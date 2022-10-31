Read full article on original website
Related
wlrn.org
Stilt homes, raised roads, maybe a huge wall. Can Miami-Dade stay safe from storm surge?
It’s been almost a century since a powerful hurricane drove storm surge up the Miami River, a worst-case scenario for what is now one of the most densely populated and at-risk coastal cities in the nation. Ever since Hurricane Andrew set the bar in 1992 for how much damage...
Click10.com
Metromover to Miami Beach? It’s finally coming, officials say
MIAMI – After years of discussion and public clamoring, getting to Miami Beach by train may finally become a reality by the end of the decade. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and County Commissioner Eileen Higgins announced plans to expand Miami’s Metromover to Miami Beach in a video posted to social media Wednesday.
Fort Lauderdale predicts water rates will double
Wilton Manors – The cost to replace the Fiveash Water Treatment Plant in Fort Lauderdale, which supplies drinking water to multiple municipalities, could cost over $600 million; an expense passed on to its ratepayers. At the Oct. 25 Wilton Manors Commission meeting, Susan Grant, the director of finance and...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Commission approves moving Urban Development Boundary, allowing farmland to become industrial area
MIAMI (WSVN) - After months of delays and haggling, Miami-Dade commissioners have voted to set a new boundary in part of Miami-Dade. They voted in favor of moving the Urban Development Boundary near Homestead. The move allows developers to convert hundreds of acres of farmland into a warehouse complex. Proponents...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade County announces new stop for Metromover
MIAMI (WSVN) - Metromover may be adding a new stop in the future. Miami-Dade County announced plans for a one-seat ride solution for the Beach Corridor and Baylink. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced plans for residents to have an option of a one-seat ride from Miami to Miami Beach. The...
Click10.com
New ocean-friendly reefs coming to waters off coast of Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – South Florida divers will soon start seeing mermaids when they dip below the ocean surface. A big win for Broward County, even more so for the City of Hollywood, after the Ocean Rescue Alliance (ORA) deployed its first 1000 Mermaids Artificial Reef just off the coast.
Pickleball complex coming to Fort Lauderdale’s Snyder Park. Critics calling it another land giveaway.
How in the world can that oh-so-popular sport of pickleball turn controversial in Fort Lauderdale? When it involves loaning 8 acres of public land at Snyder Park to a private developer for as little as $100,000 a year — and when the vote to seal the $10 million deal comes a week before three new people will be elected to the five-member commission. With three outgoing commissioners still in ...
thenewtropic.com
Lost Restaurants of Miami: Part IV
The memories of not only the great years of grand and glorious dining — as well as of the wonderful places with all the happy memories connected to and with them — just keep roaring back, and with our discussions of the earlier years and some of the long gone-and-forgotten places (until the publication of our Lost Restaurants of Miami book), a new cognizance of “the past” seems to have arisen, as told by the numerous emails and, yes, even telephone calls (along with several pieces of mail) that we have received and are thanking you all for.
tripsavvy.com
The 14 Best Beaches in Florida
Florida may be unpredictable in the news cycle, but you can always expect one thing when visiting: to experience some of the best beaches America has to offer. Some of the finest luxuries in life really are free, at least the majority of beaches. However, they still rank as a top tourist destination, generating more than $640 billion annually for the U.S. economy. In fact, the mix of its warm climate and niche for ocean and sand (not surprising considering it's a peninsula) is why it competes with California as the most visited state for domestic travel.
Mayor Levine Cava not happy about vote to expand Urban Development Boundary
MIAMI - The Miami-Dade commission's vote in favor of expanding the Urban Development Boundary by adding acres of sprawling development in the heart of South Dade's agricultural community is not sitting well with Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. On Tuesday the commission voted 8-4 to expand the boundary just north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base. The vote came after Commissioner Raquel Regalado dropped her opposition to the South Dade Logistics and Technology District. It's a proposed 380 acre mix of warehouses and other commercial businesses south of the Turnpike and north of SW 268th Street," according to CBS4 news...
Catching the Ocean View: Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show returns full steam ahead
Skepticism was in the air this past weekend at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Coming off of a couple of COVID-infused record-breaking years, the combination of inflation, fuel prices and interest rates, created a lot of uncertainty in this year’s five-day event. Proclaimed the largest in-water boat...
Click10.com
US Coast Guard finds scuba diver dead after vanishing off Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard announced the recovery of the body of a 36-year-old diver on Wednesday. Vitali Kremez had a scuba tank and was wearing a black wetsuit when he vanished on Tuesday off Hollywood Beach. The U.S. Coast Guard searched for Kremez with some...
‘Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains,’ flies, rodent droppings: 6 South Florida restaurants shut
State inspectors temporarily shut six South Florida restaurants last week, citing issues such as live flies on dining room walls and drying pans, rodent droppings along kitchen walls, and roaches crawling on a dishwasher. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
islandernews.com
Key Rat uses newspaper’s archive to research details of her birth
Jacklyn Restrepo might now be in her 30’s, but she takes pride in her birthplace – Key Biscayne. This past week, Restrepo visited Islander News offices to look through the newspaper’s archives to find a birth announcement her father – Ramiro Restrepo – told her was published in the Islander back in June, 1985.
islandernews.com
Animal cruelty charges against Village, recognition of ‘historic’ Crandon carousel among items making news in 2000
While mom, Kim Vernon, ran on her own, dad Court Vernon took over the parental duties at the 23rd Annual Lighthouse Run. With dad are Court IV and Katie. Squeezed in between them, but not visible, is their sister Kelly, who experienced her first Lighthouse Run. Crandon Park carousel named...
Massive South Florida Expansion by Carrot Express Includes Eight Locations
In the next few months this local health food brand is taking over South Florida
destinationido.com
A Tropical Escape in Key Largo
Are you looking for a luxury, one-of-a-kind setting for a romantic proposal, honeymoon or getaway? The Bungalows in Key Largo, Florida is an exclusive tropical oasis designed to ensure you can leave the day-to-day stresses behind for an unforgettable intimate escape. The only all-inclusive resort in the Florida Keys, The Bungalows, Key Largo is “adult only” so you will not find any little tykes on the property.
Miami New Times
Miami-Dade's Aging Records System Is Not Just an Inconvenience
Need to look at a traffic court paper or pull up a criminal case document?. Across Florida, it's usually an easy task with the advent of electronic case management: Cue up a county clerk's website, and you can view the documents you need with the snap of a finger. It's...
NBC Miami
Rain Chances Increase Wednesday Across South Florida Ahead of Drier Weekend
South Florida will be feeling the heat Wednesday and with the increased temperatures comes the increased chance of rain across parts of the area. We are locked into this painfully warm and humid pattern for a couple more days. Look for highs Wednesday to approach 90 degrees once again with high humidity. Feels like temperatures will be well into the 90s.
Miami Seaquarium Dolphins Underfed, Underweight, and Aggressive After Diet Changes, USDA Finds
The Miami Seaquarium's general manager claims that staff "found many of the dolphins overweight" when The Dolphin Company took over park operations in March Miami Seaquarium is coming under fire after a new report found that the Florida attraction's dolphins are underfed and underweight. According to a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report obtained by PEOPLE, the agency's July inspection of the park — conducted after The Dolphin Company took over the Miami Seaquarium in March — found that many of the facility's 12 dolphins were underweight, underfed,...
Comments / 0