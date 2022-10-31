ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Legacy of Iry Lejeune at Feed & Seed

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles presents a monthly series called the Legacy Series. This is a monlty event that will honor and celebrate local legends. These are legends who have contributed to the Acadiana heritage and culture. This month, the series will honor Iry Lejeune. Iry Lejeune was a legendary...
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Battle of the Bows is THIS SATURDAY

The 6th Annual Battle of the Bows is this Saturday, November 5th. The fiddle competition will be held in the historic Strand Theater in Downtown Jennings. Categories include Youth, Junior, Adult, Senior, Professional, and Twin Fiddle. Entry is free. Nearly $5,000 in prizes will be awarded. Doors open at 8am....
THIS WEEKEND: The Giant Omelette Celebration in Abbeville

The Giant Omelette Celebration is returning this weekend November 5th and 6th to downtown Abbeville. The festival was on hold for the last couple years due to the pandemic but now the family friendly 5000 egg event is back. Abbeville’s downtown square will be surrounded with Arts and Crafts booths,...
ABBEVILLE, LA
Named best restaurant in Acadiana: Café Josephine

SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — Café Josephine joined Gerald Gruenig in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen to highlight the heart of Cajun food culture: rice. This morning, Chicken and Sausage Gumbo, Lamb chops with cream mushroom and rice, Sea Bass and Crab rice, and Coconut Chicken Curry. CAFE JOSEPHINE. 818...
SUNSET, LA
12 Best Things to do in Lafayette, Louisiana

This city was founded in 1821 as Vermilionville, and later renamed Lafayette in 1884. Its locals are known as Creoles and Cajuns as they have a mixed heritage, descendants of colonial French, African Americans, and Native Americans. More specifically, Cajuns originate from French immigrants who were forced to leave Canada and made their way down to Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Ella Goodie, missing Lafayette woman, gets national attention; here's the latest on her disappearance

On Monday, CBS News published a "Dateline" story about Ella Goodie, the 33-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing since March 9. They spoke with Felicia Broussard, a Lafayette woman who says she's been Goodie's best friend and "big sister" for 22 years. Broussard is trying to keep Goodie's face and name in front of the media so they don't forget her friend and continue the search to find her.
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Unrivaled Roofing Contractor In Lafayette LA

Lafayette Roofing Kings are dedicated, licensed, and certified roofers serving commercial and residential premises. In a recent update, the professional roofing contractor outlined the qualities of an outstanding roofing company. Lafayette, LA – In a website post, Lafayette Roofing Kings highlighted the top qualities that define a first-rate roofing contractor...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lafayette City Council prohibits development along Camellia Boulevard greenbelt

The Camellia Boulevard green space between Eastland and the Camellia Bridge has a little more protection from being developed. The Lafayette City Council on Tuesday adopted an ordinance that prohibits land along the linear park from being sold by Lafayette Consolidated Government for commercial or residential purposes. Councilwoman Liz Hebert...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Fastwyre expanding fiber-optic network in SWLA

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Fastwyre is expanding its fiber-optic broadband network to nine new markets across the country, including three southwest Louisiana communities. The areas receiving high-speed internet are DeRidder, Leesville and Oakdale. “We are dedicated to a future of partnering with communities to provide affordable, accessible, fast and reliable...
OAKDALE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE

