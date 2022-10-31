The Jacksonville Jaguars have taken a step forward in their 2022 campaign, but they have been plagued by an inability to make winning plays this season. That issue popped up once again in Week 8, where the Jaguars ended up losing to the Denver Broncos by a score of 21-17. Jacksonville had a great opportunity to pull out a much needed win over the Broncos, but fell just short once again.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO