Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Second half game-by-game predictions for the Seahawks: Can Seattle make the playoffs?
SEATTLE — Let's try this again, shall we?. On Aug. 30, I predicted the Seahawks' win-loss by looking at each game. I had the Seahawks finishing the 2022 NFL season with a 5-12 record. Well, the Seahawks have already matched that win total and are atop the NFC West...
Behind Enemy Lines: Pete Carroll knows Seahawks haters gonna hate
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — At what point does the conversation start to get serious about what’s happening with the Seattle Seahawks?. At first, it seemed a novelty that the team many considered before the season to be among the worst in the NFC was finding some success in the post-Russell Wilson era. Starting off 2-2 for a team pegged by oddsmakers not to win six games this season was kind of quaint.
Yardbarker
Former 49ers GM John McVay, grandfather of Sean, dies at 91
A member of the San Francisco 49ers organization during their glory days of the 1980s and 1990s, John McVay is one of the reasons this team made it to the NFL’s mountaintop during his time with them. Sadly, McVay is no longer with us. The 49ers announced on Tuesday...
San Francisco 49ers Are Releasing Veteran Wide Receiver This Monday
The San Francisco 49ers are releasing a veteran wide receiver this Monday afternoon. The NFC West franchise has announced it's releasing 30-year-old wide receiver Willie Snead this afternoon. Snead was the team's No. 3 option at the wide receiver position on Sunday vs. the Rams. He ...
ESPN
Former 49ers executive, Giants coach John McVay dies at age 91
John McVay, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers' dynasty and grandfather of Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, has died. He was 91. The 49ers announced Tuesday that McVay had died. They did not give a cause of death. McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers starting...
49ers work out 7 players, including 4 WRs, 3 DBs
The 49ers on Monday hosted a slew of receivers and defensive backs for workouts as they prepare to take off for the bye week. Injuries at receiver and in the secondary have left San Francisco scraping the bottom of their roster for depth, so it stands to reason they may want to add a veteran or two to their practice squad to help bolster the in-house depth.
Giants’ Joe Schoen makes right decision by not dealing draft picks at trade deadline
Sometimes the best trades are the ones that never get made and that’s the smart conclusion Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll came to at their first trade deadline together as the team’s chief decision makers. This is not a team on the brink...
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 Takeaways from Week 8
Rams fans were out numbered at So-Fi stadium, then Christian McCaffrey haunted them.
AP source: Dolphins, Bradley Chubb agree on 5-year extension
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Newly acquired linebacker Bradley Chubb and the Miami Dolphins have agreed on a five-year extension that could be worth as much as $119 million, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Thursday. Chubb's deal includes about $63 million in guaranteed money,...
John McVay, architect of San Francisco 49ers dynasty, dies at age 91
SANTA CLARA -- John McVay, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers dynasty and grandfather of Rams coach Sean McVay, has died. He was 91.The 49ers announced Tuesday that McVay had died. They did not give a cause of death.McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers starting in 1979 in various capacities. He played an integral role along with coach Bill Walsh in building one of the league's greatest dynasties that won five Super Bowl titles in a span of 14 seasons."This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community," the team said...
New York Giants Stand Pat at Trade Deadline
Giants general manager Joe Schoen will remain patient and build the team the right way.
ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky has surprising early-season MVP vote
The Seattle Seahawks have been arguably the most surprising team in the NFL this season, and the steady play they have gotten from Geno Smith is a big reason for that. One prominent ESPN analyst feels the quarterback has been arguably the best player in the NFL. Dan Orlovsky said...
thecomeback.com
Kyle Shanahan discusses Odell Beckham Jr. speculation
With the NFL’s league-wide trade deadline now officially passed, the only real way a team can improve its roster from this point on is through free agency. And the most high-profile free agent remaining is former All-Pro receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is still without a team despite plenty of interest. And it looks like you can safely include the San Francisco 49ers in that list of suitors.
Comments / 0