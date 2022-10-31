Read full article on original website
Related
Star Trek for potatoes: can a hi-tech farm save french fries from the climate crisis?
Against a backdrop of blue skies and autumn leaves that would make an Instagram filter blush, a group of agricultural postgraduate students at a New Brunswick farm are tinkering with technology they hope will one day help solve an existential crisis: how to save the world’s potatoes. The Canadian...
Cheese? St. Cloud Sam’s Club Offering Unique Advent Calendar Option
An advent calendar is a great way to count down the days remaining until Christmas. When I was a little kid there were few things I loved more than the Advent Calendar my aunt would send me every year. Every day from December 1st to Christmas Eve I could open the little cardboard door and help myself to just a tiny morsel of chocolate.
St. Cloud Brewery Has a New “Grinch Beer” Just in Time for the Holidays
Beaver Island brewery just announced that they have a new beer that is just perfect for those holiday get-togethers. Or, if you just want to get out of the house for a bit, head over there and tty their new "Grinch Beer". Grinch beer? Yes. According to their Facebook post,...
Holiday Cheer is Here at St. Cloud Starbucks starting Thursday!
Pumpkin spice lattes are being served way before the fall, so it's only right that the holiday flavors at Starbucks start right after Halloween. If you have been waiting not so patiently for the Holiday cups and flavors, the wait is over. Thursday, November 3 is when you can start...
Granite City Train Show in St. Cloud Saturday
The Granite City Train Show is back at the Rivers Edge Convention Center this Saturday. The show goes from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The show features model and toy trains of all scales, accessories, books, videos, railroad collectibles, antique toys and hobby items. Dr. Edward Olson is a hobbyist...
See Rare Total Lunar Eclipse for First Time on Important Day in Minnesota!
Two total lunar eclipses in a year doesn't happen very often. Especially only a few months a part. The first total lunar eclipses we were able to enjoy in America was May 15-16. Now we have a second total lunar sky show of the year about to happen on Tuesday, November 8. Also an important day in Minnesota, or all over America, because it's election day!
Beaver Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse Coming Next Week, Don’t Miss It Minnesota!
You don't often put the following words into the same sentence very often, blood, beaver, moon, lunar, and eclipse, but there's a good reason why we are. Next week, the last total lunar eclipse visible in our area for the next 3 years will occur, and here's to hoping the weather will cooperate.
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0