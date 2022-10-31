Gov. Wolf Delivers More Than $40 Million for Community Improvement, Redevelopment Projects to Revitalize Communities Across the Commonwealth

Governor Tom Wolf is reminding Pennsylvanians of the 2023 Open Enrollment Period that begins tomorrow, Tuesday, November 1, through Pennie, the commonwealth’s official online health insurance marketplace. Pennsylvanians can apply, compare plans, and enroll in high-quality health coverage all in one place. This annual Open Enrollment Period is an opportunity for Pennsylvanians to take advantage of substantial savings on 2023 coverage.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO