PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is starting to think holiday entertaining. This recipe is the first of a two-part series that is a perfect appetizer!Eggplant CaponataIngredients1/4-cup olive oil2 small eggplants, diced1 large onion, chopped1 -15 ounces can Italian tomatoes, drained and chopped1 tablespoon imported Italian tomato paste1 tablespoon red wine vinegar1/2 cup pitted and halved Kalamata olives2 - 3 tablespoons capersSalt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste4 tablespoons coarsely chopped toasted walnuts4 tablespoons golden raisins soaked in 2 t red wine for 1 hourDirectionsHeat olive oil in a skillet and sauté eggplants and onion for about 5 minutes. Combine with remaining ingredients and cook, uncovered, about 10 minutes over very low heat. Stir every so often to prevent burning or sticking to bottom of skillet. This dish should not be overcooked. The vegetables should remain crunchy. May be served hot or at room temperature, piled in a crock and surrounded by crackers or slices of fresh baguettes. It may be spooned generously on lettuce leaves to be served as a salad course

