay or third country

The Biden administration is weighing different plans for how to respond to a potential mass exodus of migrants from Haiti. According to documents and two sources familiar with the situation, one plan includes temporarily holding migrants in a third country or expanding capacity at an existing facility at the U.S. prison at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.
WBUR

Good Bot, Bad Bot | Part I: Mental Health and Bot Therapy

For the next few weeks, the Endless Thread team will be sharing stories about the rise of bots. They're all over social media platforms, chatrooms, phone apps, and more. How are these pieces of software — which are meant to imitate human behavior and language — influencing our daily lives in sneaky, surprising ways?

Comments / 0

Community Policy