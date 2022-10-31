FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Times Gazette
100 Turkey Bingo: The Car Edition coming to SSCC
Just in time for Thanksgiving, around 100 turkeys will be given away when the Highland County Senior Citizens Center holds 100 Turkey Bingo: The Car Edition on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Southern State Community College parking lot in Hillsboro. Parking opens at 11 a.m. and the bingo games run...
Times Gazette
Bureau touts successful year
The Visitors Bureau of Highland County updated the Highland County Board of Commissioners on a successful year of projects at its weekly Wednesday morning meeting. Jamie Wheeler, executive director of the visitors bureau, said the organization has six main projects in 2022, which are as follows: New website design, video project with Ohio’s Co-op Advertising Program, Tri-County Battle of the Bands, 2022 Social Media Influencer Tour, Ohio Travel Association Leadership Institute, and local advertising.
Times Gazette
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Bryce Young, 23, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to file for registration. Ann Fellure, 56, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device,. ACCIDENTS. At 9:31 a.m., Brian Duncan, 48, of Greenfield, was eastbound on Harry...
Times Gazette
Blood drives Nov. 16 in Greenfield
Give thanks and give back in November. Patients are counting on the generosity of volunteer blood donors to shake up their holiday traditions and give blood. Unfortunately, the need for blood doesn’t take a holiday. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially around Thanksgiving. For drives held Nov....
Times Gazette
The Times-Gazette has a new home
The Times-Gazette has a new home at 138 W. Beech St. in Hillsboro. It is the one-time location of W & W Dry Cleaners. The office can be visited in person or can be reached by phone at 937-393-3456 or by email at [email protected] The newspaper officially opened the new location Monday. A picture of the building that will soon have new signage is shown here.
Times Gazette
Fair gets new scales unit
The Highland County Senior Fair Board and the sales committee received a new scales unit this fall that was used during this year’s fair. The scales were funded primarily by a $5,000 grant from the Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Communities program. Each year the Bayer Company...
Times Gazette
Friends honored for helping Leesburg Historical Society
Modern Woodmen recently honored Raymond and Nicole Friend of the Leesburg Historical Society as 2022 Modern Woodmen Hometown Heroes. A dinner was held at The Alley Grille Restaurant to present the award. Modern Woodmen financial representative Dan Mayo said: “The Leesburg Historical Society has worked hard this year to provide...
Times Gazette
Workforce center opens
Highland County celebrated the grand opening of the Highland County Workforce Development Center early Friday morning with multiple officials from many organizations in attendance. They included officials from Senator Rob Portman and Congressman Brad Wenstrup offices, who presented proclamations to celebrate the occasion. “As a county we are extremely grateful,”...
Times Gazette
13 indicted by county grand jury
A Highland County grand jury returned indictments against 13 individuals totaling 27 charges when it convened Tuesday. Most of the offenses were drug related, and the others included grand theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property. Indicted Tuesday were:. * Lula Spruance, 45, of Hillsboro, for aggravated possession...
Times Gazette
GES students tackle bullying
With October being National Bullying Prevention Month, Greenfield Elementary Counselor Maggie Dobson has spent the month visiting classrooms to discuss bullying prevention with students. As part of that, students and staff recognized Unity Day on Oct. 19 by wearing and sharing orange to show their solidarity against bullying. Unity Day...
Times Gazette
Marching Mustangs advance to state 2nd straight year
On Nov. 6, the Lynchburg-Clay Marching Mustangs will take the field at the OMEA Marching Band State Finals for the second year in a row. “We are very excited to once again be participating in the state finals and hope to have another great experience performing alongside some of the best bands in Ohio,” said Mr. Paul McCalla, the band’s director.
Times Gazette
Safety pin found in kids’ candy
Four different reports stated that foreign objects were found in candy passed out during Beggar’s Night last Thursday in Lynchburg, police chief Richard Warner said Monday. The police chief said a safety pin visibly sticking out of a candy bar was reported and observed by officers in one incident, and that a piece of a razor blade was found in another piece of candy at the same residence, although officers did not see it. Other reported incidents included some type of metal object and what appeared to be the head of a tack in other pieces of candy.
Times Gazette
Sardinia man hurt in I-275 accident
A Sardinia man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 275 in Clermont County. The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident took place at 7:30 a.m. The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2009 Hyundai Accent operated by Roman Dunaev, 27, of Loveland, was...
Times Gazette
Whiteoak’s Eyre is runner-up at regional
Whiteoak sophomore Landen Eyre finished as runner-up and moved on to the state meet, Weston Blair finished 25th and the Wildcats finished ninth overall at Saturday at a Division III regional cross country meet held in Pickerington. Whiteoak was competing for a chance to return to the state cross country...
Comments / 0