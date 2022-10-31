Chelsea Manning's memoir reflects on tormented childhood, gender and value of freedom of information

Read full article on original website
WBUR
Cognoscenti at 10: Holding the ordinary and unfathomable
In January 2020, we thought the biggest news story of the year would be the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump. Clearly, the universe had other ideas. This essay is our third of four to mark a decade of Cog, and it covers, basically, 2020 — which in fairness did feel like it was about 10 years long.
WBUR
Russian flag removed from Kherson, Ukraine
The Russian flag has apparently been removed from the main administrative building in Kherson, Ukraine. And Russia announced Wednesday it is rejoining the agreement that guarantees the safe passage of ships carrying vital grain from Ukraine. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes speaks with NPR's Nathan Rott in Kyiv.
WBUR
Lawyers arguing cases at SCOTUS are overwhelmingly white and male
This week's cases on affirmative action at the Supreme Court are just two of this term that take on race. The court navigates this issue with more diversity than ever, including the first Black female justice. But the Washington Post has found that the lawyers arguing cases in front of the Justices are still mostly white and male.
WBUR
We need not accept the sordid world Trump left us
The Republican candidate within striking distance of representing New Hampshire in the United States Senate contends that schools are providing litter boxes in classrooms to accommodate students who identify as cats. The GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate in Georgia claims he never met the woman who says he paid...
WBUR
A window into the confusing process for migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border
Lawyers representing the Venezuelan migrants who were flown to Martha's Vineyard are suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Attorneys recently went to the U.S.-Mexico border to collect information about the conditions migrants are facing. WBUR's Cristela Guerra was there and has this story.
WBUR
With votes counted, former Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu could return to power
With nearly all the votes counted in Israel's elections, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could return to power in as little as a few weeks. But this election was marked by low turnout among the Palestinians who were able to vote, and there are growing concerns about the coalition that Netanyahu will assemble to govern.
WBUR
U.S. considers holding Haitian migrants at Guantanamo Bay or third country
The Biden administration is weighing different plans for how to respond to a potential mass exodus of migrants from Haiti. According to documents and two sources familiar with the situation, one plan includes temporarily holding migrants in a third country or expanding capacity at an existing facility at the U.S. prison at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.
WBUR
Good Bot, Bad Bot | Part I: Mental Health and Bot Therapy
For the next few weeks, the Endless Thread team will be sharing stories about the rise of bots. They're all over social media platforms, chatrooms, phone apps, and more. How are these pieces of software — which are meant to imitate human behavior and language — influencing our daily lives in sneaky, surprising ways?
