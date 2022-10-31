Read full article on original website
Related
Best Place to Survive Nuclear War in the U.S.
Biden recently said Russia may be leading the world into nuclear "Armageddon," while Elon Musk tweeted that "nuclear war probability is rising rapidly."
North Korea Fires Missiles Toward Sea as US Warns ‘End of Regime'
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Friday in its first ballistic weapons launches in two weeks, as the U.S. military warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of that regime.”. South Korea’s military detected the two launches...
US, allies warn decisive response if North Korea tests nuke
Officials from the United States and its Asian allies Japan and South Korea suspect North Korea is preparing for a nuclear test, and vice foreign ministers from the three countries said Wednesday their joint response would be "decisive."Cho Hyundong, South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister, said the trio is bolstering their defense cooperation to deter the growing possibility of North Korea's use of nuclear weapons since the adoption in September of legislation spelling out scenarios where it would use nukes, including preemptively. North Korea's new nuclear policy is “creating a serious tension on the Korean Peninsula,” Cho told a...
Ukraine alleges Russian operatives are doing 'secret' work at a captured nuclear power plant and could make a dirty bomb
Ukraine alleged Russian forces are doing "secret" work at a captured nuclear power plant. The country's state nuclear operator said the unauthorized activity could yield a dirty bomb. Russia has accused Ukraine of planning to use such a weapon, which Kyiv rejects. Ukraine has accused Russian military personnel at a...
Defense One
China’s Nuclear Arsenal Will Become an Existential Threat to US, Biden Administration Declares
For seven decades, U.S. nuclear weapons policy has largely focused on one nation whose arsenal posed an existential threat: Russia. On Thursday, the Biden administration added China to that list. The new Nuclear Posture Review reflects Bejing’s efforts to expand and improve its arsenal, a senior defense official said Thursday...
Biden to scrap Trump missile project but critics attack US ‘nuclear overkill’
The Biden administration has confirmed it will cancel a submarine-launched nuclear cruise missile programme begun by Donald Trump, as part of its review of nuclear policy. The administration will also retire a gravity bomb, the B83-1, from its arsenal as part of its Nuclear Posture Review (NPR), but arms control advocates argued the changes from the Trump era did not go far enough.
Putin Is 'Acute' Nuclear Threat to U.S. Homeland: Pentagon
Vladimir Putin and Russia are viewed by the Pentagon as an "acute" threat based on the Ukrainian invasion and escalated threats of nuclear warfare. The Department of Defense (DoD) used the term "acute" 10 times in total, with most of those related to discussions of Russia, in Thursday's publication of the 80-page, congressionally mandated 2022 National Defense Strategy (NDS) report regarding the United States' national security policies.
North Korea threatens to use nuke over S. Korea-US drills
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea issued a veiled threat Tuesday to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history,” an escalation of its fiery rhetoric targeting the ongoing large-scale military drills between its rivals. Animosities on the Korean Peninsula have been running high in recent months, with North Korea testing a string of nuclear-capable missiles and adopting a law authorizing the preemptive use of its nuclear weapons in a broad range of situations. Some experts still doubt North Korea could use nuclear weapons first in the face of more superior U.S. and South Korean forces. North Korea has argued its recent weapons tests were meant to issue a warning to Washington and Seoul over their series of joint military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal, including this week’s exercises involving about 240 warplanes. Pak Jong Chon, a secretary of the ruling Workers’ Party who is considered a close confidant of leader Kim Jong Un, called the so-called “Vigilant Storm” air force drills “aggressive and provocative.”
The US has pledged full military protection against the DPRK to its allies Japan and South Korea
The United States will use all its military capabilities "including nuclear, conventional and missile defense" to protect its allies Japan and South Korea, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said today.
