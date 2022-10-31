gener8tor Partners with Microsoft to Launch Wyoming Startup Accelerator

gener8tor gBETA Wyoming accelerator welcomes fifth cohort

Nationally ranked startup accelerator gener8tor announced today

the five participating startups selected for gBETA Wyoming Fall 2022 cohort.

The accelerator program focuses on early-stage Wyoming startups representing a diverse mix of industries.

Learn more about the five companies below.

Offered twice per year, the gBETA Wyoming program is a free seven-week startup accelerator that includes intensive and individualized coaching as well as access to gener8tor’s national network of mentors, customers, corporate partners and investors.

gBETA is designed to help startups gain early customer traction on their product or idea.

It will also help startups establish and execute on metrics that make them competitive applicants for full-time, equity-based accelerators or seed investment.

“This is the fifth cohort of gBETA Wyoming since launching in 2020,” said Veronica Donahue, gBETA Wyoming director. “Since then, the program has supported 25 Wyoming startups who have raised more than $7M in growth capital and created more than 77 jobs.”

“gBETA Wyoming is bringing critical diversity to Wyoming’s economy by supporting the development of fresh ideas in the state,'' said gBETA managing director Baylie Evans. “We are thrilled by the opportunity to continue this work by providing meaningful connections for the participants – both within Wyoming and across the nation – to stimulate and build investment potential.”

The gBETA Wyoming program is made possible with the generous support of Microsoft Techspark and CAC Advisors.

gBETA Wyoming Fall 2022 Cohort

CLIMALYTIX improves efficiency and profit for the beef supply chain while improving the climate. CLIMALYTIX’s predictive analytics merges weather and climate trends with cattle market and performance data. The resulting insights highlight market trends and help producers bring cattle up to sell weight faster, thus improving profitability and minimizing the impact on the planet. Climalytix is currently working with select early

adopters to test and deploy these analytics.

CEO: Chad McNutt | cmcnutt@climalytix.io | Climalytix.io

EvelynElaine (Casper) reduces caregiver burnout for the over 32 million

non-professional caregivers caring for ill or aging loved ones. EvelynElaine’s health-tech training platform also enables professional healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes without adding staff. EvelynElaine has trained over 60 community caregivers since 2019 and will launch an online provider pilot for hospitals and healthcare facilities in 2023.

CEO: Carley Applegate | carley@evelynelaine.com | evelynelaine.com

Mr. Joe Foods (Green River) manufactures gourmet Caribbean-style hot sauces made from fresh peppers and flavor-packed spices that allow customers to “Discover real flavor.” Mr. Joe’s Hot Sauce is whole-food plant-based, vegetarian and gluten-free, and adds taste to dishes without overpowering them with heat. Mr. Joe’s Hot Sauce is currently sold in 18 retail stores in Wyoming, Colorado, Idaho, Utah and Montana.

CEO: Jean Joseph | mrjoehotsauce@gmail.com | mrjoehotsauce.com

MusicLessons.com (Jackson) makes teaching and learning music easy and fun. Its learning-management platform helps teachers provide their students with high-quality educational experiences and is used by students, teachers and organizations. MusicLessons.com has generated more than $25K in revenue, and more than 5,000 educators and students from all over the world have created an account.

CEO: John Pansewicz | john@musiclessons.com | musiclessons.com

TruckCoinSwap (TCS) is a novel solution for truckers and third-party logistics

companies to get paid faster and keep more revenue in their pocket. TCS’s mobile and web app, as well as a digital token, enables customers to avoid waiting 30-180 days for payment and therefore avoid high interest rates on cash advances. TCS has launched its digital (Polygon) token internationally in 80 countries - as well as a Top 10 U.S. exchange - and will formally launch to the transportation industry on Nov. 2 at the

FreightWaves ‘Future of Freight’ conference.

CEO: Todd Zeigler | todd@truckcoinswap.com | truckcoinswap.com

gener8tor is a global venture firm and accelerator network that supports startups, founders, workers, employers, artists and musicians across race, place and gender. gener8tor partners with companies, governments, universities and nonprofits to operate programs in more than 41 communities across 22 states and two countries. Fast Company named gener8tor one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators in 2021 and 2022.

gBETA is a non-equity accelerator that facilitates the growth of early-stage companies through a network-driven program. This accelerator supports five startups per cohort and requires no fees for startups and takes no equity. Since launching in 2015, gBETA accelerator alumni have raised $530M+ in capital and created 3,400+ jobs across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit gener8tor.com/gbeta.

Microsoft TechSpark is a national civic program designed to foster greater economic opportunity and job creation in rural and remote areas such as Cheyenne, Wyoming.