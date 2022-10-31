Read full article on original website
Savoring the Good Life on the French Riviera
In this installment of Rick Steves’ Europe, the travel writer and tour guide takes us to the famed French Riviera for a taste of bouillabaisse, the spicy fish stew, of the hedonistic, wealthy roots of the region, and of the Pablo Picasso connection. I’m in Villefranche-sur-Mer on the French...
msn.com
Why Puglia makes a great off-season Italian escape
We cycle back to the hotel in a neat line, spokes whirring, weaving through a patchwork of silver-green olive groves. In flat fields uninterrupted by high-rises or clunky machinery, the odd worker toils by hand in the evening sun, maintaining the grids of knarled, ancient trees, some with trunks as thick as oil drums.
shescatchingflights.com
The Best Places to Live in Italy for Expats
From the rolling hills of Tuscany to the stunning coastline of the Amalfi Coast, Italy is a country that has it all. And it’s no wonder that so many people dream of moving here. If you’re an expat looking for the perfect place to call home in Italy, you might be feeling a bit overwhelmed by all of your options.
Elle
ELLE Escapes: Lisbon
If it feels like everyone you follow on IG was in Lisbon this year, you’re not alone. The Portuguese capital is having a moment—deservedly so. Lisbon offers the best of Europe: charming streets, colorful buildings, history, culture, art, wine, food (the egg tarts alone are worth the voyage!) at a fraction of the price of other popular urban destinations like Paris or London. And with TAP Air Portugal offering 57 weekly flights from the U.S. to Lisbon starting at $360, including nonstop options from New York, Chicago, Washington D.C., Boston, San Francisco, and Miami, getting there is quick and painless enough to make it possible to see the city in as little as a long weekend. Here’s how to make the most of however much time you spend there.
lonelyplanet.com
A reason to travel to Hauts-de-France in 2023: Europe’s new region of gastronomy
Hauts-de-France, where Cape Gris-Nez is located, is home to orchards and fields that produce the lovely produce of France © Getty Images. France’s reputation for exceptional food is legendary. Now, there’s an extra incentive for gourmet travelers to book a trip for next year. In a first...
A Chinese emperor vase valued at $8 million was mistakenly appraised for less than $2000
Representation of a Chinese vaseCredit: Unknown author; CC-BY-SA-2.0-France. According to Business Insider, a French art expert was fired for appraising a valuable vase for less than $2000 when it actually went up in auction for more than $8 million.
Henri Cartier-Bresson: new edition of French photographer’s work published
A new edition of a collection of the distinctive black and white photographs of Henri Cartier-Bresson is to be published in France. Almost two decades after his death, the man nicknamed “the eye of the century” for his documentation of 21st-century history remains the focus for a new generation of photographers and art lovers.
Plan A Dream European Vacation To Italy
They say that three is a sacred number. Pythagoras, the famous Greek mathematician, deemed it the perfect number: strong, harmonious, wise. Throughout history, most good things — all memorable ones — come in threes. Whether or not the two female travelers featured in our Fall issue consciously postulated...
Inside #MeToo’s Lasting Impact in France
For France’s premiere film and television trade industry publication, it wasn’t a good look. The cover photo of the Sept. 30 issue of Le Film Français, a must-read for Gallic filmmakers, featured seven men — Pathé President Jérome Seydoux, surrounded by actors Vincent Cassel, Pierre Niney, François Civil and Pio Marmaï, and actor-directors Guillaume Canet and Danny Boon —under the headline “Objective: Reconquest.”More from The Hollywood ReporterHow "Swissploitation" Splatter Comedy 'Mad Heidi' Hopes to Take a Bloody Axe to Distribution ModelsLeonard Maltin Joins Ukraine's Fundraising Effort for Hollywood Charity EventAFM: Cam Gigandet, Sam Trammell Action-Thriller '72 Hours' Rounds Out Cast (Exclusive) The backlash was immediate. “No...
Painting Stolen from New York Gallery Ramiken Crucible’s Group Show During Frieze London
A historic London hotel, known for its distressed walls and overdue restoration, was the scene of artwork theft last week. On October 12, a burglar stole the oil painting Präparat by German artist Sarah Księska from West London’s Averard Hotel. The work was on display as part of a group exhibition the previous night by Lower East Side, New York gallery Ramiken Crucible, coinciding with London’s Frieze art fair. “It was a burglary,” Mike Egan, the gallery’s founder and co-director, told ARTnews. “It wasn’t as if they stole it from the opening.” Egan has strong suspicions about who stole the painting: two German-speaking...
