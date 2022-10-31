ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acton, MA

64-Year-Old Man Airlifted To Hospital After Serious Motorcycle Crash In Acton

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

One person is in the hospital following a serious motorcycle crash in Acton, authorities said.

Police responded to multiple reports about a motorcycle and motor vehicle that collided in the area of 130 Great Road and Routes 2A and 119 just after noon on Monday, Oct. 31, Acton Police and Fire report.

Upon arrival, officers found a 64-year-old man suffering from injuries. He was airlifted to a Boston hospital for further treatment, both departments said. Great Road was closed as a result.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with police, authorities continued. The crash is under investigation.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man charged in Shrewsbury hit-and-run crash that left young woman dead

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A suspected hit-and-driver was charged in connection with a crash in Shrewsbury that claimed the life of a young woman who was walking home from work. Jerry Santiago, Jr., 24, was arraigned Wednesday in Westborough District Court on charges including leaving the scene of personal injury resulting in death and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Daily Voice

Man Charged In Hit-Run That Killed 20-Year-Old Ghufran Muta From Shrewsbury

A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that took the life of a 20-year-old woman in Shrewsbury over the weekend, authorities said. Investigators said that Ghufran Mutar, of Shrewsbury, was crossing Route 9 at South Street when she was struck by a car just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office reports. Mutar was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.
SHREWSBURY, MA
WCVB

Motorcyclist flown to Boston hospital following crash in Acton

ACTON, Mass. — Acton police and Massachusetts State Police investigators are working together to determine what caused a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. Officials said the crash happened at about noon Monday in the area of 130 Great Road, part of a stretch where Route 119 and Route 2A run concurrently.
ACTON, MA
CBS Boston

Salem, NH 3rd grader dies after being hit by car

SALEM, N.H. - A third grader in Salem, New Hampshire has died after he was hit by a car.John Conway was a student at the Fisk Elementary School. Superintendent Maura Palmer said Conway died Tuesday after a car hit him in front of his home over the weekend. A police log stated that the boy was unresponsive and flown to a Boston hospital after he was hit on Saturday night. The Eagle-Tribune reported that the driver has cooperated with police and no charges have been filed yet."It is with sadness that we inform you about a loss to our school community," Palmer said in an email to parents about Conway's death. "This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school district, especially our students."Palmer said crisis intervention teams and counselors at Salem schools are available to help the community with the loss. 
SALEM, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Rochester Man Seriously Injured In Hunting Mishap

A 47-year-old Rochester man was seriously injured Sunday morning when he slipped while climbing into a tree stand to hunt. Jonathan Steeves fell five-feet to the ground in to Strafford. Fish and Game officers assisted by local police and rescue responded to the scene and Steeves was taken to Wentworth Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

UPDATE: Missing Worcester teen found, police say

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - UPDATE: Daniel Walker-White has been found. Worcester Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing teen boy, Daniel Walker-White. Walker-White, 14, left his home on Eureka Street sometime after 11 p.m. Monday. He is 5’7″ with a slim build, and his hair is in dreadlocks. He was also last seen wearing sweatpants.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Dump truck hits 495 bridge over Route 1A in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A large dump truck slammed into the bridge carrying 495 over Route 1A in Wrentham early Tuesday morning. The truck rolled over and spilled about 60 gallons hydraulic fluid. Crews are still working to it clean up. The crash shut down the southbound side of the...
WRENTHAM, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
396K+
Followers
58K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy