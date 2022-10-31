Read full article on original website
NC State football offers Monroe sophomore Jordan Young
Monroe, N.C. — Monroe sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Jordan Young has reported an offer from N.C. State's football program. It is Young's first offer from a school at any collegiate level. Young told HighSchoolOT that NC State is recruiting him for both wide receiver and free safety. Young has...
nsjonline.com
College Basketball Preview: Charlotte enters final season in Conference USA
Hoping to build on their highest win total since they joined Conference USA back in 2013, the 49ers and fifth-year coach Ron Sanchez will try to rise out of the middle of the pack before moving to the American Athletic Conference next season. 2021-22 record: 17-14 (10-8 Conference USA) Top...
charlotte49ers.com
WBB MEET THE TEAM: Mya McGraw and Angel Middleton
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Today continues our look into the 2022-23 Charlotte women's basketball roster in our "Meet the Team" feature. Today will check out two of our paint protectors in Mya McGraw and Angel Middleton. MCGRAW'S FIRST SEASON. McGraw's freshman season saw her play in 18 games averaging six...
statechampsnetwork.com
Indy-Area Basketball Recruiting Notebook – Richart Commits To Charlotte, Jones To WCU
Arguably, the top “project” or “high-upside” recruit in the Circle City will be playing his college hoops in the Queen City. Zionsville senior center Nick Richart has committed to UNC-Charlotte., pulling the 6-foot-10 stretch 4 off the board and into the mix with the 49ers. Richart posted 11 points and 6 boards per night as a junior, painting a picture of all-business efficiency inside the paint.
Raleigh News & Observer
Exclusive: ESPN’s Jay Bilas on hoops, Duke-UNC and tangling with Barney the Dinosaur
Jay Bilas, ESPN’s leading college basketball analyst, is this week’s interview subject for “Sports Legends of the Carolinas.”. In many ways the conscience of college basketball, Bilas has long advocated that college athletes be paid for their labor and has harshly criticized NCAA leadership. Bilas also is a former Duke basketball player who started for the 1986 Blue Devils team that made it to the NCAA final before losing to Louisville.
WFAE.org
Charlotte's pro sports teams seem lost in more ways than one
Charlotte’s professional sports teams appear to be struggling both on and off the field. Within a matter of months, three current and former Hornets players were arrested. Star player LaMelo Ball is still injured, and the Hornets haven’t made the playoffs since 2016. The Panthers traded one of...
WBTV
Charlotte Knights unveil new color scheme, logo and uniform
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ahead of their 10th year in Uptown Charlotte, the Charlotte Knights minor league baseball team has unveiled a new primary color scheme, logo and uniform set. The Knights new logo will now primarily feature blue, which makes the team’s colors synonymous with the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte...
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: Best-case/worst-case scenarios for the 2022-23 season
Let’s just get this out of the way now: this North Carolina Tar Heels team is in championship-or-bust mode. This isn’t just my opinion or the media’s opinion, but it is how Hubert Davis and his team are approaching this season. Anything less than that with all but one members of the Iron Five, talented new freshmen, and a key transfer would be deemed unacceptable, and I do not expect to see any celebrations of moral victories in March. This is the hungriest team that we’ve seen since the 2016-17 team, but whether or not they will win it all is the big question.
kiss951.com
McClintock Middle School Ranks As National School of Distinction
McClintock is a STEAM magnet that encourages students to indulge their curiosity and discover their passions. What makes them unique is their vision to create people who are prepared for the future. Their students have a growth mindset with the necessary skills necessary to thrive in our ever-changing world. Their facility is a state-of-the-art facility where students can learn to use 3D printers. The students code with robots and have a professional video and audio studio to communicate their amazing ideas and keep up to date with the industry standard. To have your child attend McClintock Middle Magnet by signing up at cmschoice.org and sign-ups begin December 5th.
CMS becomes one of the largest districts to bring esports to high school students
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Wednesday marks the very first time CMS debuts its varsity esports and STEM League. Esports is a form of competition using video games, usually streamed online. It’s gained traction at the college level with some universities offering programs but has been slow to find its...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
country1037fm.com
Igloos Return To Charlotte North Carolina
Igloos make their return to Charlotte at the popular rooftop spot Merchant & Trade. According to Axios Charlotte, the igloo will be available Tuesdays-Sundays beginning November 11. From the 19th floor of the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel, Merchant & Trade allows for breathtaking views of the city skyline. Visitors can see Romare Bearden Park and Truist Field, as well. “Igloos” first appeared in 2020 as a way of social distancing during the pandemic. They were meant to be temporary. However, everyone loved the idea so much they decided to keep them. This year, when the igloos return to Charlotte, there will only be one, not two. Reservations will be accepted for parties as small as 2 and as big as 10. The theme will be “Apres-ski lodge,” according to the communications manager.
Video shows motorcycle rider shouting racial slurs at driver in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A social media influencer from Charlotte posted a video on TikTok that shows a motorcycle rider yelling and spewing racial slurs at a driver in Gastonia. The video shot on East Franklin Boulevard got about 250,000 views. In the video at the top of this webpage,...
WBTV
Tyler Terry, Adrienne Simpson appearing in court
wccbcharlotte.com
The Kelly Clarkson Show To Feature WCCB Anchor Morgan Fogarty & Charlotte Nonprofit
LOS ANGELES, C.A. — WCCB Charlotte anchor Morgan Fogarty is taking part in an upcoming episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show, which airs on WCCB Charlotte weekdays at 5:00 pm. Morgan is there taping a segment highlighting a local nonprofit called For The Struggle. The nonprofit is being featured on the show’s “Good Neighbor” series.
CMPD dispels rumor of serial killer in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Several posts on social media went viral with a claim that a serial killer was on the loose in Charlotte, but the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Tuesday that the posts aren’t true. Channel 9 isn’t sharing the social media posts, but one video on TikTok...
WBTV
CMPD: pizza delivery driver shot in Steele Creek
WBTV
Pizza delivery driver shot during carjacking in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation is underway by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department following a shooting in southwest Charlotte. Officers responded to the scene on Lodge South Circle in southwest Charlotte and found a male victim, believed to be a pizza delivery driver, with a gunshot wound to the leg.
WCNC
Former CMPD chief making the case for Charlotte's $29.8M Neighborhood Bond
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Best known as Charlotte-Mecklenburg police chief from 2015-2020, Kerr Putney is now retired from the force and using his social capital to promote a $29.8 million bond referendum that would improve what the city has described as its most "distressed neighborhoods". "We're talking about making sure...
southparkmagazine.com
Warm and cozy restaurants in Charlotte
Take the chill off this winter by making a reservation at one of these comfy, cozy restaurants around Charlotte. The ambience is warm and inviting — and in some cases, there’s an open fire to help set the mood. 300 East, Dilworth. Family-owned and operated for 35 years,...