Russia Seen Building Mysterious Structure by Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine
The State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine said this week that Russian forces are building an "unknown structure" by Europe's largest nuclear power plant. The State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine said in a statement on its website on Wednesday that Russian forces are constructing the structure at the dry storage site of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine.
msn.com
North Korea Warns US With ‘Powerful Measures’ After Drills
(Bloomberg) -- North Korea threatened to unleash a powerful action if the US does not halt joint military drills with partners including South Korea, in what might be an effort by Kim Jong Un to lay the groundwork for his first nuclear test in five years. Most Read from Bloomberg.
The US sanctions an 'international evasion network' for sneaking oil to North Korea via dark ship-to-ship transfers
The US announced new sanctions on Friday aimed at a fuel-procurement network for North Korea. The Treasury Department targeted three companies listed in Singapore and the Marshall Islands as well as two individuals. The sanctions follow a North Korean missile launch over Japan earlier in the week. The US unveiled...
Russia launches nuclear-capable missiles, sails nuclear ballistic submarine in 'thunder' exercises
Russia completed several intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests on Wednesday capable of carrying nuclear warheads in a previously scheduled "Grom" exercises. Russian state-owned news outlet RIA confirmed that Russian forces fired nuclear-capable ICBM missiles from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, roughly 600 miles north of Moscow, along with a submarine-launched ballistic missile from the Barents Sea.
Russian threats revive old nuclear fears in central Europe
Fighting around Ukraine's nuclear power installations and Russia's threats to use nuclear weapons have reawakened nuclear fears in Europe. This is especially felt in countries like Poland and
AOL Corp
North Korea warned of 'unparalleled' response from US, Japan, South Korea if it launches a 7th nuclear test
North Korea was warned on Wednesday that there would be an "unparalleled" response from the U.S., Japan and South Korea if it conducted a seventh nuclear test this year. The warning comes not only after Pyongyang conducted a series of unannounced missile tests earlier this month, including a ballistic missile launched over Japan, but as the U.S. and its Asian allies fear it could be planning nuclear bomb testing for the first time since 2017, according to Reuters.
Kim Jong-un's North Korea taunts the US as it warns of 'more powerful follow-up measures' to Washington's joint drills with South Korea
North Korea's Foreign Ministry criticized the United States for expanding joint military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for a potential invasion, and it warned Tuesday of 'more powerful follow-up measures' in response. The statement from the ministry came as the U.S. and South Korea conduct aerial...
North Korea fires ballistic missiles as US sounds off ‘end of regime’ warning over nuclear programme
North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea, South Korea’s military has said.In a statement it said two launches had been detected from the North’s eastern coastal Tongchon area around mid-day on Friday.Tongchon is about 60km (37 miles) away from the inter-Korean border.The area was apparently closer to South Korea than any other missile launch site North Korea has used so far this year.South Korea’s military said it had boosted its surveillance posture accordingly and added that it maintains readiness amid close coordination with the US.The US has issued yet another stern warning to North Korea...
South Korea, U.S. stage drills with aircraft carrier after North Korean missile launches
SEOUL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - South Korea and the United States began joint maritime exercises with a U.S. aircraft carrier on Friday, South Korea's military said, a day after it scrambled fighter jets in reaction to an apparent North Korean bombing drill.
North Korea Forces Evacuation Alerts in Japan With Missile Launch
North Korea added to its barrage of recent weapons tests on Thursday, firing at least three missiles including an intercontinental ballistic missile that forced the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and temporarily halt trains. The launches are the latest in a series of North Korean weapons tests in recent...
techaiapp.com
Anomali Cyber Watch: Active Probing Revealed ShadowPad C2s, Fodcha Hides Behind Obscure TLDs, Awaiting OpenSSL 3.0 Patch, and More
The various threat intelligence stories in this iteration of the Anomali Cyber Watch discuss the following topics: China, DDoS, OpenSSL, Ransomware, Russia, Spyware, and Ukraine. The IOCs related to these stories are attached to Anomali Cyber Watch and can be used to check your logs for potential malicious activity. Figure...
Comments / 0