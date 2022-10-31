ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 Chic Nordstrom Sweaters Under $40 That Look Much More Expensive

By Suzy Forman
 3 days ago

Sweater weather is here, and our knits are out in full force! But the excitement wears off a little after a couple of days when you already need to start repeating outfits. If your sweater collection is looking a little scarce, you're in the right place!

Do we want an entire closet full of sweaters? Of course. Is that likely to drain our bank account? Also yes. You need to shop thoroughly to find a collection of actually affordable knits so you can stock up without soaring out of budget. Luckily, Nordstrom has plenty right now. Check out 17 of our picks currently under $40 below (some of which are even under $20)!

17 Affordable Nordstrom Sweater Finds

Under $20

1. Our Absolute Favorite: There's no resisting the golden velour of this BP. crop sweater . It's a different take on a sweater that can't be skipped over!

2. We Also Love: Dainty sweaters are very on trend right now, and this tie-front Vero Moda cardigan comes in the prettiest camel color!

3. We Can't Forget: Sweater vests are also in style for fall and winter, and we're getting retro vibes from this PacSun polo sweater vest !

4. Bonus: So versatile! Both the black and the white versions of this BP. mock-neck knit are on sale for under $20  and will become go-to pieces for you!

Under $30

5. Our Absolute Favorite: Oh, how we love a space dye! This lace-up ASOS Design top can either be worn as a sweater top or as a cardigan!

6. We Also Love: Whether you wear it with jeans, a mini skirt, leggings or joggers, this long-sleeve BP. polo sweater will always help elevate your outfit!

7. We Can't Forget: The unique striped print on this PacSun V-neck sweater makes it feel like high fashion, but it's under $25 at the moment!

8. Bonus: This BP. sweater is like a (cute) version of a sweater mullet. Sweet and simple in front, party in the back!

9. Cut It Out: With alluring cutouts and subtly sparkling fabric, this Open Edit sweater is a must for your nights out!

10. Cable-Knit Classic: Because who doesn't need a timeless BP. cable-knit sweater in multiple colors?

11. Last But Not Least: Oh so cozy! The plush fabric of this Felina sweater is nothing short of dreamy. Now on sale in pink!

Under $40

12. Our Absolute Favorite: We wouldn't be shocked if this FRNCH sweater was over $100, but nabbing this beautiful wavy design is more affordable than you'd think!

13. We Also Love: The muted, pastel rainbow design on this Prosperity Denim sweater is going to have you feeling absolutely beautiful, even on your laziest days!

14. We Can't Forget: Ready to make a statement? Make sure to add this one-sleeve Halogen sweater to your Nordstrom cart!

15. Bonus: This fun and playful PacSun sweater is a cropped, lightweight pick that will collect compliments like a magnet!

16. Making Room for Midriff: If you love sweaters but tend to become a little warm wearing them, something like this Treasure & Bond sweater tank should be perfect!

17. Last but Not Least: This gender-inclusive BP. sweater vest provides some "old-school cool" but will be the perfect addition to modern outfits!

This Flowy Floral Dress Is an Unbeatable Pick for Your Thanksgiving Outfit

Read article

Looking for something else? Shop more sweaters from Nordstrom here !

Not done shopping? Shop more of our favorite products below:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