Picasso's first lover more than a victim in Paris expo
Fifty years on from Pablo Picasso's death -- and five years after the #MeToo movement started highlighting celebrities' abuse of women -- a new exhibition in Paris focuses on one of the early partners of the controversial artist. The Montmartre Museum exhibition is the first of several planned around Paris for the anniversary of Picasso's death on April 8. ls/er/jj/imm
France 24
France hosts national tribute ceremony for artist Pierre Soulages
One week after his death aged 102, a national tribute was in honour of French painter Pierre Soulages in the Louvre on Wednesday, presided over by President Emmanuel Macron. The French president presided over the ceremony, also attended by his wife Brigitte Macron, senior members of the government and the artist’s family.
wmagazine.com
A Lesson in French Elegance From Laurent-Perrier
No lifestyle is more sought-after than that of a French girl. An effortlessly chic wardrobe, the most minimal beauty routine, the laidback sense of joie de vivre — they’re all markers of elegance. No wonder we’re all constantly aspiring to achieve this level of chicness. Today, we...
Contraband handbags, diamonds and vodka auctioned off by French government
‘Extraordinary sale’ of 350 lots seized by customs is valued collectively at about €1m
Harper's Bazaar
Is La Collection Privée Christian Dior Advent Calendar the most luxurious of its kind?
The cult of the beauty advent calendar is ever expanding, and now, raising the bar for most luxurious offering comes La Collection Privée Christian Dior Advent Calendar. A first for 2022, the limited-edition advent calendar sits alongside the house’s coveted annual offering – which includes a mixture of Dior Beauty classics, and exclusively celebrates the brand’s portfolio of refined fragrances reflecting the unique legacy of the founding couturier.
The Jewish Press
Jacques Offenbach: The Cantor’s Son Who Revolutionized Music
Jacob (Jacques) Offenbach (1819-1880) was a German-born French composer, cello virtuoso, and impresario who created the operetta, a type of light burlesque French comic opera which became one of the most popular and innovative artistic forms of his era. He is particularly known for three seminal works: Orpheus in the Underworld (1858), his first full-length opera; Gaîté Parisienne (1866), a suite of his music featuring the “Can-Can,” which remains one of the most recognizable melodies in the classical music oeuvre; and, ironically, The Tales of Hoffmann, a grand opera that he never completed and which is still a popular repertory standard. Rossini called Offenbach “our little Mozart of the Champs-Elysées” and, indeed, he was almost as prolific as Mozart, composing some 100 operettas.
Pomellato Hosted a Special Exhibition in Tokyo Celebrating Beauty and Creativity
The exhibition “From Milan to Tokyo: A Journey of Craftsmanship, Creativity, and Design” held in Tokyo’s Harajuku district celebrated Italian style, a global standard of luxury. The themes explored in the show—presented by Pomellato, the Italy-based fine jewelry house—are Supreme Mastery, Creative Design, and Milanese Elegance.
Courrèges Plants Third Paris Shop on Left Bank
CROSSING THE RIVER: Courrèges is branching out to the Left Bank. The Space Age brand recently opened its third store in Paris, crossing the Seine River for the first time to set up shop in the trendy Saint-Germain-des-Prés district. Located at 1 Place Michel Debré, a square known for its statue of a centaur by French sculptor César, the boutique is near the Hermès flagship and department store Le Bon Marché.More from WWDHermès RTW Spring 2023Inside Kiton's Grand Opening of Madison Ave. BoutiqueA Look at the Luxury Commodification of Williamsburg Courrèges again worked with Belgian architect Bernard Dubois, who directed the overhaul...
inspiredbythis.com
Tuscany Wedding in the Italian Countryside
Has it been a dream of yours to get married in Italy? If not, this wedding in the Italian countryside may persuade you! We are in love with the authentic brick throughout this venue. There is an elevated elegance of the overall neutral color scheme that pairs so well with the natural countryside. We love that this entire wedding, from the ceremony, to the inner city toast, and back to the reception is all outdoors. They truly used the natural beauty Tuscany has to offer for their special day. Tuscany, may just be on our ‘must visit’ destination list after seeing this wedding venue.
Rijksmuseum to Show Deattributed Vermeer as Vermeer, Toyin Ojih Odutola Paints Serena Williams, and More: Morning Links for November 2, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines RETURN OF THE REAL. Last month, the National Gallery of Art said that, after careful study, it believed one of its four Johannes Vermeer paintings, Girl With a Flute (1665–70), was not, in fact, a Vermeer, but instead the work of someone with “a profound understanding of Vermeer’s techniques,” as ARTnews reported. However, at its hotly anticipated Vermeer retrospective in February, Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum plans to exhibit the work as a Vermeer, the Guardian reports. Its director, Taco Dibbits, told the paper, “Attribution is not a hard science but we feel that Vermeer is such an innovative artist who took so many directions in...
