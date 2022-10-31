Stussy is undoubtedly at the top of their game this season, drawing in crowds with almost every drop. But even amidst this collection of standouts, few are as attention-grabbing as the pieces emblazoned with the 8 Ball graphic. And after dressing rugs, knit sweaters, and sherpa jackets, said insignia is to take the helm of the streetwear label’s latest collaborative offering with Converse, which features both the One Star and Chuck 70.

18 HOURS AGO