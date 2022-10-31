ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menominee County, WI

WDEZ 101.9 FM

Man Found Guilty On Incest, Bestiality, Other Charges

ANTIGO, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — Robert Wildman, 32, was found guilty of incest with a child, bestiality with an animal and second degree sexual assault among six felonies on Thursday in Langlade County Court in a disturbing court case, according to court records. He was also found guilty of...
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Inmate dies in Winnebago County Jail

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The death of an inmate in the Winnebago County Jail is under investigation. The sheriff’s office says deputies in the jail found a man who was unresponsive at about 11:18 A.M. Wednesday and immediately started life-saving efforts while summoning the jail nursing staff, additional deputies, and the Oshkosh Fire Department.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Fremont Man Convicted of 9th Offense OWI

FREMONT, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 60 year old Fremont man was convicted of ninth offense OWI in court today after a vehicle crash in February in Dale. At his court appearance, Allen Mande pleaded no contest. At his upcoming December 21 sentencing, prosecutors will recommend a three-year prison term; the minimum-required sentence. The maximum is 16.5 years in prison. During the February 11 incident, Mande crashed into a tree alongside State Highway 96. He told deputies he was drunk, but wouldn’t submit to standardized field sobriety tests. His blood-alcohol concentration was .133. Mande is currently at the Fox Lake Correctional Institution.
FREMONT, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Convicted Murderer Won’t Be Allowed To Change His Plea

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A judge Monday rejected Casey Cameron’s request to withdraw his plea to the murder of Kevin “Hollywood” Hein. Cameron was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the October 2019 incident at the Short Branch Saloon in Neenah. Cameron filed a post-conviction,...
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Court dismisses appeal motion in Neenah deadly bar shooting case

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A court has dismissed a request for an appeal by a man convicted in a deadly shooting at a Neenah bar. On Oct. 31, Casey Cameron appeared in court to argue his motion for post-conviction relief. The court found Cameron had not met the burden of proof and dismissed his motion.
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay man arrested after officer finds several handguns, narcotics in vehicle

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man was taken into custody on Tuesday morning after he was suspected of being in possession of several handguns and narcotics. According to the Green Bay Police Department (GBPD), around 7:30 a.m., an officer out on a routine patrol noticed a suspicious situation on the 1100 block of Smith Street.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

15-year-old facing 90+ years in prison for deadly Mason Street crash, accused of driving over 100 mph

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver, a teenager from Green Bay, involved in the crash on West Mason Street that killed a 17-year-old has been officially charged. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 15-year-old Sienna Pecore is facing three charges for her role in the deadly West Mason Street hit and run that happened on October 30. Around 7:45 p.m. authorities responded to the West Mason Street and South Oneida Street intersection for a multi-vehicle crash.
GREEN BAY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Merrill Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct in Road Rage Incident

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A Merrill man was arrested last Saturday for a case of road rage gone too far. Officers received a call from a 16-year-old Merrill resident who said they were being followed by another vehicle very closely. The driver then reported that they had pulled off the road to an address on County Highway G in Pine River, and were followed by the suspected vehicle.
MERRILL, WI
WSAW

Wausau police are working overtime to cover patrol

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The state is experiencing the lowest level of law enforcement staffing this year compared to the last decade according to the Department of Justice. Wausau is no exception. Our staffing levels, even though on paper they look like they are good, we’re struggling,” said Chief Ben Bliven, Wausau Police Department.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

After near-miss incidents with highway workers in Brown County, Sheriff to focus on work zones

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists may see an increase in law enforcement around Brown County work zones, as a new effort focusing on work zone safety is set to launch. According to the Brown County Highway Department, there have been four near-miss work zone incidents between vehicles and highway workers in 2022. All four of the incidents were reportedly drive-offs.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

EXCLUSIVE: Girl, 15, charged with fatal high-speed hit-and-run crash in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have a suspect in custody who they believe was the driver in the hit-and-run crash in Green Bay that killed a 17-year-old boy. Action 2 News was in court Tuesday afternoon as a 15-year-old girl was charged as an adult with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run, and Taking and Driving a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Arrest Made in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Green Bay

An arrest has been made in the fatal hit-and-run incident Sunday evening in Green Bay. Due to her age, the identity of the 15-year-old girl will not be released, however, she was charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run, and Taking a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent.
GREEN BAY, WI
thebaycities.com

Marinette Council Members at odds over escrow agreement for a new development in the city

Since April of this year the City of Marinette has been working with the development firm Midwest Expansion, LLP on the vacant land known as the Fleet Farm property on County T. As a development contract is drawing near for this projected multi-million-dollar commercial and residential area, the council at last evenings regular council meeting needed to decide whether to allow an escrow agreement between the City of Marinette and Midwest Expansion, LLP. The city requires that developers put money in escrow so the city can have fees paid for the consultants. This essentially would effectuate them putting a deposit to pay those fees for future work. However, some council members did not feel that this was the correct path the city should be on. Council Member Doug Oitzinger says, “I feel we’re hollowing out some of the interior city by not investing in existing residential areas in favor of investments along the highway corridor.”
MARINETTE, WI

