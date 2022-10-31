ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OH

Times Gazette

100 Turkey Bingo: The Car Edition coming to SSCC

Just in time for Thanksgiving, around 100 turkeys will be given away when the Highland County Senior Citizens Center holds 100 Turkey Bingo: The Car Edition on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Southern State Community College parking lot in Hillsboro. Parking opens at 11 a.m. and the bingo games run...
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Bureau touts successful year

The Visitors Bureau of Highland County updated the Highland County Board of Commissioners on a successful year of projects at its weekly Wednesday morning meeting. Jamie Wheeler, executive director of the visitors bureau, said the organization has six main projects in 2022, which are as follows: New website design, video project with Ohio’s Co-op Advertising Program, Tri-County Battle of the Bands, 2022 Social Media Influencer Tour, Ohio Travel Association Leadership Institute, and local advertising.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Bryce Young, 23, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to file for registration. Ann Fellure, 56, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device,. ACCIDENTS. At 9:31 a.m., Brian Duncan, 48, of Greenfield, was eastbound on Harry...
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Blood drives Nov. 16 in Greenfield

Give thanks and give back in November. Patients are counting on the generosity of volunteer blood donors to shake up their holiday traditions and give blood. Unfortunately, the need for blood doesn’t take a holiday. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially around Thanksgiving. For drives held Nov....
GREENFIELD, OH
Times Gazette

The Times-Gazette has a new home

The Times-Gazette has a new home at 138 W. Beech St. in Hillsboro. It is the one-time location of W & W Dry Cleaners. The office can be visited in person or can be reached by phone at 937-393-3456 or by email at [email protected] The newspaper officially opened the new location Monday. A picture of the building that will soon have new signage is shown here.
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Fair gets new scales unit

The Highland County Senior Fair Board and the sales committee received a new scales unit this fall that was used during this year’s fair. The scales were funded primarily by a $5,000 grant from the Bayer Fund’s America’s Farmers Grow Communities program. Each year the Bayer Company...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Friends honored for helping Leesburg Historical Society

Modern Woodmen recently honored Raymond and Nicole Friend of the Leesburg Historical Society as 2022 Modern Woodmen Hometown Heroes. A dinner was held at The Alley Grille Restaurant to present the award. Modern Woodmen financial representative Dan Mayo said: “The Leesburg Historical Society has worked hard this year to provide...
LEESBURG, OH
Times Gazette

Workforce center opens

Highland County celebrated the grand opening of the Highland County Workforce Development Center early Friday morning with multiple officials from many organizations in attendance. They included officials from Senator Rob Portman and Congressman Brad Wenstrup offices, who presented proclamations to celebrate the occasion. “As a county we are extremely grateful,”...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

13 indicted by county grand jury

A Highland County grand jury returned indictments against 13 individuals totaling 27 charges when it convened Tuesday. Most of the offenses were drug related, and the others included grand theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property. Indicted Tuesday were:. * Lula Spruance, 45, of Hillsboro, for aggravated possession...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

GES students tackle bullying

With October being National Bullying Prevention Month, Greenfield Elementary Counselor Maggie Dobson has spent the month visiting classrooms to discuss bullying prevention with students. As part of that, students and staff recognized Unity Day on Oct. 19 by wearing and sharing orange to show their solidarity against bullying. Unity Day...
GREENFIELD, OH
Times Gazette

Marching Mustangs advance to state 2nd straight year

On Nov. 6, the Lynchburg-Clay Marching Mustangs will take the field at the OMEA Marching Band State Finals for the second year in a row. “We are very excited to once again be participating in the state finals and hope to have another great experience performing alongside some of the best bands in Ohio,” said Mr. Paul McCalla, the band’s director.
LYNCHBURG, OH
Times Gazette

Safety pin found in kids’ candy

Four different reports stated that foreign objects were found in candy passed out during Beggar’s Night last Thursday in Lynchburg, police chief Richard Warner said Monday. The police chief said a safety pin visibly sticking out of a candy bar was reported and observed by officers in one incident, and that a piece of a razor blade was found in another piece of candy at the same residence, although officers did not see it. Other reported incidents included some type of metal object and what appeared to be the head of a tack in other pieces of candy.
LYNCHBURG, OH
Times Gazette

Sardinia man hurt in I-275 accident

A Sardinia man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 275 in Clermont County. The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident took place at 7:30 a.m. The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2009 Hyundai Accent operated by Roman Dunaev, 27, of Loveland, was...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Whiteoak’s Eyre is runner-up at regional

Whiteoak sophomore Landen Eyre finished as runner-up and moved on to the state meet, Weston Blair finished 25th and the Wildcats finished ninth overall at Saturday at a Division III regional cross country meet held in Pickerington. Whiteoak was competing for a chance to return to the state cross country...
PICKERINGTON, OH

