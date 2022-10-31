Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
6 Ways to Emotionally Deal with the Maple Leafs’ Struggles
The sky isn’t falling yet in Toronto, even though it may sometimes feel that way if you’re a fan of the Maple Leafs. The club is off to a less-than-stellar start again and losing to teams the club should be beating. There are reports of failed communication between the coach and the stars who are underperforming, potential leadership issues, injuries, and construction problems when it comes to the team, along with the usually high-stress issues that come with such a skilled team letting its fans down.
The Hockey Writers
10 NHL Teams off to Unexpected Starts in October
October has concluded, and with the calendar flipping to November, some NHL teams are better or worse off than we thought they’d be to start the 2022-23 season. Are these strong starts legit, or will teams return to Earth in November? Likewise, will a club struggling out of the gate find its groove during the new month? Let’s look at some of the many surprise teams to start the new season.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Call Up Pontus Holmberg, Send Wayne Simmonds to Marlies
Holmberg has two assists with the Marlies this season. He had two goals and two assists in six games with the club last season. The 23-year-old impressed during training camp with the club. In need of some offense, Holmberg is likely to be utilized in Toronto’s lineup when they host...
The Hockey Writers
3 Questions the Maple Leafs Should Answer This Week
As the old saying says, it’s time for the Toronto Maple Leafs to fish or cut bait. They play four games between today (November 1) and next Tuesday (November 8). How the team performs in these games might well be the tipping point for whether big changes will be made with the team.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Mailbag: Frederic’s Development, Sweeney, Clifton & More
The Boston Bruins are one of the biggest stories beginning the 2022-23 season. At the top of the standings, they are surprising everyone around the NHL as they continue a four-game road trip in Pittsburgh on Nov. 1. With the season three weeks old, it’s time to answer questions in The Hockey Writers’ first Bruins Mailbag for the season. You ask and I will answer.
The Hockey Writers
3 Flames Trade Targets From the Canucks
The Calgary Flames are off to a strong start, but they still have lineup concerns, especially on the wing. The new first line hasn’t gotten going this season, and despite it being early in the season, there is some concern. The right-wing appears to be the area where the Flames will look to add to at one point in the season.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Bruins, Red Wings, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one insider doesn’t see the Toronto Maple Leafs bejing at a point they’ll fire the coach. But, there are other reports that the team will need to make a change if the struggles continue. Meanwhile, there is good news coming out of...
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Sharks’ Timo Meier
While on TSN “Insider Trading” last week (Oct. 27), Pierre LeBrun dropped some pretty notable news regarding the San Jose Sharks. The popular insider reported that the Sharks are willing to hear offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. Therefore, it seems that players like Erik Karlsson, Logan Couture, Mario Ferraro, and James Reimer can be had for the right price. However, I’d argue that their most valuable trading piece is Timo Meier, and they would be wise to see what they could get for him.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Rebuild May Be Inevitable
What was once thought to only be a crossroad of the 2022-23 season now may have quickly developed into a much larger problem for the St. Louis Blues. As the team is currently regrouping and planning new schemes to break themselves out of a five-game losing skid, general manager Doug Armstrong took to the stage and addressed the media regarding the state of the franchise.
Yardbarker
Is Bruins’ Coaching Change Bad News for Maple Leafs’ Keefe?
As Damien Cox of the Toronto Star noted in his column yesterday, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe’s biggest failing is that he hasn’t yet won during the first round of the playoffs. (from “Fire Leafs’ coach Sheldon Keefe? After 10 games? Don’t be ridiculous,” Damien Cox, Toronto Star, 31/10/2022).
ESPN
Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2
WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Analytics Showing Bruce Cassidy’s Positive Impact
The Vegas Golden Knights have started the 2022-23 season with a bang, putting together an 8-2-0 record through the opening 10 games of the season and sitting second in the league standings behind only the Boston Bruins. After an electric 2-1 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets at home on Sunday, Oct. 30, the Golden Knights are heading on a five-game Eastern Conference road trip starting Tuesday against the Washington Capitals.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Monthly: Wright, Goaltending, Beniers & More
The Seattle Kraken will finish the first month of the 2022-23 season with a .500 points percentage. In their first 10 games, they fought hard and ended up with a record of 4-4-2 with 33 goals for and 34 goals against. Here is a look at five stories and trends from October 2022.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Devils Dominate 7-1 Victory over Blue Jackets
The New Jersey Devils have officially found their rhythm. On Sunday afternoon they earned their sixth victory of the season with an impressive 7-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The club is currently the top team in the Metropolitan Division and ranked third in the league behind the Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights.
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes Starting to Get the Brent Burns They Sought
There is always an adjustment period when a player joins a new club, especially when that player is 37 years old and joining just his third team in a long NHL career. This is even more likely going from a team like the San Jose Sharks — a gritty, grind-games-out squad that has been struggling for the last few seasons — to the Carolina Hurricanes — a Stanley Cup contender who plays one of the most up-tempo, aggressive systems in the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Canucks’ 5-2 Loss to the Devils – 11/1/22
Despite scoring two in the third, the Vancouver Canucks couldn’t come back, dropping a 5-2 decision to the New Jersey Devils Tuesday night. The game also featured the debut of the Canucks’ new Reverse Retro jerseys which were a hit on social media and in the arena. Vancouver is now 2-6-2 to start the season and find themselves slowly slipping out of the playoff race.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Liljegren & Holmberg
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at some of the changes the team is making as it prepares for tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers are coming off a tough loss last night to the New York Rangers. There were zeroes on the board until overtime when the Rangers’ Chris Kreider scored with less than a minute left.
Yardbarker
As Speculation Heats Up Around Sheldon Keefe, Maple Leafs Coach and Players Focus on Winning
The music was blaring at Ford Performance Centre on Tuesday. A signature of Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe-led practices, the speakers were back on as the team practiced at home for the first time in 11 days. The players had smiles on their faces. The core group of players...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Hiring Barry Trotz Would Not Be All Positives
Barry Trotz was fired by the New York Islanders after last season, a decision that was surprising to many fans and experts considering his success with the team in four seasons. The assumption was that when Trotz was ready to coach again, he would choose his ideal destination and find the perfect opportunity in the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes Trying to Find Special Teams Consistency
There are certainly worse ways to start the season than with a 6-2-1 record, sitting atop the Metropolitan Division with a slim lead over the surprising New Jersey Devils in the (very) early going. When being critical of anything at this juncture, it should always be taken with a grain of salt, but that’s especially true when the team is still finding that level of success. However, as the first month of the NHL season comes to an end, there are some clear areas where the Carolina Hurricanes could use improvement; areas that will be paramount if the team wants to find more postseason success this spring than they have the last few seasons.
Comments / 0