The Atlantic

Why Is the Most American Fruit So Hard to Buy?

By the time I arrived at Brooklyn’s Park Slope farmers’ market in search of a pawpaw one morning last week, it was already too late: The weird green fruit had sold out within an hour. “You have to get here early,” Jeff Rowe of Orchard Hill Organics, the market’s lone pawpaw vendor, told me. The day before, I had struck out in Manhattan’s expansive Union Square Greenmarket, where a seller told me pawpaws were extremely rare. The most upscale grocery stores—the kind that sell black garlic and cotton-candy grapes—also had none to offer.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

‘Devastating’: Bird flu forces farmer to cull 10,000 Christmas turkeys

A farmer has told of his devastation at being forced to cull his entire flock of 10,000 turkeys destined for UK Christmas dinner tables amid the worst-ever bird flu outbreak.Steve Childerhouse, 51, who rears the birds on his 35-acre farm, said producers had been “absolutely hammered” by the UK’s worst-ever outbreak of avian flu this year.And he told families they may struggle to get hold of turkeys and geese this winter as the usual stock levels are “just not going to be there”.He said: “We are a traditional fresh farm, but even the big people are getting absolutely hammered by...
Phys.org

Corn plants with tillers work well in restrictive environments

Undeniably, corn is one of the world's most important crops. From feeding humans and livestock, to its many industrial uses, humans have been growing it for approximately 10,000 years. Traditionally, corn was grown in the most productive regions in the world. These regions have healthy soils, adequate rainfall, and more....
thecoinrise.com

McCain Foods Promotes Regenerative Farming With Metaverse Game

Canada-based multinational frozen food company McCain Foods has joined the list of companies and brands budding in the Metaverse ecosystem. The potato products producer has launched a metaverse game in collaboration with online game creation platform Roblox and Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) cryptocurrency-themed fast food Bored & Hungry. Together,...
Phys.org

3,300 hidden fungi coat soybean plants: New research explains significance

Septoria brown spot may be the common cold of soybean diseases, but that doesn't mean it's entirely benign. The ubiquitous fungal disease can cause 10 to 27% yield loss, according to University of Illinois research. For many farmers, the obvious response is to fight back with fungicide, but a new U of I study shows Septoria can actually increase after fungicide application.
The Hill

Looming food crisis: We need to keep farmland in the hands of farmers

If you’ve ever rented an apartment, think about how much time and money you invested in improvement projects. You probably didn’t even paint a wall, let alone install solar panels or add a new wing. Farmland ownership is imperative for America’s farmers and future food security because active...
a-z-animals.com

Hominy Plant vs. Corn

Hominy and corn are two very popular foodstuffs and they are so similar there is only one difference. Do you know what the difference is? Let’s take a look at hominy plant vs. corn and find out what holds them apart. You might be surprised to discover it’s just a human interaction.
nutritionaloutlook.com

Conagen launches fermentation-derived vitamin K2

The company, which specializes in producing ingredients using precision fermentation and enzymatic bioconversion, says its process can produce any long-chain menaquinone, including 6, 7, 8, and 9. Conagen (Bedford, MA), a company that produces ingredients using proprietary precision fermentation and enzymatic bioconversion processes, is introducing a fermentation-derived vitamin K2 menaquinone-7...
nutritionaloutlook.com

Get real: Women’s health supplements target formerly taboo issues

As women become more open about their daily wellness struggles, they’re looking for supplements and brands to address the sometimes uncomfortable aspects of womanhood head on. Though knowing the size of the women’s health supplement market is helpful ($55.4 billion globally in 2021, according to Grand View Research1), perhaps...
The Independent

Cocoa producers trial new farming scheme to save chocolate from climate change

Chocolate is under threat from climate change, but farmers in Ghana are trialling an innovative “agroforestry” scheme to protect cocoa crops from its impacts. The “Sankofa” project in the Ahafo region of the West African country involves planting cocoa seedlings among shade and fruit trees and other crops to produce a healthy microclimate and added income for farmers.
thefreebieguy.com

Possible Free Mother Raw Organic Plant-Based Dips with Social Nature

nutritionaloutlook.com

Aloe vera is trending again. What do we know about this versatile plant?

Individuals using Aloe vera for personal care are in good company. It’s said that both Egyptian queens Nefertiti and Cleopatra utilized this ingredient as part of their beauty regimens. But the benefits of aloe don’t stop at the skin. This versatile plant has a long history of being used in first aid care, to improve digestion, and to treat skin disorders, among other uses.
TEXAS STATE
nutritionaloutlook.com

Nutrasource launches NutraStrong certification seal verifying testing, label compliance, and GMP manufacturing standards

The new NutraStrong certification program addresses labeling, testing, and manufacturing. Contract research organization Nutrasource Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Services (Guelph, ON, Canada) has introduced its new, global NutraStrong certification program that spans labeling, testing, and manufacturing. “Designed to gatekeep against companies with misleading claims [and] inaccurate or false Certificates of Analysis (CoAs), this program aims to prevent these products from being sold side-by-side with premium brands,” the company’s press release states.
Farm and Dairy

Prepare your dairy herd now for the fall football season

Dairy cows love cooler weather and good forage. Just like an effective football coach, you must prepare and coach your herd to perform properly in the fall and prepare the cow herd to win each game. Corn silage harvest is in the rearview mirror for most dairy farms, and the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

