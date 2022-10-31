ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US, allies warn decisive response if North Korea tests nuke

Officials from the United States and its Asian allies Japan and South Korea suspect North Korea is preparing for a nuclear test, and vice foreign ministers from the three countries said Wednesday their joint response would be "decisive."Cho Hyundong, South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister, said the trio is bolstering their defense cooperation to deter the growing possibility of North Korea's use of nuclear weapons since the adoption in September of legislation spelling out scenarios where it would use nukes, including preemptively. North Korea's new nuclear policy is “creating a serious tension on the Korean Peninsula,” Cho told a...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

Biden to scrap Trump missile project but critics attack US ‘nuclear overkill’

The Biden administration has confirmed it will cancel a submarine-launched nuclear cruise missile programme begun by Donald Trump, as part of its review of nuclear policy. The administration will also retire a gravity bomb, the B83-1, from its arsenal as part of its Nuclear Posture Review (NPR), but arms control advocates argued the changes from the Trump era did not go far enough.
Newsweek

Putin Is 'Acute' Nuclear Threat to U.S. Homeland: Pentagon

Vladimir Putin and Russia are viewed by the Pentagon as an "acute" threat based on the Ukrainian invasion and escalated threats of nuclear warfare. The Department of Defense (DoD) used the term "acute" 10 times in total, with most of those related to discussions of Russia, in Thursday's publication of the 80-page, congressionally mandated 2022 National Defense Strategy (NDS) report regarding the United States' national security policies.
The Associated Press

North Korea threatens to use nuke over S. Korea-US drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea issued a veiled threat Tuesday to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history,” an escalation of its fiery rhetoric targeting the ongoing large-scale military drills between its rivals. Animosities on the Korean Peninsula have been running high in recent months, with North Korea testing a string of nuclear-capable missiles and adopting a law authorizing the preemptive use of its nuclear weapons in a broad range of situations. Some experts still doubt North Korea could use nuclear weapons first in the face of more superior U.S. and South Korean forces. North Korea has argued its recent weapons tests were meant to issue a warning to Washington and Seoul over their series of joint military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal, including this week’s exercises involving about 240 warplanes. Pak Jong Chon, a secretary of the ruling Workers’ Party who is considered a close confidant of leader Kim Jong Un, called the so-called “Vigilant Storm” air force drills “aggressive and provocative.”
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Russia Seen Building Mysterious Structure by Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine

The State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine said this week that Russian forces are building an "unknown structure" by Europe's largest nuclear power plant. The State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine said in a statement on its website on Wednesday that Russian forces are constructing the structure at the dry storage site of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine.
Fox News

Russia launches nuclear-capable missiles, sails nuclear ballistic submarine in 'thunder' exercises

Russia completed several intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests on Wednesday capable of carrying nuclear warheads in a previously scheduled "Grom" exercises. Russian state-owned news outlet RIA confirmed that Russian forces fired nuclear-capable ICBM missiles from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, roughly 600 miles north of Moscow, along with a submarine-launched ballistic missile from the Barents Sea.
AOL Corp

North Korea warned of 'unparalleled' response from US, Japan, South Korea if it launches a 7th nuclear test

North Korea was warned on Wednesday that there would be an "unparalleled" response from the U.S., Japan and South Korea if it conducted a seventh nuclear test this year. The warning comes not only after Pyongyang conducted a series of unannounced missile tests earlier this month, including a ballistic missile launched over Japan, but as the U.S. and its Asian allies fear it could be planning nuclear bomb testing for the first time since 2017, according to Reuters.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Kim Jong-un's North Korea taunts the US as it warns of 'more powerful follow-up measures' to Washington's joint drills with South Korea

North Korea's Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for a potential invasion, and it warned Tuesday of 'more powerful follow-up measures' in response. The statement from the ministry came as the U.S. and South Korea conduct aerial...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

North Korea fires ballistic missiles as US sounds off ‘end of regime’ warning over nuclear programme

North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea, South Korea’s military has said.In a statement it said two launches had been detected from the North’s eastern coastal Tongchon area around mid-day on Friday.Tongchon is about 60km (37 miles) away from the inter-Korean border.The area was apparently closer to South Korea than any other missile launch site North Korea has used so far this year.South Korea’s military said it had boosted its surveillance posture accordingly and added that it maintains readiness amid close coordination with the US.The US has issued yet another stern warning to North Korea...

Comments / 0

Community Policy