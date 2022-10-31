Read full article on original website
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Man Found Guilty On Incest, Bestiality, Other Charges
ANTIGO, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — Robert Wildman, 32, was found guilty of incest with a child, bestiality with an animal and second degree sexual assault among six felonies on Thursday in Langlade County Court in a disturbing court case, according to court records. He was also found guilty of...
WBAY Green Bay
Inmate dies in Winnebago County Jail
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The death of an inmate in the Winnebago County Jail is under investigation. The sheriff’s office says deputies in the jail found a man who was unresponsive at about 11:18 A.M. Wednesday and immediately started life-saving efforts while summoning the jail nursing staff, additional deputies, and the Oshkosh Fire Department.
94.3 Jack FM
Fremont Man Convicted of 9th Offense OWI
FREMONT, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 60 year old Fremont man was convicted of ninth offense OWI in court today after a vehicle crash in February in Dale. At his court appearance, Allen Mande pleaded no contest. At his upcoming December 21 sentencing, prosecutors will recommend a three-year prison term; the minimum-required sentence. The maximum is 16.5 years in prison. During the February 11 incident, Mande crashed into a tree alongside State Highway 96. He told deputies he was drunk, but wouldn’t submit to standardized field sobriety tests. His blood-alcohol concentration was .133. Mande is currently at the Fox Lake Correctional Institution.
94.3 Jack FM
Convicted Murderer Won’t Be Allowed To Change His Plea
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A judge Monday rejected Casey Cameron’s request to withdraw his plea to the murder of Kevin “Hollywood” Hein. Cameron was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the October 2019 incident at the Short Branch Saloon in Neenah. Cameron filed a post-conviction,...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man accused of forging checks to steal from parents, breaking into their house
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay could be looking at decades in prison after he was charged with multiple counts of stealing from his parents and breaking into their home. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 49-year-old Scott Gerrits is facing six...
WBAY Green Bay
Court dismisses appeal motion in Neenah deadly bar shooting case
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A court has dismissed a request for an appeal by a man convicted in a deadly shooting at a Neenah bar. On Oct. 31, Casey Cameron appeared in court to argue his motion for post-conviction relief. The court found Cameron had not met the burden of proof and dismissed his motion.
wearegreenbay.com
Man seen trespassing on private property in Oconto County, allegedly tried to steal catalytic converter
UNDERHILL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man who allegedly trespassed on private property and tried to steal a catalytic converter. Deputies say that the man was on private property on Harrys Road in the Town of Underhill and allegedly attempted...
Fox11online.com
Waupaca County man, woman arrested after ambulance called to home for knife wound
MARION (WLUK) -- A man and woman are in the Waupaca County Jail after police were called for a knife wound early Tuesday morning. The Waupaca County Communications Center received a request for an ambulance just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The call was for a man with a knife wound at a Marion home.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man arrested after officer finds several handguns, narcotics in vehicle
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man was taken into custody on Tuesday morning after he was suspected of being in possession of several handguns and narcotics. According to the Green Bay Police Department (GBPD), around 7:30 a.m., an officer out on a routine patrol noticed a suspicious situation on the 1100 block of Smith Street.
wearegreenbay.com
15-year-old facing 90+ years in prison for deadly Mason Street crash, accused of driving over 100 mph
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver, a teenager from Green Bay, involved in the crash on West Mason Street that killed a 17-year-old has been officially charged. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 15-year-old Sienna Pecore is facing three charges for her role in the deadly West Mason Street hit and run that happened on October 30. Around 7:45 p.m. authorities responded to the West Mason Street and South Oneida Street intersection for a multi-vehicle crash.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Merrill Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct in Road Rage Incident
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A Merrill man was arrested last Saturday for a case of road rage gone too far. Officers received a call from a 16-year-old Merrill resident who said they were being followed by another vehicle very closely. The driver then reported that they had pulled off the road to an address on County Highway G in Pine River, and were followed by the suspected vehicle.
WSAW
Wausau police are working overtime to cover patrol
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The state is experiencing the lowest level of law enforcement staffing this year compared to the last decade according to the Department of Justice. Wausau is no exception. Our staffing levels, even though on paper they look like they are good, we’re struggling,” said Chief Ben Bliven, Wausau Police Department.
wearegreenbay.com
After near-miss incidents with highway workers in Brown County, Sheriff to focus on work zones
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists may see an increase in law enforcement around Brown County work zones, as a new effort focusing on work zone safety is set to launch. According to the Brown County Highway Department, there have been four near-miss work zone incidents between vehicles and highway workers in 2022. All four of the incidents were reportedly drive-offs.
WBAY Green Bay
EXCLUSIVE: Girl, 15, charged with fatal high-speed hit-and-run crash in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have a suspect in custody who they believe was the driver in the hit-and-run crash in Green Bay that killed a 17-year-old boy. Action 2 News was in court Tuesday afternoon as a 15-year-old girl was charged as an adult with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run, and Taking and Driving a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent.
seehafernews.com
Arrest Made in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Green Bay
An arrest has been made in the fatal hit-and-run incident Sunday evening in Green Bay. Due to her age, the identity of the 15-year-old girl will not be released, however, she was charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run, and Taking a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent.
Inmate at Green Bay Correctional Institution died following assault
A man in Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) care at Green Bay Correctional Institution has died following an assault at the institution.
Shawano County authorities release more information on bonfire investigation
"This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter."
Green Bay Police release photos in S. Webster Avenue hit-and-run
Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-256638.
thebaycities.com
Marinette Council Members at odds over escrow agreement for a new development in the city
Since April of this year the City of Marinette has been working with the development firm Midwest Expansion, LLP on the vacant land known as the Fleet Farm property on County T. As a development contract is drawing near for this projected multi-million-dollar commercial and residential area, the council at last evenings regular council meeting needed to decide whether to allow an escrow agreement between the City of Marinette and Midwest Expansion, LLP. The city requires that developers put money in escrow so the city can have fees paid for the consultants. This essentially would effectuate them putting a deposit to pay those fees for future work. However, some council members did not feel that this was the correct path the city should be on. Council Member Doug Oitzinger says, “I feel we’re hollowing out some of the interior city by not investing in existing residential areas in favor of investments along the highway corridor.”
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED 2 WEEKS AGO: Man Attempted to Kill 3 Forest County Sheriff Deputies | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #49
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Robert Jacobson was one of them. His release was discretionary. 49th in the...
