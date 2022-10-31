Read full article on original website
Related
Mountain Democrat
Best Auto Parts: Riebes Auto Parts
If your car is clunkin’ maybe you should be thankin’ your lucky stars that you know where to go to get what it needs: Riebes, the Mountain Democrat readers’ choice for best place to get auto parts. The knowledgeable Riebes team is ready to find just the part you need. Located conveniently not far from Highway 50, your ailing auto should be able to cripple on in so you can come in and find the best fix. The NAPA auto parts dealer also has tools and equipment for heavy-duty trucks, marine and farming machinery.
KCRA.com
Sacramento auto shop indicted for selling stolen catalytic converters worth millions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento auto shop with a suspended license that was operating out of a home is facing federal charges after allegedly receiving more than $38 million in payment for transporting stolen catalytic converters across state lines, according to a federal indictment. According to court documents, the...
KCRA.com
Family who lost home in the Mosquito Fire surprised with $12,000 in grocery gift cards
GEORGETOWN, Calif. — Many families and businesses in Placer and El Dorado counties are still working to recover and rebuild after theMosquito Fire. In September, the fire destroyed dozens of structures and homes. Mar-Val Food Stores is one of the few grocery stores in the community of Georgetown, which...
rosevilletoday.com
Pete’s Restaurant and Brewhouse
Pete’s Brewhouse is a casual restaurant and bar with a wide menu and broad selection of beers, cocktails and wines. Have a meal with family or catch the latest game with friends at the bar. For lunch, treat yourself to pasta and a glass of red, or finish. 2210...
rosevilletoday.com
Strikes Unlimited in Rocklin completes asset sale
Rocklin, Calif. – Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic is pleased to announce it represented Strikes Unlimited Sports Complex and Family Entertainment Center in the sale of its business assets, including an 8.9-acre parcel with a 64,000 square-foot building at 5681 Lonetree Blvd. in Rocklin, Calif. The entertainment center opportunity was...
FOX Reno
New push aims to keep drivers off Dog Valley Road during winter storms
VERDI, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — It's likely Interstate 80 will close this winter east of Reno due to snow and ice. It's also likely that drivers will try to find a way around the road closure and get themselves in trouble. Every year, GPS services tell drivers that...
Mountain Democrat
Suspect sought in bike shop break-in
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on video surveillance breaking into a Cameron Park bike shop Oct. 23, reportedly stealing a mountain bike valued at more than $5,000. The burglar targeted Bison Bikes on Cameron Park Drive...
Mountain Democrat
Historical characters coming to Shakespeare Club
On Sunday, Nov. 6, the Placerville Shakespeare Club offers a unique, enjoyable and engaging program which reflects on the rich and colorful history of El Dorado County. Ladies of the Shakespeare Club dressed in period costume will present character vignettes of selected pioneer women of El Dorado County during the Gold Rush Era and beyond. Accounts will detail some of the experiences, hardships and challenges these women faced and how they endured to shape the future of the county.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Chipotle “Chipotlane” drive-thru coming to Elk Grove
Chipotle’s new “Chipotlane” drive-thru concept store is coming to the Ridge development in Elk Grove. There has been no official announcement but the company is now hiring for the store. There is no word on the expected opening. The location will be near Nick The Greek restaurant on the west end of the development. This will be the third location in Elk Grove.
Mountain Democrat
Preserve It! Turkey anxiety
It’s that time of year again when the anxiety level begins to rise. What causes this trauma? It’s the TURKEY!. Underdone birds, overdone birds imploding and other sad moments will be a thing of the past if we just take the time to plan. Yes, planning is the key — along with the knowledge presented here.
rosevilletoday.com
Nevada City Victorian Christmas 2022
Iconic Christmas destination in Northern California. Nevada City, Calif.- Victorian Christmas, the old-fashioned celebration held each year in this colorful California Gold Rush town, evokes holiday memories of a bygone era. During the event, Nevada City’s landmark historic district is closed to motorized traffic and transformed back in time. Christmas...
Mountain Democrat
MORE beauty along Placerville Drive
Mural, garden plaza unveiled at Motherlode Rehabilitation Enterprises. Magic happens when great minds collaborate and it was a magical moment when the community mural was unveiled at Mother Lode Rehabilitation Enterprises on Placerville Drive in Placerville. The Oct. 25 event was the culmination of hours of work from idea, to...
rosevilletoday.com
New Roseville location for Green Acres Nursery & Supply
Roseville, Calif. – Green Acres Nursery & Supply is scheduled to open their new Roseville location mid-November at 7300 Galilee Road Roseville California 95678. The move comes after outgrowing the current location on Galleria Boulevard, which opened in 2003 at the site of the old transfer station. Since then, with tremendous support from the Roseville community, the local, family-owned business has grown to seven locations throughout the greater Sacramento area.
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Holiday Craft Faire at Sun City jumpstarts the holiday season
Roseville, Calif.- Nothing says the holiday season has arrived quite like a craft fair!. On November 5th, The Needle Arts Club at Sun City presents the Holiday Craft Faire that will include Needle Arts, Creative Arts, Bake Sale and Book Sale. Head over to Timber Creek Lodge in Roseville next...
Owl on the mend after Roseville animal control officer finds it tangled in barbed wire fence
ROSEVILLE – An animal control officer rescued an owl that got tangled in a barbed wire fence in Roseville. Roseville police say someone called to report seeing the owl injured along Phillip Road. The animal control officer who responded to the scene found that the animal was caught by its wing on a barbed wire fence. The officer was then able to free it, but also noticed that the bird's wing was hurt. Animal control then contacted the Atlantic Street Vet hospital to coordinate its care. It is now being rehabilitated at the vet hospital.
KCRA.com
Looking to buy a Powerball ticket for the $1 billion drawing? This Sacramento shop has been lucky in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Lichine's Liquor & Deli is known as a lucky store in Sacramento. Lottery officials said the Land Park store sold a winning ticket worth $1.6 million earlier this year, but no one came forward to claim the prize. Four years ago, the California Lottery listed the...
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Nov. 2
It is with great sadness after 50 years, the Placerville Women’s Club has dissolved its organization due to several reasons. These include the lack of participation due to the pandemic, decrease in membership and inability to sustain our program. We were unable to recruit new members that would be able to keep the club functional. It has become impossible to structure our program to meet the needs of a younger generation. Over the years, the club was able to provide scholarships to high school students as well as students returning to school. It provided a social program including luncheons, games and many friendships that will continue to thrive. We have been able to donate our remaining funds to organizations with similar goals.
Fox40
Owl tangled in barbed wire rescued in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An owl tangled in a barbed wire fence in Roseville was rescued by animal control, the Roseville Police Department said. The police department said animal control received a call about an injured owl on Phillips Road. Upon arrival, the responding officer found the owl tangled...
1 Person Killed, 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning. The accident occurred on Interstate 5 shortly before 1 a.m. A 2004 Nissan was heading north on Interstate 5 when it veered to the left. After traveling over the center median and into oncoming traffic, the Nissan was hit by a GMC truck.
Sacramento city manager requests nearly $30K raise, 30 extra leave days
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the city manager’s salary last year was $372,700. SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento City Manager Howard Chan is asking the city council for a pay bump, and as a top earner within the city of Sacramento, many people are questioning if it’s a good use of […]
Comments / 0