Detroit, MI

Arizona Sports

Behind Enemy Lines: Pete Carroll knows Seahawks haters gonna hate

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — At what point does the conversation start to get serious about what’s happening with the Seattle Seahawks?. At first, it seemed a novelty that the team many considered before the season to be among the worst in the NFC was finding some success in the post-Russell Wilson era. Starting off 2-2 for a team pegged by oddsmakers not to win six games this season was kind of quaint.
Yardbarker

ESPN

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers work out 7 players, including 4 WRs, 3 DBs

The 49ers on Monday hosted a slew of receivers and defensive backs for workouts as they prepare to take off for the bye week. Injuries at receiver and in the secondary have left San Francisco scraping the bottom of their roster for depth, so it stands to reason they may want to add a veteran or two to their practice squad to help bolster the in-house depth.
Action News Jax

AP source: Dolphins, Bradley Chubb agree on 5-year extension

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Newly acquired linebacker Bradley Chubb and the Miami Dolphins have agreed on a five-year extension that could be worth as much as $119 million, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Thursday. Chubb's deal includes about $63 million in guaranteed money,...
CBS San Francisco

John McVay, architect of San Francisco 49ers dynasty, dies at age 91

SANTA CLARA -- John McVay, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers dynasty and grandfather of Rams coach Sean McVay, has died. He was 91.The 49ers announced Tuesday that McVay had died. They did not give a cause of death.McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers starting in 1979 in various capacities. He played an integral role along with coach Bill Walsh in building one of the league's greatest dynasties that won five Super Bowl titles in a span of 14 seasons."This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community," the team said...
thecomeback.com

Kyle Shanahan discusses Odell Beckham Jr. speculation

With the NFL’s league-wide trade deadline now officially passed, the only real way a team can improve its roster from this point on is through free agency. And the most high-profile free agent remaining is former All-Pro receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is still without a team despite plenty of interest. And it looks like you can safely include the San Francisco 49ers in that list of suitors.

