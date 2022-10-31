This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Texas on Saturday, November 5, 2022. “Okay, good afternoon, everyone. Great weekend we had – Homecoming, great crowd, the crowd was phenomenal. Hats off to them. They really helped us on Saturday, and our guys really were focused and fed off the crowd and got off to a great start. I thought that was really important for us to get off to the great start and then just sustaining that level of play I thought was really important. I think in all three phases, we showed improvement in all three phases. We played well at different times and came up with a with a big win. Enjoyed it on Saturday and part of Sunday, and now we have to flip the page. We've got the next one on the docket, and it's Texas and they’re coming off of an open week. I know they're extremely well coached, they've got great talent, but they'll have some things for us that I'm sure we haven't seen that we’ll have to adapt and adjust to. I'm excited about the week ahead. I'm excited to get to play another home game. To play back-to-back home games this late is great. I know we're going to have another great crowd. It’s going be a sellout again, which I know our guys really appreciate, and it's a night game. So, it'll be under the lights, and it'll be a lot of fun.”

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO