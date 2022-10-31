Read full article on original website
Dove, Suave and other shampoo brands recalled for possibly elevated carcinogen levels
The latest spray product recall over the presence of the carcinogen benzene — or the potential of too much benzene — involves six brands of dry shampoo aerosol products by Unilever United States. Lot codes of the Suave, Dove, Nexxus, Bed Head, TRESemme and Rockaholic shampoos recalled, all...
Phys.org
Antibiotic resistance linked to these household products
The study, by Assistant Professor Hui Peng's research group in the department of chemistry in the Faculty of Arts & Science, was able to show that triclosan—a chemical often included in household items like hand soaps, toothpastes, and cleaning products to fight off bacteria—is the predominant antibiotic in Ontario sewage sludge.
Personal Care Products Face Recall for Chemical Contamination
Cancer-causing hairspray sounds like some kind of beauty urban legend. Like the whispers that bat guano is used to make mascara (it’s not, it’s confused for guanine) or that wearing lipstick causes cancer. I mean can you imagine how many of us would actually have cancer if that were the case? The Food and Drug Administration has, of course, fully debunked that tall tale. But recently, companies have been seeing instances of a carcinogenic chemical, benzene, contaminating personal care products in aerosol containers.
Dry Shampoo Recall: All Of The Brands Voluntarily Pulling Products Due To Chemical Linked To Cancer
If you use dry shampoo, you should go through your beauty cabinets and look out for a certain list of brands that have just been recalled due to traces of a chemical that causes cancer, found in the formulas. Brands including Dove, Tresemme, Suave, Nexxus, and Bed Head, all under the parent company, Unilever, have been pulling their products from shelves due to small traces of benzene, a harmful chemical found in gasoline and cigarette smoke, just to name a few.
CNET
Clorox Recalls 37 Million Bottles of Pine-Sol Over Possible Bacteria Contamination
Cleaning products giant Clorox is recalling approximately 37 million bottles of various Pine-Sol products due to concerns they could be contaminated with a potentially harmful bacteria. The bacteria, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, can cause infections in the blood, lungs or other parts of the body, especially in post-surgical patients, according to the...
Toxic ‘forever chemicals’ found in children’s textiles, pet food packaging
Cancer-linked “forever chemicals” are contaminating a broad assortment of pet food packaging and textiles made for babies and toddlers, a new investigation has found. These toxins — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — are common ingredients in children’s and pet product coatings, and can wear off as dust over time, according to the Environmental Working…
FDA releases list of dry shampoo products that may contain a chemical linked to blood cancer, and are being recalled
The parent company of Dove, Suave, and TRESemmé voluntarily recalled certain dry shampoos last week. The dry shampoos might contain benzene, a commonly-used chemical found in gasoline and cigarette smoke. Some studies identified higher rates of blood cancer in people with high benzene exposure.
SHAPE
nutritionaloutlook.com
Sirio launches EnteriClear plant-based enteric softgels at SupplySide West
“The new technology provides nutraceutical customers with a softgel that combines the benefits of plant-based ingredients, a stable shell free from cold-chain requirements, and an appealing clear appearance,” the firm says. Sirio Pharma (California) is introducing new softgel technology at the SupplySide West trade show in Las Vegas this...
Coming clean: Over 35 million Pine-Sol products recalled for bacteria causing infection
Clorox recalled close to 40 million Pine-Sol products for carrying bacteria that can cause illness in those with compromised immune systems. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission released the recall on Tuesday, stating that testing identified bacteria in products that were made between January 2021 and September 2022. During that time period, over 37 million products were made and now have been recalled.
KSAT 12
Popular dry shampoos recalled over potential cancer-causing chemical
Several popular brands of dry shampoo aerosols produced by Unilever U.S. are recalled because they may contain elevated levels of benzene, the FDA said. The brands include Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé. Based on on an independent health hazard evaluation, the FDA said that...
nutritionaloutlook.com
NutraScience Labs renews cGMP certification for contract manufacturing sites
Contract manufacturer NutraScience Labs has renewed its current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) certification via NSF International for its facilities in Farmingdale, NY, and Hauppauge, NY. Contract manufacturer NutraScience Labs has renewed its current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) certification via NSF International (Ann Arbor, MI) for its facilities in Farmingdale, NY,...
nutritionaloutlook.com
Barrington Nutritionals, WIN America partner for custom premix solutions
The partnership enables Barrington and WIN America to more actively collaborate with customers. Barrington Nutritionals (Harrison, NY) partnered with WIN America (Houston, TX) in creating, manufacturing, and distributing custom premix solutions. The partnership enables Barrington and WIN America to collaborate with customers. The way it works is that once a customer outlines a plan for a desired premix, the two companies will source the requested ingredients, and once sourced, WIN will send a product data sheet for approvals and send the approved samples to the customer. When the premix is approved, WIN America will manufacture the premix and Barrington will distribute it.
Benzene behind latest shampoo recall is a big problem, scientist says
Unilever is recalling dry shampoo aerosol products sold nationwide because they may contain elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen. The recall is the latest of half a dozen so far this year, with the cancer-causing chemical showing up in products including deodorant, hand sanitizer and sunscreen. People should take...
