Four different reports stated that foreign objects were found in candy passed out during Beggar’s Night last Thursday in Lynchburg, police chief Richard Warner said Monday. The police chief said a safety pin visibly sticking out of a candy bar was reported and observed by officers in one incident, and that a piece of a razor blade was found in another piece of candy at the same residence, although officers did not see it. Other reported incidents included some type of metal object and what appeared to be the head of a tack in other pieces of candy.

LYNCHBURG, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO