Gov. Wolf Delivers More Than $40 Million for Community Improvement, Redevelopment Projects to Revitalize Communities Across the Commonwealth

DCNR Announces Move to Modernize Camping Reservation System for State Forest Campsites
Harrisburg -- Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and State Forester Ellen Shultzabarger today announced that state forest campsites will move to a more user-friendly, modern registration system November 3. “We are looking to improve the state forest camping experience by moving to a more...
Gov. Wolf: State Insurance Exchange Pennie Opens Tomorrow for 2023 Health Care Coverage
Governor Tom Wolf is reminding Pennsylvanians of the 2023 Open Enrollment Period that begins tomorrow, Tuesday, November 1, through Pennie, the commonwealth’s official online health insurance marketplace. Pennsylvanians can apply, compare plans, and enroll in high-quality health coverage all in one place. This annual Open Enrollment Period is an opportunity for Pennsylvanians to take advantage of substantial savings on 2023 coverage.
COLD WEATHER LIFE JACKET REQUIREMENT BEGINS NOVEMBER 1
HARRISBURG, Pa. (November 1) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) reminds boaters, anglers, and hunters that beginning today, the annual cold weather life jacket requirement is in effect. From November 1 through April 30, boaters are required to wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket while...
