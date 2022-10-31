Read full article on original website
Related
1063radiolafayette.com
The Legacy of Iry Lejeune at Feed & Seed
Festivals Acadiens et Créoles presents a monthly series called the Legacy Series. This is a monlty event that will honor and celebrate local legends. These are legends who have contributed to the Acadiana heritage and culture. This month, the series will honor Iry Lejeune. Iry Lejeune was a legendary...
Column: Lafayette should hold Guillory’s horses on new Heymann Center
I want Lafayette to build a new performing arts center as much as anyone. What I don’t want is for Lafayette to lurch forward with another half-baked public infrastructure project. Especially not when this will become one of the city’s most valuable and expensive assets. But that’s exactly what’s happening.
1063radiolafayette.com
The Battle of the Bows is THIS SATURDAY
The 6th Annual Battle of the Bows is this Saturday, November 5th. The fiddle competition will be held in the historic Strand Theater in Downtown Jennings. Categories include Youth, Junior, Adult, Senior, Professional, and Twin Fiddle. Entry is free. Nearly $5,000 in prizes will be awarded. Doors open at 8am....
1063radiolafayette.com
THIS WEEKEND: The Giant Omelette Celebration in Abbeville
The Giant Omelette Celebration is returning this weekend November 5th and 6th to downtown Abbeville. The festival was on hold for the last couple years due to the pandemic but now the family friendly 5000 egg event is back. Abbeville’s downtown square will be surrounded with Arts and Crafts booths,...
KLFY.com
Named best restaurant in Acadiana: Café Josephine
SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — Café Josephine joined Gerald Gruenig in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen to highlight the heart of Cajun food culture: rice. This morning, Chicken and Sausage Gumbo, Lamb chops with cream mushroom and rice, Sea Bass and Crab rice, and Coconut Chicken Curry. CAFE JOSEPHINE. 818...
cohaitungchi.com
12 Best Things to do in Lafayette, Louisiana
This city was founded in 1821 as Vermilionville, and later renamed Lafayette in 1884. Its locals are known as Creoles and Cajuns as they have a mixed heritage, descendants of colonial French, African Americans, and Native Americans. More specifically, Cajuns originate from French immigrants who were forced to leave Canada and made their way down to Lafayette.
theadvocate.com
Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance
On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
Local lottery winners: 2 Acadiana area tickets win big money
Congratulations to Kwik Stop on Church Point Highway in Church Point! They recently sold a $200,000 winning Blazing Suits scratch-off ticket!
getnews.info
The Unrivaled Roofing Contractor In Lafayette LA
Lafayette Roofing Kings are dedicated, licensed, and certified roofers serving commercial and residential premises. In a recent update, the professional roofing contractor outlined the qualities of an outstanding roofing company. Lafayette, LA – In a website post, Lafayette Roofing Kings highlighted the top qualities that define a first-rate roofing contractor...
Need to Know: Traffic Closures Happening on Interstate 10 and Interstate 49
This is a big week for road construction that is scheduled to happen on the two interstates that run through Lafayette - Interstate 10 and Interstate 49. There are two traffic closures scheduled to happen on Interstate 49 this week. They are both scheduled to happen during the daytime. I-49...
Lafayette attorney makes history as 1st Black female district public defender
Martin hopes her work speaks the loudest for the people
Hey Dude Opening Stand-Alone Store at Tanger Outlets in Gonzales
It's one of the shoes that has "swept the nation" for the last couple of years and you can now shop for them at a stand-alone store. Hey Dude has just opened one of its first brick-and-mortar stores and it is located at Tanger Outlets in Gonzales, Louisiana. According to...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette City Council prohibits development along Camellia Boulevard greenbelt
The Camellia Boulevard green space between Eastland and the Camellia Bridge has a little more protection from being developed. The Lafayette City Council on Tuesday adopted an ordinance that prohibits land along the linear park from being sold by Lafayette Consolidated Government for commercial or residential purposes. Councilwoman Liz Hebert...
Mother of bullied New Iberia Senior High student wants to bring awareness
A bullying incident at a New Iberia Senior High School football game has New Iberia's Dawn Guidry upset over the lack f help for her daughter.
Radio Personality Bernadette Lee Wows Crowd With a Hula Hoop [VIDEO]
Bernadette Lee is the authoritative voice of KPEL News Talk 96.5 in Lafayette.
Maurice Restaurant Pulls Out All the Stops for Halloween
An unassuming restaurant known for its pizza and wings has "won" Halloween in the small Vermilion Parish community of Maurice.
Lafayette crematory worker fired after details of woman’s cremation appear on social media
Tyler Nicole Girard, 27 died when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a shed.
KPLC TV
Fastwyre expanding fiber-optic network in SWLA
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Fastwyre is expanding its fiber-optic broadband network to nine new markets across the country, including three southwest Louisiana communities. The areas receiving high-speed internet are DeRidder, Leesville and Oakdale. “We are dedicated to a future of partnering with communities to provide affordable, accessible, fast and reliable...
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) disclosed on November 1, 2022, that on October 22, enforcement agents cited three men for alleged game fish offenses in Iberville Parish. Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs,...
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
Comments / 0