Read full article on original website
Related
Teens are pouring milk out in grocery stores in new trend to raise awareness about dairy production emissions
Some environmentalists are going into grocery stores, grabbing milk cartons, and pouring their contents out onto the floor to raise awareness for meat and dairy production emissions.
Why Is the Most American Fruit So Hard to Buy?
By the time I arrived at Brooklyn’s Park Slope farmers’ market in search of a pawpaw one morning last week, it was already too late: The weird green fruit had sold out within an hour. “You have to get here early,” Jeff Rowe of Orchard Hill Organics, the market’s lone pawpaw vendor, told me. The day before, I had struck out in Manhattan’s expansive Union Square Greenmarket, where a seller told me pawpaws were extremely rare. The most upscale grocery stores—the kind that sell black garlic and cotton-candy grapes—also had none to offer.
There's One Thing You Can Do to Help Stop America's Holiday Butter Shortage
The amount of butter in cold storage is the lowest in at least four years, and 18% lower than last year.
‘Devastating’: Bird flu forces farmer to cull 10,000 Christmas turkeys
A farmer has told of his devastation at being forced to cull his entire flock of 10,000 turkeys destined for UK Christmas dinner tables amid the worst-ever bird flu outbreak.Steve Childerhouse, 51, who rears the birds on his 35-acre farm, said producers had been “absolutely hammered” by the UK’s worst-ever outbreak of avian flu this year.And he told families they may struggle to get hold of turkeys and geese this winter as the usual stock levels are “just not going to be there”.He said: “We are a traditional fresh farm, but even the big people are getting absolutely hammered by...
Farmer places Pumpkin in Chicken Coop for Them to “Carve” and the Results are Amazing
Chickens can do more than just lay an egg
Phys.org
Corn plants with tillers work well in restrictive environments
Undeniably, corn is one of the world's most important crops. From feeding humans and livestock, to its many industrial uses, humans have been growing it for approximately 10,000 years. Traditionally, corn was grown in the most productive regions in the world. These regions have healthy soils, adequate rainfall, and more....
thecoinrise.com
McCain Foods Promotes Regenerative Farming With Metaverse Game
Canada-based multinational frozen food company McCain Foods has joined the list of companies and brands budding in the Metaverse ecosystem. The potato products producer has launched a metaverse game in collaboration with online game creation platform Roblox and Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) cryptocurrency-themed fast food Bored & Hungry. Together,...
Phys.org
3,300 hidden fungi coat soybean plants: New research explains significance
Septoria brown spot may be the common cold of soybean diseases, but that doesn't mean it's entirely benign. The ubiquitous fungal disease can cause 10 to 27% yield loss, according to University of Illinois research. For many farmers, the obvious response is to fight back with fungicide, but a new U of I study shows Septoria can actually increase after fungicide application.
‘Happy milk’: the dairy family that sustains a fair shake of the bottle
Fat cows nursing half-grown calves aren’t a common sight on a dairy farm. Nor are empty glass milk bottles left on the front porch – not these days, anyway. But Shane Hickey, a Northern Rivers dairy farmer, isn’t afraid to challenge the status quo. In 2018, at...
Looming food crisis: We need to keep farmland in the hands of farmers
If you’ve ever rented an apartment, think about how much time and money you invested in improvement projects. You probably didn’t even paint a wall, let alone install solar panels or add a new wing. Farmland ownership is imperative for America’s farmers and future food security because active...
a-z-animals.com
Hominy Plant vs. Corn
Hominy and corn are two very popular foodstuffs and they are so similar there is only one difference. Do you know what the difference is? Let’s take a look at hominy plant vs. corn and find out what holds them apart. You might be surprised to discover it’s just a human interaction.
nutritionaloutlook.com
Conagen launches fermentation-derived vitamin K2
The company, which specializes in producing ingredients using precision fermentation and enzymatic bioconversion, says its process can produce any long-chain menaquinone, including 6, 7, 8, and 9. Conagen (Bedford, MA), a company that produces ingredients using proprietary precision fermentation and enzymatic bioconversion processes, is introducing a fermentation-derived vitamin K2 menaquinone-7...
Phys.org
From farming to fermentation: How New Zealand could 'brew up' new foods to reduce agricultural emissions
New Zealand agriculture contributed 50% of the country's greenhouse gas emissions in 2020, an unusually high proportion by world standards. Dairy farming was responsible for about half of the 39.1 megatons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO₂-eq) emitted, or 25% of all emissions. Addressing the problem of New Zealand's agricultural...
nutritionaloutlook.com
Get real: Women’s health supplements target formerly taboo issues
As women become more open about their daily wellness struggles, they’re looking for supplements and brands to address the sometimes uncomfortable aspects of womanhood head on. Though knowing the size of the women’s health supplement market is helpful ($55.4 billion globally in 2021, according to Grand View Research1), perhaps...
Cocoa producers trial new farming scheme to save chocolate from climate change
Chocolate is under threat from climate change, but farmers in Ghana are trialling an innovative “agroforestry” scheme to protect cocoa crops from its impacts. The “Sankofa” project in the Ahafo region of the West African country involves planting cocoa seedlings among shade and fruit trees and other crops to produce a healthy microclimate and added income for farmers.
thefreebieguy.com
Possible Free Mother Raw Organic Plant-Based Dips with Social Nature
Here is an offer where you can sign up to possibly receive Mother Raw Organic Plant-Based Dips for free. Sign up for Social Nature if you are not already a member, and then select “I Want It” to be considered for this freebie. You will receive an email if selected.
nutritionaloutlook.com
Aloe vera is trending again. What do we know about this versatile plant?
Individuals using Aloe vera for personal care are in good company. It’s said that both Egyptian queens Nefertiti and Cleopatra utilized this ingredient as part of their beauty regimens. But the benefits of aloe don’t stop at the skin. This versatile plant has a long history of being used in first aid care, to improve digestion, and to treat skin disorders, among other uses.
nutritionaloutlook.com
Nutrasource launches NutraStrong certification seal verifying testing, label compliance, and GMP manufacturing standards
The new NutraStrong certification program addresses labeling, testing, and manufacturing. Contract research organization Nutrasource Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Services (Guelph, ON, Canada) has introduced its new, global NutraStrong certification program that spans labeling, testing, and manufacturing. “Designed to gatekeep against companies with misleading claims [and] inaccurate or false Certificates of Analysis (CoAs), this program aims to prevent these products from being sold side-by-side with premium brands,” the company’s press release states.
Potting Soil Vs. Potting Mix: What's The Difference?
What is the difference between potting mix and potting soil, and when should you use them? Learn more about these terms and how to decide which to use.
Farm and Dairy
Prepare your dairy herd now for the fall football season
Dairy cows love cooler weather and good forage. Just like an effective football coach, you must prepare and coach your herd to perform properly in the fall and prepare the cow herd to win each game. Corn silage harvest is in the rearview mirror for most dairy farms, and the...
Comments / 0