ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Gov. Wolf Delivers More Than $40 Million for Community Improvement, Redevelopment Projects to Revitalize Communities Across the Commonwealth

pa.gov
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: State Insurance Exchange Pennie Opens Tomorrow for 2023 Health Care Coverage

Governor Tom Wolf is reminding Pennsylvanians of the 2023 Open Enrollment Period that begins tomorrow, Tuesday, November 1, through Pennie, the commonwealth’s official online health insurance marketplace. Pennsylvanians can apply, compare plans, and enroll in high-quality health coverage all in one place. This annual Open Enrollment Period is an opportunity for Pennsylvanians to take advantage of substantial savings on 2023 coverage.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

COLD WEATHER LIFE JACKET REQUIREMENT BEGINS NOVEMBER 1

HARRISBURG, Pa. (November 1) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) reminds boaters, anglers, and hunters that beginning today, the annual cold weather life jacket requirement is in effect. From November 1 through April 30, boaters are required to wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket while...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy